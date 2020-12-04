U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

Homeland Security is investigating CBP's warrantless phone tracking

Cherlynn Low
·Reviews Editor
·2 min read

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is launching an inspector general investigation into the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP)’s warrantless use of commercially-available phone location data to track individuals. This follows an inquiry in October from a group of Democratic senators led by Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who said in a letter that the CBP had admitted to spending $500,000 on access to a commercial database containing “location data mined from applications on millions of Americans’ mobile phones.”

In the statement released by the Senate, Wyden said “If federal agencies are tracking American citizens without warrants, the public deserves answers and accountability, I won’t accept anything less than a thorough and swift inspector general investigation that sheds light on CBP’s phone location data surveillance program.”

According to the statement, public contracts showed that the CBP had paid that money to a government contractor named Venntel, and that CBP officials had confirmed in a call with Senate staff that it was using Venntel’s to track phones without getting warrants. Venntel provide its clients with information and APIs based on “100 percent commercially available data” and appears to source its data from mobile advertising.

The DHS also issued a letter announcing its investigation, and in it inspector general Joseph V. Cuffari wrote that the audit seeks to determine if the DHS (which oversees the CBP) has “developed, updated and adhered to policies related to cell-phone surveillance devices.”

But Cuffari also brought up the DHS’ “use and protection of open source intelligence,” which it says “includes the Department’s use of information provided by the public via cellular devices, such as social media status updates, geo-tagged photos, and specific location check-ins.” The DHS recently came under fire for its “open source intelligence reports” on members of the press, and reportedly ordered to review its procedures related to the collection of identifiable information of American journalists, according to CNN.

Cuffari’s letter gives no indication of an estimated timeline, so it’s not clear when the results of this audit will be made known.

  • 9 Companies Make Tesla Stock At 780 Look Like Chump Change

    Investors are enthused Tesla stock could be worth 780 a share. But that's nothing next to where some S&P 500 stocks could be going.

  • Cramer Says This EV Startup Has The 'Best Claim To Be The Son Of Tesla,' Gives Blessing To Buy SPAC Stock

    Jim Cramer has given his "blessing" for investors to buy shares of CIIG Merger Corp (NASDAQ: CIIC), the blank-check company merging with British electric vehicle company Arrival.What Happened: The "Mad Money" host said on his CNBC show that if the stock "comes down below $17.50, you can buy it hand over fist, because this one has the best claim to be the son of Tesla -- or daughter, to break the tyranny of that awful cliche."The automaker, backed by United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE: UPS), Hyundai Motor Company (OTC: HYMTF), and BlackRock Inc (NYSE: BLK) is "revolutionizing the entire auto industry, and they own a ton of intellectual property," according to Cramer."They make all their own components, they'll be cost competitive with gasoline and diesel, and that's why Arrival got that $5 billion valuation from the get-go," explained Cramer.Cramer said Arrival's microfactory concept could have an impact beyond auto industry and it could "revolutionize manufacturing.""If they can make an electric van or truck with a lower cost of ownership than the fossil fuel-powered alternatives, that's a whole new ballgame," the former hedge-fund manager theorized.Why It Matters: The merger between CIIG Merger and Arrival was reported last month. The former is backed by Peter Cuneo, the former CEO of Remington and Marvel.BlackRock has pumped in 8 million into Arrival, which would allow the London-based company to open a manufacturing facility in the United States.UPS has placed an order of 10,000 electric vans with Arrival, worth approximately $500 million.Price Action: CIIG Merger shares rose 16.06% to $25.01 in the after-hours session on Thursday and closed nearly 9.6% higher at $21.55.Related Link: A First Look At Amazon's Rivian-Made Electric Delivery VanClick here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla Remains Only Automaker To Grow In Germany Through November, With 37% Rise In Registrations * Moderna Says It Will Ship 100M-125M COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Worldwide In Q1(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tesla Is Open To A Merger — And Daimler Would Be The Right Fit: Reuters

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) may have a meager 0.8% global market share but, with its $540 billion valuation, it could acquire a legacy automaker, which Reuters' Christopher Thompson opines should be Germany's Daimler AG (OTC: DDAIF).The Right Fit: Thompson said that while Tesla's rivals in the United States such as General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) "hardly" fit the criterion for acquisition, but the $74 billion Daimler fits the bill because Tesla customers are aspirational and may be amenable to a luxury marquee.Other Candidates that were ruled out by the Reuters' writer include Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTC: BMWYY), due to family ownership, Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) due to its own electric ambitions, and Japanese companies, due to historical acquisition difficulties.Why Daimler: Daimler has the potential to boost the Elon Musk-led company's worldwide car output by nearly four times. The Stuttgart-based automaker's presence in China and Europe, the two biggest battery-vehicle markets would "reinforce Musk's electric offensive," wrote Thompson. He also pointed to the fact that Daimler held a small stake in Tesla in the past.Cherry On The Cake: Under existing U.S. stock-exchange rules, Tesla would require shareholder approval if it sought to increase its outstanding shares by more than 20%. This means, given the company's valuation it could, in theory, purchase a company worth $100 billion or more. Thompson said that Musk could purchase the "Benz empire" without even asking for permission. No Hostile Takeovers Please: On Tuesday, Musk had said in an interview with Axel Springer CEO Mathias Doepfner that Tesla was "definitely not going to launch a hostile takeover." He, however, said the electric vehicle maker was open to voluntary and friendly mergers. If a company says "hey, we think it would be a good idea to merge with Tesla,' we'd certainly have that conversation," Musk told Doepfner.Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 4.3% higher at $593.38 on Thursday. On the same day, Daimler OTC shares closed 1.4% lower at $68.56.Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla Remains Only Automaker To Grow In Germany Through November, With 37% Rise In Registrations * Elon Musk's 'Fav Cryptocurrency' Is A Joke But Its 2020 Returns Are No Laughing Matter(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • What Does Spirit AeroSystems Debt Look Like?

    Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE: SPR) moved higher by 105.24% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs has.Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs's Debt According to the Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs's most recent financial statement as reported on November 3, 2020, total debt is at $2.99 billion, with $2.66 billion in long-term debt and $335.50 million in current debt. Adjusting for $1.44 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $1.55 billion.Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents.Investors look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs has $6.60 billion in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.45. Generally speaking, a debt-ratio more than one means that a large portion of debt is funded by assets. As the debt-ratio increases, so the does the risk of defaulting on loans, if interest rates were to increase. Different industries have different thresholds of tolerance for debt-ratios. A debt ratio of 25% might be higher for one industry and average for another.Why Debt Is Important Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.Interest-payment obligations can impact the cash-flow of the company. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.Looking for stocks with low debt-to-equity ratios? Check out Benzinga Pro, a market research platform which provides investors with near-instantaneous access to dozens of stock metrics - including debt-to-equity ratio. Click here to learn more. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * 7 Industrials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session * 10 Industrials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Where’s the stock market going next? Look at the 1960s for an answer, says a Fidelity strategist

    What's striking is that the stock market after the global financial crisis is closely tracking the bull markets between 1949 and 1968, and the one between 1982 and 2000.

  • I moved out of California in retirement — but it wasn’t because of taxes

    Whenever we mention to people that we moved from California to Reno, Nev., they all say it makes sense because we get to avoid the high state income tax in California. California has a reputation for high taxes. California is shown in the darkest color.

  • Meet the 25-year-old newly minted billionaire betting on lasers to power autonomous driving

    Austin Russell's Luminar Technologies is now public thanks to a SPAC deal. It uses laser technology to power autonomous vehicles.

  • Snowflake CEO Collects a $95 Million Payout — Every Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Snowflake Inc. is doing well by any stretch of the imagination.On Wednesday, the cloud-computing company reported that third-quarter revenue more than doubled from a year earlier, and its stock has surged more than 200% since its Sept. 15 initial public offering.That has helped make Chief Executive Officer Frank Slootman one of the best-paid technology executives. A compensation package he received upon joining Snowflake in April 2019 awards him a batch of options every month -- for four years -- that are now worth almost $95 million each, or about $1.1 billion annually.Slootman’s pay includes more than 13.7 million options with a strike price of $8.88. The vast majority can already be exercised but the underlying shares vest monthly over four years, beginning with the month he started.He also gets a $375,000 annual base salary, which can go higher depending on the firm’s performance.Once the full options package is paid out in early 2023, it would be worth about $4.5 billion based on Thursday’s closing stock price. Snowflake shares surged again friday, advancing 9.7% to $373 at 10:23 a.m. in New York.A spokeswoman for San Mateo, California-based Snowflake declined to comment on Slootman’s pay package or net worth.Read more: Snowflake Gains as Analysts Boost Targets on Surging RevenueHe hasn’t exercised any of his options and his shares are subject to a lockup period that ends in March.The monster pay package is partly a result of Snowflake’s surging valuation. In October 2018, about six months before Slootman joined and negotiated his compensation, the company raised funds at a valuation of about $3.5 billion. It’s now worth $96 billion.Chief Financial Officer Michael Scarpelli, who joined a few months after Slootman, has a similar compensation structure. His options are worth about $25 million a month at the current share price. Snowflake co-founder Benoit Dageville, who’s also chief technology officer, owns a $2.73 billion stake.Snowflake is the third CEO gig for the Dutch-born Slootman in less than 20 years. He led data-storage firm Data Domain from 2003 until its takeover by EMC Corp. in 2009, then ran cloud-service firm ServiceNow Inc. from 2011 to 2017.(Updates share price in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Luminar Technologies stock rallies 40%, doubles after Nasdaq debut

    Luminar Technologies Inc. shares rallied nearly 40% Friday, doubling in its two days as a public company following a merger with a blank-check company. Palo Alto, Calif.,-based Luminar, which develops lidar for autonomous driving and advanced driver-assistance systems, merged with special purpose acquisition company Gores Metropoulos Inc. on Wednesday, and the combined company kept the Luminar name and started trading on Nasdaq on Thursday. In the deal, Luminar received about $590 million in gross proceeds. Luminar is one of many companies offering lidar products and several auto makers develop in-house products or use third-party lidar technology as part of their autonomous driving efforts and ADAS offerings. Famously so, Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk has criticized the technology and his auto maker won't use it, preferring to gather data around its vehicles through radar, GPS and other data-gathering sensors. Competitor Velodyne Lidar Inc. debuted in September.

  • Playboy becomes consumer-products purveyor with 'climax delay' wipes

    Playboy continues its transformation as it heads down the road of public company life.

  • Li Auto stock slumps toward 7th straight loss, after public share offering prices at 10% discount

    Shares of Li Auto Inc. dropped Friday, putting them on track for a seventh-straight decline, after the China-based electric vehicle maker's public share offering priced at a discount of more than 10%.

  • 7 Stocks That Could Soar on Higher Oil Prices

    Oil prices have been rising for the past few weeks as promising data has come about the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines and production has remained relatively low. On Friday, Brent crude futures, the international benchmark, rose to just shy of $50 a barrel, a key level that could signal a sustainable return for oil companies. West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the U.S. benchmark, was up 0.4%, to $45.81 a barrel, on Friday.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Are Still in the Buy Zone

    With markets generally rising for now – the S&P is up over 9% in the past 30 days – investors are taking a close look at growth stocks. These are the equities that show long-term appreciation, with returns to investors based mainly on share price gains. It’s an obvious move to make, when the mood on the Street is bullish.The professional analyst corps understand this, and they have been scouring the market for stocks that show signs of powerful growth ahead. These aren’t necessarily the big names – but they are likely to bring the returns that make investing profitable.Dipping into the TipRanks database, we’ve pulled up the stats on three such stocks. They all have doubled or more so far this year, boast Buy ratings, and show double digit upside potential, according to Wall Street analysts.Open Lending Corporation (LPRO)Americans love their cars – but the financing sector is the real engine of automotive sales growth. Loan financing makes it possible for most people to maximize their purchase potential, and Texas-based Open Lending has inhabited that loan-niche for the past 20 years. The company offers loan analytics, automated decision capability, risk modeling, and risk-based pricing for automotive lenders. Open Lending went public on NASDAQ this past summer, through an agreement with Nebula Acquisition Corporation.Since LPRO went public on the markets, the stock’s value has increased by an impressive 156%. The increase comes as revenues rose from $22 million in Q2 to $29 million in Q3, a 31% gain. Open Lending powers its revenue gains by targeting a new customer cohort in the automotive loan industry – near-prime customers, who have relatively low risk according to the data analysis, but don’t qualify for the prime rate loan products. Open Lending helps finance companies locate these customers – and offer them better rates than they have historically received. It’s a bold move in the auto loan industry, and judging by the revenue gains, it appears to be paying off.Joseph Vafi, 5-star analyst with Canaccord, is impressed by Open Lending’s debut in the market, and its business model.“In this analyst's experience, it is rare to see a new FinTech market entrant be able to garner just a few new customers and potentially accelerate its business model so much and so quickly,” Vafi said. “The real story here is the forward look and the potential for ‘exceptional’ P&L acceleration looking out into 2021/2022. This view is supported by material progress with auto OEM finance arm customers.”Looking at the model, Vafi goes on to say, “Open Lending's value proposition expands well beyond just underwriting risk mitigation to extending balance sheet capacity for the lenders themselves. Given our view that the company's product rollout is still in its early innings relative to a quite large TAM, we see LPRO as capable of providing growth and EBITDA profitability at the high end of the FinTech peer group over the medium term.”In line with his bullish commentary, Vafi rates LPRO shares a buy, and sets a price target of $35. This implies an upside potential of 28% for the next 12 months. (To watch Vafi’s track record, click here)Overall, Wall Street agrees with Vafi on this one. The stock has 9 recent reviews, breaking down to 8 Buys and 1 Hold, making the analyst consensus here a Strong Buy. The average price target is $33.11, implying a 21% one-year upside. (See LPRO stock analysis on TipRanks)AdaptHealth (AHCO)Technological advance has allowed many chronic-care patients to maintain themselves at home, using medical devices and equipment to support their regular living – in their own homes. It’s one of the best features the medical system has developed over the past decades, and arguably has had one of the most positive impacts on people’s quality of life. AdaptHealth is a medical equipment provider, offering patients a range of in-home equipment through a national network of providers. Adaptive equipment includes mobility, nutrition, ventilation, wound care, and more, all designed to keep patients living at home. While the approach is billed as empowering patients, in-home care also reduces costs for medical providers.AdaptHealth has seen revenues rise through all of 2020. The top line grew from $191 million in Q1 to $232 million in Q2 to $284 million Q3 – in all, a 48% revenue increase in the first nine months of the calendar year. Along with the revenue gains, the stock has performed admirably. Shares in AHCO are up 210% this year.AdaptHealth grows by expanding its network of providers, and in recent months the company has made four acquisitions. The company closed deals on AeroCare, Solara Medical Supplies, ActivStyle, and Pinnacle Medical Solutions – all providers of in-home health care equipment. Deutsche Bank analyst Pito Chickering likes AHCO, describing the company’s year-to-date growth as “massive outperformance relative to most health care stocks.” The analyst believes that "despite the outperformance YTD there is plenty of upside left for AHCO.”Going on, Chickering writes, “[We] believe core organic growth of 8-10% will compound through the year, as well as a good balance sheet and free cash flows which would allow for additional tuck-in deals. Ultimately, we believe the multiples could expand into the home health range."Overall, Chickering has a Buy rating on AHCO shares, and his $47 price target implies nearly 39% upside from current levels. (To watch Chickering’s track record, click here)The Strong Buy analyst consensus on AHCO is unanimous, based on 7 recent Buy reviews. The shares are selling for $33.79, and the $40.93 average price target suggests room for 21% growth in 2021. (See AHCO stock analysis on TipRanks)Camping World Holdings (CWH)The last stock on our list is a camping supplies company, specifically, a retailer of RV and related gear. Camping World Holdings owns the largest share in that niche, and has seen its business grow during the coronavirus crisis – RVing is a viable, and socially distant consistent, mode of leisure in these times. The company’s network, over 200 retail locations, is spread across 36 states.CWH has seen steady growth at both the top and bottom lines during this pandemic year. Revenues were $1.03 billion in Q1; they hit $1.68 billion in Q3. Earnings, which showed an 11-cent loss in the first quarter, spiked to an impressive $1.44 per share in the third. Share value has reflected the earnings. While the company saw a dip in Q1, during the mid-winter market crash when the coronavirus prompted economic shutdowns, the stock has more than fully recovered. CWH shares are now trading up 111% year-to-date.Covering this stock for JPMorgan, analyst Ryan Brinkman says, “[S]tructural demand tailwinds relative to consumers looking to travel in such a way as to avoid contraction of COVID-19 seems set to continue to more than outweigh the cyclical headwinds impacting demand in many other end-markets. This growing demand, coupled with the company’s improved execution that resulted in breakout 2Q EBITDA performance, assuages earlier concerns relative to execution and leverage.”Brinkman’s $45 price target for CWH suggests 50% growth in the coming year, and supports his Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Brinkman’s track record, click here)All in all, the almost evenly split analyst reviews – 2 Buy and 3 Hold – makes the consensus view here a Moderate Buy. Shares in CWH are priced at $30.10 and have an average price target of $38.40, which implies 28% upside potential for the next 12 months. (See CWH stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for growth stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Mystery Surrounds $7 Billion Outflow From Vanguard S&P 500 Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- A record outflow from one of Vanguard Group’s biggest exchange-traded funds is stirring speculation over who was behind it and why.More than $7 billion was pulled from the $172 billion Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) on a single day this week, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, about 4% of the fund’s assets. But trading volumes were below the one-year average and there were no obvious outsized transactions, while the U.S. equity benchmark rose on the day -- making a mass exodus less appealing.It’s all leading to a theory that a major holder of the fund executed a large over-the-counter trade.“We think the redemption didn’t show up because it was an outsized primary market sale,” said Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst. Rather than shopping for a tie at a store, “this is like someone going straight to the tiemaker, and that’s rare since most ETF usage is smaller investors,” he said.When cash flows into an ETF, a market maker known as an authorized participant gives the issuer more of the fund’s underlying assets in exchange for new shares to meet demand. When money is being taken out, the process works in reverse.Ordinarily an investor buys or sells their shares on an exchange. But instead of selling on the open market, they could hand them directly to an AP, who can redeem them with the issuer in return for the underlying assets. Those assets can then be sold down by the AP or passed on to the investor to hold or sell.“Trading activity and flows are not actually systemically tied together,” said Dave Nadig, chief investment officer and director of research at ETF Flows, a research and data provider. Since the huge withdrawal didn’t show up on the tape, it suggests an institution collected a position worth $7 billion but preferred to have the underlying assets, he said.It’s not possible to know for certain who pulled out the cash. According to the latest available data, Bank of America Corp. is the largest holder in the fund, with shares worth about $14 billion. Raymond James Financial Inc. is next with about $5.2 billion, followed by Parametric Portfolio Associates with $4.9 billion.Spokespeople for Vanguard and Parametric declined to comment on the flows, while Bank of America and Raymond James didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.The scale of the withdrawal indicates that VOO is now being used by large institutions in addition to being a favorite with retail investors, Balchunas said. The fund is cheaper than its main competitor, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). It has an 0.03% expense ratio, compared with 0.095% for SPY.VOO has attracted $19.5 billion of inflows this year, second only to the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI), which has lured $27.8 billion. SPY is leading outflows after seeing $26 billion pulled from the fund.“This really does speak to the usage of ETFs as portfolio tools,” Balchunas said. “VOO is now being used by the big boys.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 7 High-Paying Dividend Stocks in the S 500

    See which stocks pay the highest dividends. When looking for the highest dividend paying stocks, investors should start by looking at "dividend yield." This is a simple calculation that divides the annual payout by the share price.

  • Will FuelCell Or Plug Power Stock Grow More By 2025?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 500 investors on whether shares of FuelCell (NASDAQ: FCEL) or Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock would grow the most by 2025. FuelCell Vs. Plug Power Stock Featured recently as a PreMarket Prep stock of the day, FuelCell Energy designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services fuel-cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions. Geographically, FuelCell generates a majority of its revenue from the United States followed by South Korea.Several participants from our study remarked on what they believe are FuelCell's top competitive advantages from within the EV industry.One respondent noted how "Fuel cells have the built-in advantage of portability, a property which could ameliorate much of the uncertainty surrounding EVs on long trips. The need for plug-in stations should, at least in the short term, remain, thereby doing little to change the current charging station layout."Another reader who believes FuelCell stock will grow the most responded that "Until a viable maximum lasting battery power is achieved, a mass production of charging stations will be pointless to build since they'd have to upgrade all stations to fit battery output/input, therefore costing more to investors. I'm convinced fuel cell power could be mass produced to meet several markets' necessary charge points."Given Plug Power is a designer and producer of modern hydrogen and fuel cell technologies, it's worth noting how historically the Democratic platform is generally much more favorable toward clean energy stocks than the Republican platform.In an attempt to capture Plug Power's growth over time, see how much investing ,000 in Plug Power the day Barack Obama was elected would be worth today.About 51.4% of traders and investors said shares of FuelCell would grow more in the next five years, while 48.6% said Plug Power stock would grow more by 2025.Benzinga has been breaking actionable financial news and curating high-quality financial data sets since 2009. Learn more today about receiving stock and market data through APIs. This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 500 adults.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Will Apple Or Google Stock Grow More By 2025? * Will Datadog Or Sumo Logic Stock Grow More By 2025?(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Here's what student debt forgiveness would look like for borrowers and the U.S. government

    As the Biden administration continues to consider student loan forgiveness, Yahoo Finance spoke with multiple experts to understand how much forgiveness could help.

  • Column: Canceling student debt should be a slam dunk. Here's why

    There should be nothing controversial about canceling student debt

  • Nio, Snap Show Rare Chart Pattern, But Are They Buys?

    Leif Soreide discussed being a risk-first trader. Plus, we take a look at stocks that have formed high-tight-flag bases: Nio stock, SNAP stock and SRRK stock.

  • Nio vs Tesla: Which Stock Looks More Attractive As EV Competition Heats Up?

    Recent numbers reported by Nio, Xpeng and Tesla clearly indicate the growing demand for electric vehicles, driven by technological advances and favorable sustainability policies. EV adoption is increasing and Goldman Sachs now expects EVs to account for 18% of global new light vehicle sales in 2030 and speed up to 29% in 2035.Goldman Sachs explains that EV penetration is accelerating as battery prices are falling faster than expected, which improves the economics of owning an EV. Also, it cites the recent increase in regulatory proposals from some jurisdictions to limit or ban the sale of new internal combustion engine vehicles entirely in 10-20 years as another catalyst for EV sales.So, with a favorable demand backdrop, we will pit EV leader Tesla against its nemesis, Nio, and use the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool to select the more attractive stock.Nio (NIO)China-based premium EV maker Nio is racing in the world’s largest EV market with its 7-seater and 6-seater electric SUV ES8, 5-seater electric SUV ES6 and the recently launched 5-seater electric coupe SUV EC6. Nio investors have hit the jackpot as shares have gained about 1,028% year-to-date.So, what has fueled this unbelievable rally? Well, the reasons include a strong third quarter, bullish outlook on China’s NEV (New Energy Vehicles) market and media reports about Nio entering the European market with the launch of its ES8 and ES6 models in 2021.Adding to the positive sentiment, Nio this week reported its November deliveries, which more than doubled year-over-year to 5,291 vehicles. This brings the total deliveries so far this year to 36,721, reflecting a 111% year-over-year increase. (See NIO stock analysis on TipRanks)The demand that Nio is experiencing is so strong that the company has now decided to accelerate its capacity expansion in December to keep up with the rising orders. Last month, Nio’s CEO William Bin Li stated, “In view of the growing market demand for our competitive products, we are motivated to continuously elevate the production capacity to the next level. We expect to deliver 16,500 to 17,000 vehicles in the coming fourth quarter.”Nio’s improving prospects prompted Goldman Sachs analyst Fei Fang to upgrade the stock to Hold from Sell and boost the price target to $59 from $7.70. In a note to investors, Fang stated, “In hindsight, we underestimated the benefits to Nio from: (1) powertrain breakthroughs, particularly with the cell-to-pack/blade large cell technologies; (2) the introduction of Nio’s battery as a service (BaaS) program, which has significantly expanded Nio’s addressable market; and (3) regulatory incentives that turned around EV market demand from an ongoing decline. Combined, all of these factors have provided significant tailwinds to Nio’s sale volumes.”On Wednesday, UBS analyst Paul Gong also raised his price target on NIO to $55 from $16.30, while maintaining a Hold rating.Looking ahead, there is a lot of buzz surrounding the company’s annual event, "Nio Day", slated for January, where the EV maker is expected to launch its first sedan.Currently, the Street has a cautiously optimistic outlook on Nio, with a Moderate Buy analyst consensus that breaks down into 7 Buys and 4 Holds. Given the staggering year-to-date rise, the average price target of $49.01 reflects an upside potential of 8.1% in the months ahead.     Tesla (TSLA)Tesla is firing on all cylinders and the EV pioneer is taking the right measures to sustain its global leadership. Following pandemic-led disruptions earlier this year, Tesla bounced back in remarkable fashion, with a 44% rise in deliveries to 139,593 in the third quarter—CEO Elon Musk called it the “best quarter in history.” Tesla’s long-awaited inclusion in the S&P 500 and five consecutive profitable quarters have led to a meteoric year-to-date rise of 609% in its stock. The company is now focusing on cutting its costs and improving its profitability while investing billions of dollars in capacity expansion at the Shanghai factory and new factories in Berlin, Germany and Austin, Texas. (See TSLA stock analysis on TipRanks)Emphasizing the focus on the bottom line, Musk stated in an email (which Electrek had access to) to employees, “Investors are giving us a lot of credit for future profitability, but if, at any point, they conclude that's not going to happen, our stock will immediately get crushed like a souffle under a sledgehammer!”Improving its profitability is even more vital for Tesla as it intends to make its EVs more affordable at a time when auto giants like Ford and General Motors are ramping up their EV investments and China-based EV makers are coming after its market share.Meanwhile, Tesla is gearing up to expand its market share in the huge Chinese EV market. The company was already selling its Model 3 electric cars in China and has now been granted permission to sell its Shanghai-made Model Y SUVs in the region. On Dec. 2, Goldman Sachs flipped from the sidelines to a Tesla bull, with a Street-high price target of $780 (up from $455). Writing for Goldman Sachs, Mark Delaney highlighted the accelerating EV adoption and stated, “Importantly, we expect that Tesla’s integrated model (including its coupling of custom hardware and software, platform approach with significant parts overlap between key products like the Model 3 and Y, and its ability to offer a full ecosystem of products for consumers including solar, storage, and convenient access to fast charging) will help it to sustain a leadership position in the EV market.”“If Tesla sustains its mid to high 20% range share of the EV market, then it could reach 15 mn units by 2040 (and about 20 mn under our upside-case EV market adoption scenario),” added Delaney.Additionally, Delaney believes that Tesla’s energy and full self-driving software businesses could be more valuable than he previously anticipated. The analyst also expects the company’s margins to expand due to a favorable mix shift to Model Y.The Street, meanwhile, has a Hold analyst consensus on Tesla with 10 Buys, 8 Holds and 7 Sells. Given the staggering rise in the shares, the average price target of $403.24 indicates a possible downside of 32% from current levels. ConclusionTesla’s technology, innovations, leadership in the EV space and improving profitability make it an attractive long-term play. However, the Street is essentially sidelined on the stock mainly due to its sky-high valuation, and as several critics point out—the role of emission credits in making Tesla profitable in recent quarters. The Street currently has a more favorable near-term outlook on Nio stock. That said, investors need to tread carefully due to lofty valuations, especially for a company that is not generating a profit yet.To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment