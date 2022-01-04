U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

Diabetes Care Devices Market Worth $31.9 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
·8 min read

Diabetes Care Devices Market by Type [Diabetes Monitoring (CGM, Test Strips, Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Meters, Lancets, Haemoglobin A1C Testing Kits)], [Insulin Delivery (Syringes, Pens, Pumps, Jet Injectors)] - Global Forecast to 2028

Redding, California, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, titled “Diabetes Care Devices Market by Type [Diabetes Monitoring (CGM, Test Strips, Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Meters, Lancets, Haemoglobin A1C Testing Kits)], [Insulin Delivery (Syringes, Pens, Pumps, Jet Injectors)] - Global Forecast to 2028” published by Meticulous Research®, the diabetes care devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to reach $31.9 billion by 2028.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=3438

As the prevalence of diabetes is increasing globally, self-management of diabetic treatments has become necessary to avoid long-term complications and fatalities. Diabetes care devices play an important role in managing diabetes as they enable patients to record and track their blood glucose levels all day long and administer the insulin doses according to the insulin levels.

The key factors driving the overall diabetes care devices market are the rising obesity cases, unhealthy and sedentary lifestyle, increasing prevalence of diabetes, and development of new insulin delivery systems. However, some limitations of diabetes care devices are their high costs and accessibility in low-middle income countries.

Impact of COVID-19 on Diabetes Care Devices Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the diabetes care devices market. COVID-19 patients had higher blood glucose levels due to the use of steroids for the COVID-19 treatment. In 2020, the increase in the number of individuals suffering from diabetes due to COVID-19 expanded the income of the central participants in the diabetes care division. Many players in the market presented new progressed diabetes care devices and association arrangements for diabetes care devices.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=3438

Diabetes Care Devices Market Overview

The diabetes care devices market is segmented based on type: (diabetes monitoring devices and insulin delivery devices) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at a global level.

In 2021, the diabetes monitoring devices segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall diabetes care devices market. This is mainly attributed to the increased adoption of test strips and self-monitoring blood glucose meters and increasing demand for continuous glucose monitoring with rising awareness towards the disease in developing countries. Diabetes monitoring devices can be utilized to monitor blood glucose values and help the patient adjust their dietary intake, physical activity, and insulin doses to improve glycemic control on a regular basis.

Diabetes monitoring devices are further segmented into continuous blood glucose monitoring devices, test strips, lancets, self-monitoring blood glucose meters, and hemoglobin A1C testing kits. The test strips segment is expected to dominate the diabetes monitoring devices market in 2021, primarily due to the frequent usage of test strips for both continuous and self-glucose monitoring and is widely used by patients in developing countries.

Moreover, insulin delivery devices also are further segmented into insulin syringes, insulin pens, insulin pumps, and insulin jet injectors. In 2021, the insulin pens segment is expected to dominate the insulin delivery devices market. This can be primarily attributed to its advantages over traditional syringe insulin delivery methods, including improved patient satisfaction and adherence, user-friendly, greater ease of use, superior accuracy for delivering small insulin doses, greater social acceptability, and less reported injection pain. However, insulin pumps are the fastest-growing segment due to the advantages such as predictable insulin delivery, precise delivery of insulin, and reduction of wide fluctuation in blood glucose. It also mimics the normal pancreas's release of insulin.

Quick Buy – Diabetes Care Devices Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/33395503

Geographically, in 2021, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global diabetes care devices market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of diabetes with the rising need to self-monitor and treat the disease, increasing prevalence of major risk factors of diabetes such as obesity and sedentary lifestyle, increasing geriatric population, and growing government initiatives promoting diabetes care are driving the growth of the diabetes care devices market in North America. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this market is expected to be driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes with the rising need to self-monitor the treatments, increasing prevalence of obesity and sedentary lifestyle, growing geriatric population, and government initiatives promoting diabetes care.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments of leading market participants in the industry over the past four years. In recent years, the diabetes care devices market has witnessed several new product launches, approvals, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, expansions, and acquisitions. For instance, in May 2021, Medtronic PLC (Ireland) received CE Mark approval for the expanded functionality of its InPen and Guardian 4 sensors. Moreover, in February 2020, Abbott Laboratories (U.S.) partnered with Insulet Corporation (U.S.) to combine its leading continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology with Insulet's Omnipod Horizon Automated Insulin Delivery System.

Some of the key players operating in the global diabetes care devices market are Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Ypsomed AG (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG (Switzerland), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), LifeScan IP Holdings, LLC (U.S.), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Sanofi AS (France), and DexCom, Inc. (U.S.), among others.

The diabetes care devices market is dominated by Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), DexCom, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Ascensia Diabetes Care (Switzerland), LifeScan IP Holding, LLC (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Insulet Corporation (U.S.), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), and Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (U.S.). Together, these companies held around 80% share of the global diabetes care devices market in 2020.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/diabetes-care-devices-market-3438

Scope of the Report:

Diabetes Care Devices Market, by Type

  • Diabetes Monitoring Devices

  • Insulin Delivery Devices

Diabetes Care Devices Market, by Geography

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • U.K.

    • France

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Rest of Europe (RoE)

  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=3438

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Digital Diabetes Market by Product (SMBG, CGM, Smart Insulin Pump, Smart Insulin Pens, Software, Apps), End User (Home Care, Hospitals and Clinics), and Geography–Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/digital-diabetes-market-4946

In-vitro Diagnostics Market (IVD Market) by Product & Solution (Consumables, Systems, Software & Services), Technology (ELISA, Rapid Tests, PCR, Microbiology), Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories) – Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ivd-market-4858

Medical Device Testing Market by Service Type (Testing, & Certification) Location, Technology (Active Implant, Active Medical, In-Vitro Diagnostic, Ophthalmic, Orthopedic and Dental, Vascular), Device Class, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/medical-device-testing-market-5131

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:
Mr. Khushal Bombe
Meticulous Market Research Inc.
1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,
California, 96001, U.S.
USA: +1-646-781-8004
Europe : +44-203-868-8738
APAC: +91 744-7780008
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/149/diabetes-care-devices-market-2028

CONTACT: Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research


