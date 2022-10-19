U.S. markets open in 2 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,733.00
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,554.00
    -22.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,212.25
    +13.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,756.20
    -5.70 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.04
    +1.22 (+1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,638.40
    -17.40 (-1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    18.41
    -0.19 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9783
    -0.0082 (-0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.13
    -0.24 (-0.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1248
    -0.0075 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.6220
    +0.4350 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,219.96
    -321.52 (-1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.18
    -8.53 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,933.91
    -2.83 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

Diabetes Therapeutics Market Worth $91+ Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6+% CAGR | The Insight Partners

·9 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on "Diabetes Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by product, and geography", the global diabetes therapeutic market size is expected to grow from USD 58.46 billion in 2021 to USD 91.73 billion by 2028, with an estimated CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2028.

The_Insight_Partners_Logo
The_Insight_Partners_Logo

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Diabetes Therapeutics Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003748/

Global Diabetes Therapeutics Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

USD 58.46 Billion in 2021

Market Size Value by

USD 91.73 Billion by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2028

Forecast Period

2022-2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

150

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Product, and Geography

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Companies Covered

AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck Sharp and Dohme Corp, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc.

Key Research Capabilities

Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country Level Market Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and Forecasting, Company Profiling, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Strategies, SWOT Analysis, New Product Development

Global Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecast to 2028 - Latest COVID-19 Analysis

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00003748/

 

Browse key market insights spread across 150 pages with list of tables & list of figures from the report, "Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Injectables, Oral-Antidiabetic Drugs, and Others) and Geography" in detail along with the table of contents: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/diabetes-therapeutic-market

Global Diabetes Therapeutics Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Leading business players in the diabetes therapeutics market include AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck Sharp and Dohme Corp, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Pfizer Inc. Market players are adopting various inorganic growth strategies to increase diabetes therapeutic market share and achieve a competitive advantage.

In 2019, Mankind Pharmaceuticals signed a collaborative marketing agreement with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to market remoglifozin, an antidiabetic drug, in India. This has allowed both firms to expand their business in Asia Pacific.

Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00003748/

In 2018, Cipla collaborated with Novartis and Johnson & Johnson to market their antidiabetic drugs. This collaboration has led to business expansion of the firm, thereby strengthening its market position.

Diabetes is a chronic, life-threatening disease with no known cure. As per the World Health Organization, there are over 400 million people with diabetes worldwide, and its treatment constitutes around 12% of the total healthcare expenditure on a global scale. It has emerged as a global epidemic and affected millions worldwide. The significant growth of the diabetes therapeutic market can be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of diabetes and an increasing number of programs initiated by various health organizations related to health awareness. The factors mentioned above are catalyzing the global diabetes therapeutic market growth in the current times and are also foreseen to drive the global diabetes therapeutic market through 2028.

The high demand of diabetes treatment products from the Type-1 diabetes population is driving the diabetes therapeutic market. For instance, according to the International Diabetes Federation, diabetes patients spent US$ 966 billion in 2021, of which a major chunk was spent by Type-1 diabetes patients on insulin drugs. Few Type-2 diabetes patients also depend on insulin. Although only 10% of the diabetes population is Type-1, their insulin intake is higher in them. The demand for insulin is driven by an increase in awareness about the benefits of insulin for diabetes patients, especially in emerging economies. Moreover, rapid development in insulin delivery systems, drug and analog development by major companies, and the rise in geriatric and obese population are fueling the growth of the insulin market.

Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00003748

North America dominates the global diabetes therapeutics market, owing to the high prevalence of diabetes in the region because of the sedentary lifestyle. The market in the US is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to a high prevalence of obesity and a rise in awareness regarding diabetes care in the country. North America remained the largest diabetes therapeutic market for diabetes therapeutics, primarily due to an increase in FDA approvals for various drugs and injections in the US. For instance, in January 2020, Novo Nordisk announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Fiasp (insulin aspart injection) 100 u/mL for use as a new mealtime insulin option for children with diabetes.

Diabetes and uncontrolled hyperglycemia are risk factors for poor outcomes in patients with COVID-19, including an increased risk of severe illness or death. People with diabetes have a weaker immune system, the COVID-19 complication aggravates the condition, and the immune system gets weaker very fast. People with diabetes are more likely to get into serious complications than normal people. Hence, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the diabetes therapeutics market.

The report summarizes detailed information by top players such as AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck Sharp and Dohme Corp, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Pfizer Inc. Several other major companies were studied and analyzed during this research study to get a holistic view of the global diabetes therapeutic market and its ecosystem.

Quickly Purchase Premium Copy of Diabetes Therapeutics Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003748/

Go through further research published by The Insight Partners:

Wifi-as-a-Service Market - The global wi-fi as a service market size is projected to grow from US$ 3.66 billion in 2021 to US$ 13.34 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% during 2022–2028.

Sound Recognition Market - The global sound recognition market size is projected to grow from US$ 3.84 billion in 2021 to US$ 9.70 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Network Transformation Market - The global network transformation market size is expected to grow from US$ 19.27 billion in 2021 to US$ 175.34 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 40.6% between 2022 and 2028.

Molded Interconnect Devices (MID) Market - The global molded interconnect device (MID) market size is expected to grow from US$ 1,203.5 million in 2021 to US$ 2,711.9 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Digital Education Market - The global digital education market size is expected to grow from US$ 11.62 billion in 2021 to US$ 54.95 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 26.1% between 2022 and 2028.

Data Collection and Labeling Market - The global data collection and labeling market size is expected to grow from US$ 1.82 billion in 2021 to US$ 9.07 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 27.2% between 2022 and 2028.

Customer Data Platform Market - The global customer data platform market size is expected to grow from US$ 2,672.5 Mn in 2021 to US$ 14,847.1 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 28.2% between 2022 and 2028.

Vehicle Tracking Systems Market - The global vehicle tracking systems market size is expected to grow from US$ 13.67 billion in 2021 to US$ 23.70 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2028.

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market - The global autonomous last mile delivery market size is expected to grow from US$ 57.67 billion in 2021 to US$ 68.95 billion by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 3.0% from 2022 to 2028.

ISDN Modem Market - The global ISDN modem market size was valued US$ 982.97 thousand in 2022, it is estimated to register a CAGR of -80.6% from 2022 to 2024.

Semiconductor Bonding Market - The global semiconductor bonding market size was valued US$ 669.48 million in 2022, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2028.

Recycled Ocean Plastics Market - The global recycled ocean plastics market size was valued at US$ 14,432.91 million in 2022, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2028.

EDM Wire Market - The global EDM wire market size is expected to grow from US$ 1,497.50 million in 2022, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2028.

Seam Welding Machine Market - The global seam welding machine market size was valued US$ 1,142.87 million in 2022, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2028.

Electric Coolant Pump Market - The global electric coolant pump market size was valued US$ 467.46 million in 2022, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2028.

Smart Manufacturing Market - The global smart manufacturing market size was valued US$ 258.72 billion in 2022, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2028.

Respiratory Care Devices Market - The global respiratory care devices market size is expected to grow from US$ 18,114.31 million in 2021 to US$ 32,761.82 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/diabetes-therapeutics-market
Industry Research: https://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/the_insight_partners/ | https://www.whatech.com/og/markets-research/companies/the-insight-partners-2019-05-20

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586348/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diabetes-therapeutics-market-worth-91-billion-globally-by-2028-at-6-cagr--the-insight-partners-301653351.html

SOURCE The Insight Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Why a Warren Buffett Stock Pushed Nio Higher Early Today

    Strong guidance from a fellow Chinese EV maker bodes well for what Nio and others might have to say about the third quarter.

  • Should You Now Dispose Your Alibaba (BABA) Stake?

    Mawer Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its third-quarter letter, the fund mentioned that the valuation correction experienced in 2022 has its benefits in that gravity is being restored to the system and that the probability of a global […]

  • Here are the federal income tax rates and brackets for 2023

    Some of the changes are significant, and Americans might see higher take-home pay as a result.

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • Stocks are rallying now, but the 9 painful stages of this bear market are not even halfway done

    The official definition of a bear market is a 20% or greater decline from an index’s previous high. Accordingly, the three major U.S. stock-market benchmarks — the Nasdaq (COMP) the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) — are currently all in a bear market. Based on my work with stock market strategist Mark D. Cook, a typical bear market goes through nine stages.

  • AT&T Q3 Preview: Can Shares Move Higher?

    Over the last three months, AT&T shares are down more than 23%, widely lagging behind the S&P 500's 7% decline.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Netflix Soars; Why Elon Musk May Be Extra Bullish On Tesla Earnings Call

    Futures: Netflix soared on subscribers gains. ASML, ISRG were strong too. Elon Musk may be extra bullish on the Tesla earnings call.

  • Inflation Causes IRS to Raise Tax Brackets, Standard Deduction by 7%

    To reflect higher inflation, the agency implemented adjustments to key tax code parameters for 2023 such as the standard deduction and the income thresholds where tax rates take effect.

  • BofA Survey ‘Screams’ Capitulation With Rally Set for 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- The sentiment on stocks and global growth among fund managers surveyed by Bank of America Corp. shows full capitulation, opening the way to an equities rally in 2023.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Blinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to Biden$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly Corn

  • "Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful": 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now in a Bear Market

    The CNN Fear & Greed Index currently signals fear, suggesting investors are quite pessimistic about the outlook for the stock market. Roku continued to reign supreme over the streaming industry in the second quarter.

  • 10 Best Telecom Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best telecom dividend stocks to buy for 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of the telecom sector and its outlook, and go directly to read 5 Best Telecom Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022. The telecommunications sector is one of the most diversified industries, operating in satellite communications, […]

  • ASML Surges as Sales Forecast Tops Estimates

    The Dutch supplier of manufacturing equipment to the semiconductor industry said it expects U.S. chip export control regulations to have a 'limited' effect on shipments in 2023.

  • Fed Can’t Pause Rate Hikes With Core Inflation Accelerating, Kashkari Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve can’t pause its campaign of monetary policy tightening once its benchmark interest rate reaches 4.5% to 4.75% if “underlying” inflation is still accelerating, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaChinese Econom

  • A Tesla Stock Sale Is Coming. We Know Who, Why, and When, but Not How Much.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has 10 more days to close his purchase of Twitter for $54.20 a share “or face the consequences” of failing to do so.

  • IBM’s Earnings Will Be the Latest Read on Tech Spending. Expect Some Mess.

    IBM is set to provide investors with a fresh look at the state of enterprise technology spending when it reports third-quarter financial results late Wednesday. There is growing concern that tighter corporate IT spending will pressure results across the enterprise technology landscape. Corporate personal computer sales are slowing and there has been a flurry of cautious commentary from the software sector as some projects get pushed out and more deals draw closer scrutiny from boards and senior management.

  • Tesla Earnings Preview: Can TSLA Stock Get Back to the Fast Lane?

    Trading 46% from its 52-week highs, investors will want to see if Tesla continued to see delivery growth during the quarter. More importantly, Wall Street needs to make sure its guidance and outlook for deliveries showcase continued growth in Q4 and FY23.

  • ASML shrugs off slowdown, U.S. China sanctions, reports strong Q3

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, a key equipment supplier to computer chip manufacturers, on Wednesday reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales and profit along with record new bookings, boosting its shares. Europe's largest technology company also said it did not expect a large impact from U.S. sanctions on China. ASML shares rose 5.6% to 426.40 euros at 0716 GMT.

  • Lockheed Martin stock jumps after topping earnings estimates

    Shares of Lockheed Martin are moving higher after the company beat earnings expectations for the quarter.

  • 12 Best Fortune 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 best Fortune 500 dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Fortune 500 dividend stocks, go directly to 5 Best Fortune 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. United States President Joe Biden has repeatedly stressed that the US economy will avoid a recession despite […]