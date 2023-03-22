U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,975.00
    +4.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,296.00
    +38.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,722.75
    +15.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,745.80
    +4.80 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.08
    -0.82 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,973.70
    +24.10 (+1.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.13
    +0.34 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0877
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    -0.1060 (-2.94%)
     

  • Vix

    22.26
    +0.88 (+4.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2284
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0570
    -0.3270 (-0.25%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,417.63
    -720.13 (-2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    598.56
    -17.39 (-2.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.84
    +30.62 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,259.54
    -207.07 (-0.75%)
     

Diabetes Drugs Global Market Report 2022: Featuring AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Pfizer & More

PR Newswire
·6 min read

DUBLIN, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diabetes Drugs Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This research study presents detailed analysis which helps investors, developers, company executives and industry participants in making decisions related to the prospects in the global diabetes drugs market and to take strategic initiatives. This report examines and offers the foremost trends prevalent in the global diabetes drugs market and the market size and forecast.

The scope of the report comprises types of therapy and geographical distribution. The types of therapy segments are further categorized into insulin, oral hypoglycemic drugs (anti-diabetic drugs), non-insulin injectable anti-diabetes drugs, and others. In-depth analysis in terms of market size and forecast is done for each segment for the duration 2020-2030, alongside particular CAGRs for the duration 2022-2030 is also presented in the report.

A description of the market estimation of the above-mentioned segment for the duration 2020-2030 is covered in the scope of the report along with the individual market estimation for the respective countries in the regional segments.

By type of therapy analysis

In 2021, insulin dominated the market due to continuous market entry of novel drug therapies, most convenient mode of treatment, and rising demand for targeted therapy/biological drugs. The growth of diabetes drugs market has been strongly supported by novel drug therapies like anti-diabetes drugs and more.

One major factor that contributes to the growth of diabetes drugs is increased life expectancy. As the populations are rapidly aging, the incidence and prevalence of many chronic diseases degeneration are bound to increase correspondingly, thus driving the growth in demand for diabetes drugs. Additionally, it is not just geriatric population that is making the choice for diabetes drugs, but increasing incidence is also being noticed in adolescents, which is also supporting the growth of the market.

Diabetes medicine is a general treatment for the people who are suffering from diabetes. Various types of diabetes or anti-diabetes drugs are available, having their own area of action which help the patient to keep the condition under control. The way of delivery may differ, some injected directly into blood and some drugs taken orally. The global diabetes drugs market is emerging at impressive pace because of intensifying diabetic population growth, aging, unhealthy diets, obesity, and sedentary lifestyle resulting in increasing demand for diabetic drugs and enhancing the market size.

Geographically, the global diabetes drugs market is cumulative to Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

In 2021, North America & Europe have accounted for the major share in global diabetes drugs market followed by Asia Pacific due to key driving factors such as rising prevalence of diabetes, high awareness associated with early diabetes diagnosis and treatment, and supportive reimbursement policies. The International Diabetes Federation estimates that in 2021 about 82 million people were diagnosed in Asia Pacific and about 1.1 million deaths occurred.

Due to perpetual growth in incidence of diabetes, the demand for novel drug therapies are expected to increase in the near future. During forecast period 2022 - 2030, Asia Pacific was observed as the fastest growing region due to key driving factors such as rising prevalence of diabetes in developing countries, increasing awareness associated with early diabetes diagnosis, developing healthcare infrastructure, and mounting demand for novel drug therapies.

Historical & Forecast Period

This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

The current report comprises of quantitative market estimations for each micro market for every geographical region and qualitative market analysis such as micro and macro environment analysis, market trends, competitive intelligence, segment analysis, porters five force model, top winning strategies, top investment markets, emerging trends and technological analysis, case studies, strategic conclusions and recommendations and other key market insights.

Market Segmentation

Therapy

  • Insulin

  • Oral Hypoglycemic Drugs (anti-diabetes drugs)

  • Non-insulin Injectable Anti-diabetes Drugs

  • Others

  • Phase III (Market estimations by 2029)

  • ISLETS (National Institute of Health (NID) & Health Resource and Services Administration)

  • ORMD-0801 or Placebo (Oramed, Ltd. & Integrium)

  • Tauroursodeoxycholic Acid (TUDCA) (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation)

  • Others

  • Tabular Presentation of Phase II (Qualitative Information)

  • Tabular Presentation of Phase Phase I (Qualitative Information)

Key questions answered in this report

  • What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Diabetes Drugs market?

  • What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

  • Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Diabetes Drugs market?

  • Which is the largest regional market for Diabetes Drugs market?

  • What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

  • Which are the key trends driving Diabetes Drugs market growth?

  • Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Diabetes Drugs market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Diabetes Drugs Market: Competitive Analysis

4. Diabetes Drugs Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

5. Diabetes Drugs Market: By Therapy, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6. North America Diabetes Drugs Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. UK and European Union Diabetes Drugs Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. Asia Pacific Diabetes Drugs Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. Latin America Diabetes Drugs Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Middle East and Africa Diabetes Drugs Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Company Profile

Companies Mentioned

  • AstraZeneca plc

  • Biocon Limited

  • Boston Therapeutics Inc.

  • Cadila Healthcare

  • Eli Lilly and Company

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Lupin Limited

  • Merck & Co. Inc.

  • Novartis International AG

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited

  • Sanofi S.A.

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6fvhau

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diabetes-drugs-global-market-report-2022-featuring-astrazeneca-eli-lilly-glaxosmithkline-merck-pfizer--more-301778633.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Biggest winners and losers from the Fed’s interest rate hike

    As the Fed raises interest rates, here are the biggest winners and losers from its latest decision.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell On Its Looming $43 Billion Seagen Takeover?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company announced its $43 billion plan to buy Seagen? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • CDC Rings Alarm About Deadly Fungus. 6 Things to Know.

    The number of infections from the Candida Auris fungus, which can be deadly for people who are already sick, is small but rapidly growing.

  • Dow Jones Falls 530 Points As Banks Lead Fed Sell-Off; Apple, 5 Titans Mask Market Weakness

    The major indexes fell sharply despite the Fed signaling just one more rate hike. Apple and other titans have masked weak market breadth in recent weeks.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few weeks have been rocky, with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks, dominating the headlines. For a short time, it seemed that the contagion would spread to the global financial giants. Now, however, it appears that we’ve managed to avoid a true banking crisis – and Raymond James’ chief investment officer Larry Adam has pointed out several reasons why. For starters, Adam notes that Credit Suisse, despite its troubles, found a way out

  • First Republic shares fall sharply as Yellen says Treasury will not insure all deposits

    As beleaguered First Republic Bank considers its options, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday there is no discussion on insurance for all deposits, making a "bull case" scenario more difficult for the stock. First Republic, whose shares have lost much of their value since the banking crisis started in the U.S. on March 8, is among the banks speaking to peers and investment firms about potential deals in the wake of U.S. regulators taking over Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank this month following bank runs. Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia, in a report earlier this week, set a target price of $54 for First Republic shares, which dropped 15.5% to end at $13.33 on Wednesday.

  • GE Is Splitting in Two. Here’s What the Parts Are Worth.

    Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe took a look at what GE Aerospace and GE Vernova will be worth on a stand-alone basis. GE Vernova, GE's power generation businesses, are due to be spun out in early 2024.

  • Accelerated Approval For Gene Therapies - US Health Regulator Looks To Improve Process

    The FDA seeks to optimize the development of gene therapies to help get accelerated approval of therapies. The US health regulator is looking to encourage using biomarkers, such as pulse and blood pressure, which are characteristics of the body that can be measured. The FDA will support using biomarkers as substitutes for other biological indicators in gene-therapy clinical trials to help clinch "accelerated approval," Reuters reported citing the agency's official Peter Marks. FDA grants acceler

  • Fed rate hikes will trigger a downturn of greater 'speed and magnitude' than the Great Recession: Economist

    The market's bubble has now "burst," and will impact "everything everywhere all at once" in the U.S. economy, economists Stephanie Pomboy and Art Laffer argue.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sounds the Alarm on U.S. Banks

    The legendary investor published a chart which quantifies the uninsured clients and unrealized capital losses for major regional banks.

  • What Wall Street Had to Say About the Fed’s Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street widely expected the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, which is exactly what happened. But equity investors debated conflicting messages: the policy guidance shifted from “ongoing” rate increases to “some additional” policy firming, though Chair Jerome Powell said that the Fed’s hands aren’t tied. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsA Ne

  • Stock market news today: Stocks smoked after Federal Reserve raises rates by 0.25%

    U.S. stocks moved higher Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by quarter percentage point amid a fast-moving banking crisis.

  • Should You Chase the Semiconductor Stocks in 2023?

    The semiconductor stocks are outperforming the S&P 500 this year. Is it too late to get in?

  • US STOCKS-Wall St ends sharply lower after Powell warns inflation fight continues

    Wall Street gyrated to end sharply lower on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected 25 basis point policy hike, while hinting that it was on the verge of pausing future increases in view of recent turmoil in the financial sector. The three major U.S. stock indexes, which were mostly directionless prior to the Fed announcement, jumped higher then deflated as investors digested the accompanying statement and Chair Jerome Powell's subsequent Q&A session. "The market was encouraged when it heard that the Fed had considered pausing completely and then it was disappointed when Powell clarified that their hands weren’t tied and that they can keep raising rates if they need to," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, North Carolina.

  • Nvidia Is Less Than $10 Billion Away From Passing Berkshire as Market’s 5th Largest Stock

    Nvidia ‘s latest rally has the stock less than $10 billion away from passing Berkshire Hathaway to become the fifth largest by market capitalization. At that point Nvidia stock had fallen 62% from the start of 2022 through its low on Oct. 14, leaving it with a market cap of just $279.6 billion, as worries about the chip sector and valuation weighed on the shares. Berkshire, on the other hand, dropped 12% through its own low on Oct. 12, when it was valued at $588.5 billion.

  • Here's Why You Should Add Novo (NVO) Stock to Your Portfolio

    Novo (NVO), a top-ranked stock at present, enjoys a strong foothold in the Diabetes Care market with increasing market shares driven by Rybelsus, Ozempic and Victoza's strong performance.

  • Ford Inches Toward a Big Reveal of Losses From EV Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s Jim Farley was told recently of a survey that found investors overwhelmingly believe legacy automakers can’t be cost competitive with Tesla Inc.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisXi Aligns With Putin Against US, But Hesitates on Gas DealFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s Hands“I’m with them,” t

  • ARK Invest Sells $13.5M Coinbase Shares After Steady Buying Streak

    Before this sale, ARK Invest owned 9.9 million shares of the crypto exchange worth $575 million.

  • GE Stock Keeps Rising After Strong Aerospace Outlook — Is It A Buy?

    General Electric will emerge as an aviation and defense pure play in early 2024 after completing its big breakup. Is GE stock a buy after its huge rally? The company remains on track to spin off its energy business, as GE Vernova, in early 2024.

  • Eli Lilly Is Priced for Perfection in the Obesity Market

    The company has outperformed its pharma peers in recent years, but its valuation leaves little room for error.