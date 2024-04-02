Diabetes Drug Made For Under $5 Costs Americans $1,000, Drawing Comparisons To Martin Shrikeli While Juicing Profits for A Drug Giant

The stock of Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) has been on a tear, up over 400% in the past five years. It's been so successful that its nearly $500 billion market cap exceeds Denmark’s entire gross domestic product (GDP), where the company is based.

Novo Nordisk owes much of its success to its blockbuster Ozempic drug, prescribed for patients with type 2 diabetes, and its related drug Wegovy, which is prescribed for weight loss. Ozempic brought in over $13 billion in revenue last year for the company, with 66% of that coming from the American market.

Don't Miss:

Executives and founders of Uber, Facebook and Apple are bullish on this wellness app that you can co-invest in at $1.15 per share.

Fortnite’s creator company greenlights partial ownership for up to 100 accredited investors in the upcoming series.

Its profits stem in large part from extremely high margins on the drug, sparking debate on whether it's excessive.

Melissa Barber, a public health economist at Yale University, commented that "the profit margin is insane" and that "there should be a conversation in policy about what is a fair price."

Yale researchers found that Ozempic could be manufactured at a cost ranging from 89 cents to $4.73 for a month’s supply, even as the drug costs patients $968.52 per month in the United States without insurance.

A post on the technology subreddit titled "Pharmaceutical companies hiked the price of 775 drugs this year so far, including Ozempic and Mounjaro — exceeding the rate of inflation" drew much discussion, with one Reddit user commenting that "[drug companies] have been doing this forever, and the only person that went to jail was Martin Shkreli."

Trending: This startup coined “eBay for gamers” with a breathtaking track record has opened up a window to invest in its future growth.

Martin Shkreli, former head of Turing Pharmaceuticals, drew bipartisan outrage when his company hiked the price of a life-saving drug by over 4,000%, with a federal court later permanently banning him from the pharmaceutical industry and forcing him to repay $64.6 million in profits.

Story continues

Politicians have taken notice of the markup Novo Nordisk is charging.

"This outrageously high price has the potential to bankrupt Medicare, the American people and our entire health care system," said U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont).

Whether the political heat on drugmakers gains traction in the 2024 election cycle remains to be seen, but it should be noted other countries are not paying the same markup.

"The same exact product can be purchased for just $155 a month in Canada and just $59 in Germany," Sanders said.

Even for patients with insurance that are getting the drug for cheaper, someone is still paying for the costs, adding more bloat to an already expensive American healthcare system.

Read Next:

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Diabetes Drug Made For Under $5 Costs Americans $1,000, Drawing Comparisons To Martin Shrikeli While Juicing Profits for A Drug Giant originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.