Diabetes Devices Market Size is projected to reach USD 49.25 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.62%: Straits Research

Straits Research
·10 min read
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global diabetes devices market size was valued at USD 27,662.11 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the valuation of USD 49,253.08 million by 2030. North America and Europe are the two most important markets for Diabetes Devices. With an expected market value of USD 18,943.58 million by 2030, North America is expected to be the largest market for diabetes devices.

New York, United States, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global diabetes devices market had a market share of USD 27,662.11 million in 2021, according to the new report of Straits Research. It is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.62% from 2022 to 2030. The global diabetes devices market is expected to grow due to the increasing focus on diabetes care and technological advancements in product innovation. The use of diabetic devices is anticipated to grow due to the growing number of initiatives being conducted by governments and charity groups to raise diabetes awareness.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the WHO Country Office for India, and other partners, for example, have established mDiabetes, a mobile health program. This public health effort aims to raise awareness about diabetes early detection and treatment. Similarly, WHO and IDF collaborate to prevent and control diabetes while also ensuring a high quality of life for individuals worldwide.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/diabetes-devices-market/request-sample


For example, the WHO Diabetes Program aims to prevent type 2 diabetes, reduce complications, and improve diabetes patients' quality of life. To increase diabetes prevention and control, NGOs and governments are developing norms and standards, raising knowledge about diabetes prevention, and supporting surveillance. As a result, the growing number of diabetes awareness initiatives is likely to contribute to diabetes diagnosis, hence increasing the usage of diabetic devices.

Technological Innovations and Product Advancements to Drive the Diabetes Devices Market

Demand for these devices is being driven by introducing high-end insulin pumps and pens and technological developments in diabetic devices. Leading manufacturers focus on technological advancements and introduce innovative products to gain a significant market share. Novo Nordisk, for example, launched the NovoPen Echo, a new instrument on the market, in January 2014. This is the first gadget in the United States with memory and half-unit dosing features.

In August 2016, Medtronic introduced the MiniMed 630G system in the United States, an integrated insulin pump with continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology that delivers better glucose management than multiple injections while avoiding hypoglycemia. As a result, market growth is fueled by technological advances and product improvements.


Report Scope

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 49.25 Billion by 2030

CAGR

6.62% (2020-2030)

Historical Data

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Type, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

Medtronic,Abbott,Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG,Dexcom Inc.,Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,Sanofi,Novo Nordisk A/S,Insulet Corporation,Ypsomed,Valeritas Inc

Key Market Opportunities

Untapped Opportunities in Developing Economies

Key Market Drivers

Growing Focus on Diabetes Care
Technological Innovations and Product Advancements

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/diabetes-devices-market


Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak provided a severe barrier to healthcare delivery, with severe consequences for diabetes treatment. The closure of routine outpatient clinics has hampered diabetes treatment, reduced inpatient capacity, personnel shortages, medicine shortages, costly medicine, delayed care-seeking, limited self-care practice, transportation issues, and undiagnosed cases/events.

Diabetes device sales, on the other hand, have risen as a result of consumers' constant monitoring of their diabetes status to avoid infection with the COVID-19 virus, which is particularly sensitive to people with diabetes. The overall diabetic devices market growth was limited during the first phase of the pandemic due to severe supply chain limitations.

For the global diabetic devices market, the post-pandemic period will be critical. Manufacturing operations may impede the recovery process, affecting market dynamics and product prices. Also, other end-user sectors, suppliers, and vendors may be unable to meet customer demand due to limited manufacturing, support operations, labor shortages, and other constraints. Overall, the global diabetes devices market recovery will be difficult.

Key Insights

  • The Global Diabetes Devices Market was valued at USD 27,662.11 million in 2021 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.62% by 2030.

  • By product, the insulin delivery devices segment will likely dominate the market with expected revenue of USD 30,412.19 million by 2030.

  • By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment will likely dominate the market with expected revenue of USD 11,491.59 million by 2030.

  • By end-use, the food packaging segment will likely dominate the market with expected revenue of USD 19,845.68 million by 2030.

  • Geographically, the global diabetes devices market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe were the two significant regional markets in 2021.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/diabetes-devices-market/request-sample


List of Key Players 

  • Medtronic

  • Abbott

  • Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

  • Dexcom Inc.

  • Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Sanofi

  • Novo Nordisk A/S

  • Insulet Corporation

  • Ypsomed

  • Valeritas Inc.


Global Diabetes Devices Market: Segmentation

By Type

  • Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

  • Insulin Delivery Devices

By Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacies

  • Retail Pharmacies

  • Diabetes Clinics/Centers

  • Online Pharmacies

  • Others

By End-Use

  • Hospitals

  • Homecare

  • Diagnostics Centers

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • The Middle East and Africa


Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/diabetes-devices-market/toc


Market News

  • In November 2020, Novo Nordisk purchased Emisphere Technologies, a drug delivery technology company. Novo Nordisk will acquire a competitive edge in the oral antidiabetic market due to the acquisition.

  • In November 2020, in Europe and the United States, Eli Lilly committed to commercializing Ypsomed Insulin Pumps with CGM devices.

News Media
United We Stand: How Nations Are Coping with The Pandemic
How Wearable Devices are Changing Healthcare, 21% of People in the US Regularly Wear a smartwatch
Coronavirus Crisis - Impact Of COVID-19 On Healthcare Industry


Have a Look at the Related Research Report?
Diabetes Supplement Market: Information by Supplements Types (Vitamins, Artificial Sweeteners), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies), Dosage Forms—Forecast Till 2030
Diabetes Management Market: Information by Device Type (Diagnostic Devices, Monitoring Devices) and Therapeutics Type (Injectables and Oral), and Region — Forecast till 2029
Needle Free Injection Systems Market: Information by Product (Prefilled, Fillable), Technology, Usability, Type of Medication, Delivery Site, and Regional Outlook - Forecast Till 2026
Smart Insulin Pens and Pumps Market: Information By Product Type(Insulin Pens, Insulin Pumps), Distribution Channel(Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy),and Region -Forecast Till 2026
Smart Insulin Pens Market: Information by Product (Smart Insulin Pens), Usability (Disposable), Application (Type 1 Diabetes), Mode of Distribution, and Region — Forecast till 2029


About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.
StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.


Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:
Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)
+91 8087085354 (APAC)
+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)
Email: sales@straitsresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


