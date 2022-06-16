U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

DiA Imaging Analysis Partners with Intelerad Medical Systems to Empower Echocardiography Labs with AI

·3 min read

The partnership aims to expand both companies' footprint in the cardiac ultrasound imaging space

RALEIGH, NC and MONTREAL and BEER SHEVA, Israel, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelerad Medical Systems™, a global leader in medical image management solutions, and DiA Imaging Analysis, a leading global provider of AI-based ultrasound software solutions, announced today a commercial partnership to offer DiA's LVivo Seamless™ AI-based cardiac ultrasound software solution as part of Intelerad's cardiac imaging solutions IntelePACS. This collaboration is aligned with Intelerad's expansion of its enterprise imaging offerings in the cardiology space.

DiA Imaging Analysis Logo
DiA Imaging Analysis Logo

With over 130 million medical images read each year by Intelerad, the company's 2,000 global customers will now be able to obtain critical key measurement results for their echo studies. As a result, the efficiency of routine tasks will be vastly improved, as well as the effectiveness of workflow for echo reading cardiologists and other imaging specialists in the echo lab reading environment.

DiA's LVivo Seamless™ AI-based software solution runs automatically 'behind the scenes' on echo lab servers, automatically selecting and analyzing the optimal cardiac ultrasound images and generating key clinical indications of left and right ventricle function. The results are immediately presented on the CPACS viewer as secondary-capture clips in-motion, saving time, reducing variability and optimizing echo lab workflow.

"This collaboration aligns with Intelerad's ongoing expansion of its enterprise imaging offerings in the cardiology space and provides our customers the latest innovations in medical imaging AI," said AJ Watson, Chief Product Officer of Intelerad.

This partnership follows Intelerad's latest acquisitions of cardiac companies, including LUMEDX, Digisonics and HeartIT, aimed at deepening the company's ability to provide enterprise imaging and expand its expertise in the cardiovascular space.

"We're excited to team up with Intelerad as they expand their footprint in the cardiac imaging space," said Hila Goldman-Aslan, CEO and co-founder of DiA. "With Intelerad's established presence in the medical imaging field, the value of our LVivo Seamless AI-based solution will now become more accessible to a wider base of echo labs."

About DiA Imaging Analysis
DiA Imaging Analysis is a global leading provider of FDA cleared and CE marked ultrasound AI software solutions that automate the way clinicians use and analyze ultrasound images. The company's LVivo product line for cardiac and abdominal automated analysis allows clinicians with varying levels of ultrasound experience to automatically analyze ultrasound images on their ultrasound devices near bedside and on healthcare IT system workstations remotely, with increased speed, efficiency and accuracy. Today, DiA serves thousands of end-users worldwide. DiA was recognized as one of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas in the Health Category and was recently named as one of CB Insights' most innovative digital health startups. To learn more, visit www.dia-analysis.com and follow DiA on LinkedInTwitter and Facebook.

About Intelerad Medical Systems
Intelerad is one of the leading providers of medical imaging software and services for the healthcare industry. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC and Montreal Intelerad has over 850 employees located in offices across six countries. Nearly 2,000 healthcare organizations around the world rely on Intelerad products to manage patient data, helping them reduce time and workload while improving patient outcomes. Intelerad's award-winning enterprise imaging solutions have been recognized globally by KLAS, with Intelerad's Ambra Health ranked #1 for Image Exchange in the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software and Professional Services report. To learn more, visit intelerad.com and follow Intelerad on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Company Contact – Intelerad Medical Systems
Jordan Benton – Corporate Communications Manager
jordan.benton@intelerad.com

Company Contact – DiA Imaging Analysis
Dara Marcus – Marketing Specialist
dara.marcus@dia-analysis.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1038091/DiA_Imaging_Analysis_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dia-imaging-analysis-partners-with-intelerad-medical-systems-to-empower-echocardiography-labs-with-ai-301569488.html

SOURCE DiA Imaging Analysis and Intelerad Medical Systems

