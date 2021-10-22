U.S. markets open in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,536.50
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,474.00
    -6.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,411.75
    -67.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,297.90
    +3.80 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.90
    -0.60 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.80
    +11.90 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    24.37
    +0.20 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1640
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.01
    -0.48 (-3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3784
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0600
    +0.0720 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,730.95
    -1,803.67 (-2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,494.32
    -40.33 (-2.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Diös Fastigheter's Interim Report Jan-Sep 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The quarter was marked by a high level of activity and strong interest in our market. Net leasing for the period totalled SEK 25 million, our property management income was up by 7 per cent and the surplus ratio was at 68 per cent. Continued increases in the value of our properties were due to successful deals and a strong underlying market.

  • Income increase was 4 per cent and totals SEK 1,467 million (1,406)

  • Property management income increase was 7 per cent and totals SEK 780 million (729)

  • Unrealized changes in property values amounted to SEK 916 million (-131) and for derivatives to SEK 21 million (2)

  • Profit after tax was SEK 1,359 million (475)

  • Earnings per share were SEK 10.05 (3.55)


− Interest in our market and northern Sweden has never been greater than now. The investments that are being made, more people moving to our cities and the rise in demand we are experiencing for both commercial premises and housing will lead to stronger rental growth and a lower vacancy rate. Modern environmentally certified properties in attractive locations that offer a variety of services, the right spaces for offices and homes and that have good transport connections will outperform. I am confident that we are in the right place and have the right offering to create a sustainable future for our cities, for Diös and for our shareholders, says Knut Rost, CEO.

Presentation of the report

Today at 10.15 am, CEO Knut Rost and CFO Rolf Larsson will present the report via a webcasted conference call. Presentation takes place in English.

More information about the conference can be found at:
https://streams.eventcdn.net/disfastigheter/ir-jan-sep-2021

For further information, please contact:

Knut Rost, CEO Diös Fastigheter
Phone: +46 (0)10-470 95 01
E-mail: knut.rost@dios.se

Rolf Larsson, CFO Diös Fastigheter
Phone: +46 (0)10- 470 95 03
E-mail: rolf.larsson@dios.se

This information is information that Diös Fastigheter AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on 22 October 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/dios-fastigheter/r/dios-fastigheter-s-interim-report-jan-sep-2021,c3438029

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/198/3438029/1484591.pdf

Interim report Jan-Sep 2021.pdf

https://mb.cision.com/Public/198/3438029/ac73d9b339730a5b.pdf

Press release Diös Interim Report Jan-Sep 2021

https://news.cision.com/dios-fastigheter/i/report-q3-2021,c2970940

Report Q3 2021

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dios-fastigheters-interim-report-jan-sep-2021-301406450.html

SOURCE Diös Fastigheter

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-SoftBank in talks to sell French robotics business to Germany's United Robotics -sources

    SoftBank Group Corp is in talks to sell the Paris-based robotics business behind its Pepper android to Germany's United Robotics Group, according to sources and documents reviewed by Reuters, scaling back a business it once touted as a major growth driver. The talks are ongoing and plans could change, said two sources familiar with the matter, who declined to be named as they are not permitted to speak to the media. It is not clear whether SoftBank will retain a stake in the business.

  • Why IBM Stock Plunged Today

    What happened Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 9.5% on Thursday after the global technology company's third-quarter results came up short of investors' expectations. So what IBM's revenue inched up 0.

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • Intel reports earnings as competitors rush to tout their own chips

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley talks Intel's earnings.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Snap Crashes, Intel Tumbles On Earnings; Donald Trump Makes SPACs Great Again

    Snap dived late on weak revenue, hitting rivals. Intel sold off too. Donald Trump's social media SPAC merger partner surged.

  • Why DiDi Global Stock Rallied Nearly 14% on Thursday

    Chinese regulators are softening their tough treatment of the ride-hailing outfit, although the benefit of their advice is in question.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 357% Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) soared 357% on Thursday after the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) announced a deal to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. Should it receive shareholder and regulatory approval, the merger would allow Trump Media & Technology Group to become a publicly traded company. Trump Media & Technology Group said it plans to launch a new social network to "create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the Big Tech companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America."

  • Potential downside impact of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

    Kapil Rathi, CrossTower Co-Founder and CEO,&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the cryptocurrency space amid the launch of ProShares’ Bitcoin ETF.

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    Inflation worries seem to be at the forefront of investors’ concerns right now. However, Mark Smith, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Advisors, has a solution to put investors at ease: “One of the best ways to combat inflation is through buying equities.” The reopening is “on strong,” people have more money than they ever had, and the banks have kicked off the latest earnings season in style - all are reasons to be “extremely bullish," according to Smith. With this in m

  • AT&T Earnings Were Fine. Why Investors Still Hate Its Stock.

    The company reported a strong third quarter. But investors have been burned in the past, and the stock remains in transaction limbo.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.

  • Why Sundial, Tilray, and OrganiGram Stocks Are Glowing Green Today

    Today's gains probably shouldn't be too surprising, however, coming as they do on the back of positive comments from the CEO of MJBiz, a cannabis industry news site, yesterday evening. Speaking at MJBizCon 2021 in Las Vegas, company CEO Chris Walsh predicted that whatever happens in Congress, 2022 will see at least four more states flip to recreational marijuana legalization -- and perhaps as many as seven. Additionally, Walsh points out that Idaho and Nebraska are in line to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • Why Nio Stock Looks Set For A Trip North This Quarter

    Nio, Inc (NYSE: NIO) was trading up about 1% on Thursday, while continuing to consolidate a 17% move off the bottom of $33.17 the stock printed on Oct. 7. The EV manufacturer, which recently began shipping vehicles to Norway had a rough third quarter, losing 36% of its value between July 1 and Sept. 30. On Thursday, it was reported 110-year-old asset management firm Baillie Gifford lowered its exposure in the China-based company during the period by about 287,255 shares, reducing its original 90

  • Why Paypal buying Pinterest isn't really that weird

    Here's a quick hot take on why it makes sense for PayPal to buy Pinterest.

  • Dow Jones Dips; Donald Trump SPAC Explodes; Tesla Stock Nears Buy Point As Demand Surges

    The Dow Jones fell. A Donald Trump SPAC exploded on news he is launching a social media platform. Tesla stock neared a new buy point

  • Evergrande Avoids Default With Last-Minute Bond Interest Payment

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group pulled back from the brink of default by paying a bond coupon before this weekend’s deadline, according to people with knowledge of the matter, the latest twist in a months-long drama that has captivated global investors.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fort

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's a good reason why investors should keep an eye on cloud computing stocks. The cloud computing market is forecast to reach $397 billion next year, up 47% from 2020. Here's why they lead the cloud computing pack.