Diabetes Pipeline Outlook: Analysis of therapies expected to make a significant impact in the coming decade
The growing prevalence of Diabetes, especially Type 2 Diabetes, has increased the demand for effective drug therapies for the treatment of Diabetes. There are a different class of emerging drugs which can be administered via oral route or intravenous or subcutaneous route.
DelveInsight’s ‘Diabetes Pipeline Insights’ report offers a detailed picture of the emerging therapies expected to enter the Diabetes market along with the
a holistic view of the pipeline therapies that are under development in pre-clinical as well as clinical stages of development and growth prospects across the Diabetes domain.
Some of the key highlights of the Diabetes Pipeline report:
Diabetes Pipeline report offers a comprehensive analysis of 250+ key players and 250+ key therapies.
Diabetes pipeline comprises SCO-094 (Scohia Pharma), Tirzepatide (Eli Lilly and Company), LY-3502970 (Eli Lilly and Company), Volagidemab (REMD Biotherapeutics), Ladarixin (Dompe Farmaceutici), CT-388 (Carmot Therapeutics), GX G6 (Genexine), ORMD-0801 (Oramed) and several others.
Out of all the emerging therapies, MYL-1601D, an insulin aspart biosimilar developed by US-based drugmaker Mylan (now Viatris) and India-based biologicals specialist Biocon has been granted marketing authorization by the European Commission (EC). It is the second insulin aspart biosimilar to receive approval in the EU. The centralized marketing authorization granted by the EC is valid in all European Union Member States as well as in the European Economic Area (EEA) countries Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway.
Discovered using Lexicon’s unique approach to gene science, Sotagliflozin is an oral dual inhibitor of two proteins responsible for glucose regulation known as sodium-glucose co-transporter types 1 and 2 (SGLT1 and SGLT2).
Novo Nordsik is primarily contributing to the development of novel treatments for Diabetes. FSI965, Insulin icodec, Insulin 147 & PCSK9i are the emerging therapies under investigation.
Imeglimin is a novel drug for Diabetes treatment that has completed Phase 3 development in Japan and a New Drug Application is under regulatory review with an anticipated product launch targeted in the fiscal year 2021 by Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma. Imeglimin is Phase 3-ready in the US and Europe.
Imeglimin is the only orally admisnistered compound with a dual mechanism of action that is directly designed both to increase insulin secretion in response to glucose and to reduce insulin resistance.
LY3298176 (Dual GIP/GLP-1 Receptor Agonist) is a biologic entity that acts as a coagonist for both the gastric inhibitory polypeptide (GIP) receptor and the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor and is being studied for the treatment of Diabetes by Eli Lilly and company.
The Diabetes pipeline report puts on the table business opportunities, threats, prospective collaborations, strong competitors, growth strategies, and a deep analysis of failed as well as discontinued drugs.
Diabetes: Overview
Diabetes is a disease that occurs when the blood glucose, also called blood sugar, gets too high. Different types of Diabetes are: Type 1 Diabetes, which is an autoimmune disease, affects about 10 percent of total people with Diabetes. Type 2 Diabetes occurs when a person becomes insulin-resistant. PreDiabetes occurs when blood sugar is higher than normal, but it’s not high enough for a diagnosis of type 2 Diabetes.
Diabetes Pipeline Drugs
Drug
Company
Clinical Phase
MoA
RoA
SCO-094
Scohia Pharma
I
Gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor agonists; Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists
Subcutaneous
Tirzepatide
Eli Lilly and Company
III
Gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor agonists; Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists
Subcutaneous
LY-3502970
Eli Lilly and Company
I
Glucagon like peptide 1 receptor agonists
Oral
ORMD-0801
Oramed
III
Ornithine decarboxylase stimulants; Phosphokinase stimulants; Protein tyrosine kinase stimulants
Oral
GX G6
Genexine
II
Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists
Subcutaneous
CT-388
Carmot Therapeutics
I
Gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor modulators; Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor modulators
Subcutaneous
Ladarixin
Dompe Farmaceutici
III
Interleukin 8A receptor antagonists; Interleukin 8B receptor antagonists
Oral
Volagidemab
REMD Biotherapeutics
II
Glucagon receptor antagonists
Subcutaneous
AG019
Precigen Inc
I/II
Gene transference; Interleukin-10 replacements
Oral
SY-004
Yabao Pharmaceutical Group
II
Glucokinase stimulants
Oral
Enavogliflozin
Daewoong Pharmaceutical
III
Sodium-glucose transporter 2 inhibitors
Oral
Cotadutide
AstraZeneca
II
Glucagon receptor agonists; Glucagon-like peptide 1 stimulants
Subcutaneous
BTB002
BTB Pharma
Discovery
NA
NA
INS068
Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine
II
Ornithine decarboxylase stimulants; Phosphokinase stimulants; Protein tyrosine kinase stimulants
Subcutaneous
DBPR108
CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology
III
Dipeptidyl peptidase 4 inhibitors
Oral
TOL-3021
Tolerion
II
Gene transference; Immunosuppressants
Intramuscular
CLBS03
Caladrius Biosciences
II
T lymphocyte replacements
Intravenous
Diabetes Therapeutic Assessment
The Diabetes Pipeline report proffers exhaustive insights into active pipeline assets segmented by Stage, Molecule Type, Route of Administration, Product Type, Target, and Indications of various drugs.
By Product Type
Mono
Combination
By Stage
Discovery
Pre-clinical
IND
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Pre-registration
By Molecule Type
Small Molecule
Gene Therapy
Antihyperglycaemics
By Route of Administration
Intravenous
Intramuscular
Oral
Subcutaneous
By Mechanism of Action
Dipeptidyl peptidase 4 inhibitors
Ornithine decarboxylase stimulants
Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists
Glucagon receptor antagonists
Gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor modulators
Insulin-like growth factor-binding protein inhibitors
Gene transference; Interleukin-10 replacements
By Targets
Protease
Multiple Kinase
By Stage and Route of Administration
By Stage and Product Type
Scope of the Report
Coverage: Global
Key Players: Scohia Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Oramed, Genexine, Carmot Therapeutics, Dompe Farmaceutici, REMD Biotherapeutics, Precigen Inc, Yabao Pharmaceutical Group, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, BTB Pharma, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Tolerion, Caladrius Biosciences, Imcyse SA, Adocia, Innovent Biologics, Neuraly, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, OPKO Health, Novartis, Pfizer, vTv Therapeutics, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, PegBio Co., Akros Pharma, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Anelixis Therapeutics, Diasome Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Melior Pharmaceuticals, Chong Kun Dang, Arecor, Biocon and others
Key Diabetes Pipeline Therapies: TRC150094, DBPR108, ORMD-0801, LY3298176, Cotadutide, BTB002, IMCY-0098, ADO09, IBI362, BTI320, NLY01, insulin 338, SY-004, BI 456906, TQ-F3083, OPK-88003, CFZ533, PF-06882961, HS-20004, TTP273, PRAM9, PB-119, SCO-094, Tirzepatide , LY-3502970, ORMD-0801 , GX G6 , CT-388 , Ladarixin, Volagidemab, AG019, SY-004, Enavogliflozin, Cotadutide, BTB002, INS068, DBPR108, TOL-3021, CLBS03, ISIS-GCGRRx, MLR-1023, JTT-662, CKD-393, AT278 and others.
Table of Contents
1
Introduction
2
Executive Summary
3
Diabetes Overview
4
Diabetes Pipeline Therapeutics
5
Diabetes Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment
6
Diabetes – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
7
In-depth Commercial Diabetes Pipeline Assessment
8
Diabetes Collaboration Deals
9
Late Stage Diabetes Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration)
10
Mid-Stage Diabetes Pipeline Products (Phase II)
11
Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Diabetes Pipeline Products
12
Inactive Diabetes Pipeline Products
13
Diabetes Key Companies
14
Diabetes Key Products
15
Diabetes Unmet Needs
16
Diabetes Market Drivers and Barriers
17
Diabetes Future Perspectives and Conclusion
18
Diabetes Pipeline Analyst Views
20
Appendix
