Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,594.63
    +26.83 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,245.50
    +294.61 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,305.03
    +78.81 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,862.64
    +53.62 (+2.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.38
    -1.58 (-2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    2,091.70
    +34.50 (+1.68%)
     

  • Silver

    25.90
    +0.24 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0885
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2260
    -0.1260 (-2.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2714
    +0.0086 (+0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.7610
    -1.4040 (-0.95%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    39,468.36
    +733.63 (+1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    802.76
    +11.20 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.35
    +75.60 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,431.51
    -55.38 (-0.17%)
     

DHL union employees vote to authorize strike - Teamsters

Reuters
·1 min read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - DHL union employees at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) in the U.S. have voted "overwhelmingly" to authorize a strike, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said on Sunday.

The vote allows the DHL Teamsters Negotiating Committee to call a work stoppage at any time if DHL fails to come to terms on a "fair" contract covering 1,100 ramp and tug workers, the union said.

DHL ramp and tug workers joined the Teamsters in April and the committee has been bargaining with DHL since July.

The members of Teamsters Local 100 load and unload airplanes at DHL's largest and busiest logistics hub in North America.

The Teamsters Union represents more than 6,000 members at DHL across the United States. (Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Advertisement