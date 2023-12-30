DHS student group plans January events

Dec. 30—DANVILLE — Danville High School's Future Problem Solvers have planned two events in January to encourage student involvement.

Winter Spirit Week, which will recognize student leadership and initiative, will run from Tuesday, Jan. 16 to Friday, Jan. 19.

"We are switching it up so it's not like homecoming and prom," DHS history teacher and FPS adviser Lori Woods said.

The week will culminate with FPS' Cocoa Cotillion from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, at the DHS Field House. The event includes a dance and hot cocoa bar, and students will be encouraged to dress up in clothes from their favorite decade. Proceeds from the dance will help fund FPS' "Future Forward" project and the youth leadership conference on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

The Cocoa Cotillion Court, which will feature students chosen for their service to DHS, will be presented during a pep rally on Jan. 19. The FPS team also will recognize the Life Skills students who serve coffee in the morning at DHS as the "Coffee House Kids," a service that has been offered for the last 11 years.

On Wednesday, Jan. 24, the FPS team will host the Downstate Congressional District 2 Leadership Conference at the Bremer Conference Center at Danville Area Community College. DACC and Danville District 118 are the sponsors of the event.

FPS plans to invite U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Chicago Heights), community leaders and students from schools as far north as Watseka to attend the conference. The FPS team also will assist Kelly with organizing a congressional youth cabinet.