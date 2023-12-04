DHL workers at CVG vote to strike if contract negotiations fail

DHL workers at CVG have voted to authorize a strike over contract negotiations, the union representing the workers announced Sunday.

DHL handles about 360,000 pounds of cargo per day at its Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport hub and a strike would bring its operations to a crawl during the busy Christmas season.

The vote allows the DHL Teamsters negotiating committee to call a work stoppage at any time.

The Teamsters, which represent at least 1,100 local DHL employees, have been in contract negotiations with company management for months, demanding better pay. But negotiators were told that management would not come back to the negotiation table after Thursday, the Teamsters said in an online statement.

“DHL Teamsters deserve a strong contract now. Our hardworking members know the value of their labor and they are ready to withhold it if DHL doesn’t get serious about remedying its bad behavior and bargaining a fair contract,” said Bill Hamilton, Director of the Teamsters Express Division. “This company needs to stop wasting time and come to an agreement that respects these skilled and dedicated Teamsters. If not, DHL will be leaving workers with no choice but to strike.”

A company spokesperson provided an emailed statement for a previous report that said DHL will negotiate in "good faith" through Thursday. The statement also said the company offered to pick up negotiations again in January.

More than 1,100 so-called ramp and tug workers, who load and unload planes, voted to unionize in April and joined Teamsters Local 100. Tug drivers must have a valid driver's license and good driving record. The employees want better pay and working conditions. According to the union, there were at least 22 workplace injuries at the Hebron location in 2022 that required visits to a hospital or emergency room.

DHL employs more than 3,000 local workers at its Northern Kentucky hub. The company has invested more than $280 million at the airport since 2009. This summer, it announced a $192 million investment for a new maintenance hangar and more ramp and parking spaces.

This is an update on a previous Enquirer report

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: DHL workers at CVG vote to strike if contract negotiations fail