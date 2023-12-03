DHL union employees vote to authorize strike - Teamsters

Dec 3 (Reuters) - DHL union employees at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) in the U.S. have voted "overwhelmingly" to authorize a strike, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said on Sunday.

The vote allows the DHL Teamsters Negotiating Committee to call a work stoppage at any time if DHL fails to come to terms on a "fair" contract covering 1,100 ramp and tug workers, the union said.

DHL ramp and tug workers joined the Teamsters in April and the committee has been bargaining with DHL since July.

The members of Teamsters Local 100 load and unload airplanes at DHL's largest and busiest logistics hub in North America.

The Teamsters Union represents more than 6,000 members at DHL across the United States. (Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru Editing by Bernadette Baum)