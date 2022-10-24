U.S. markets open in 1 minute

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Global Market to Reach $7.77 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.9%

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Treatment (Biologics, Wound Care Dressings), by Ulcer Type (Neuro-ischemic, Ischemic, Neuropathic), by End-use, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global diabetic foot ulcer treatment market size is expected to reach USD 7.77 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030, according to this report. Diabetes is one of the major causes of amputation, blindness, stroke, end-stage renal failure, kidney failure, and heart attacks in this region. According to the International Diabetes Federation, ~66 million people were suffering from diabetes in Europe in 2017. The number is expected to increase to ~81 million by 2045. The mortality rate associated with DFU is ~5% in the first 12 months and increases up to 42% by the end of 5 years.

Many adjuvant therapies such as nonsurgical debridement agents, dressings and topical agents, oxygen therapies, negative pressure wound therapy, acellular bioproducts, human growth factors, energy-based therapies, and systemic therapies are said to effectively improve and cure DFU. Recent studies suggest that the inhibition of detrimental proteinase MMP-9 enzyme allows the body to heal the wound at a quicker rate.

Sedentary lifestyle, poor GDP expenditure on healthcare, unhealthy food habits, and poor reimbursement scenarios in the Asian region are the factors responsible for the high growth of diabetes in this region. Hence, numerous ill effects of DFU are observed in the Asian region.

The biologics segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Biologics include growth factors [such as Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) and Platelet-Derived Growth Factor (PDGF)], stem cells, and other anti-diabetic drugs. These agents help reduce hyperglycemia, increase oxygenation and circulation, and repair lost tissues. Therefore, they are increasingly being used for the management of wounds in different stages and are considered to be ideal for DFU treatment. Wound care dressings held the second-largest revenue share in 2021, followed by therapy devices and antibiotic medications.

Market players are constantly developing new and improved products to ensure quicker healing time for DFU. Companies like ConvaTec, Inc.; Acelity L.P. Inc.; 3M Healthcare; Coloplast Corp.; and Smith & Nephew Plc. are among the leaders in this market. Despite the Covid-19 outbreak, these players reported an increase in demand for their wound management products due to the increased complications of diabetic patients suffering from Covid-19 infection. The market was said to increase at a steady rate in 2021 as Covid-19 treated patients witnessed a rise in sugar levels leading to the onset of diabetes. For instance, the overall proportion of diabetic patients with Covid-19 ranged from 5%-30% in Italy in 2020. Further, Smith and Nephew reported the sales of its newly launched wound healing product, PICO 7, to cross the 1 million mark in 2020. Hence, the market grew dramatically in 2020 and is estimated to stabilize during the forecast period.

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market Report Highlights

  • By treatment, the biologics segment captured the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to its reduced wound healing time and increased platelet formation efficiency

  • Based on ulcer type, the neuro-ischemic ulcers segment held the dominant revenue share in 2021

  • The hospitals end-use segment accounted for the second-largest revenue share in 2021 due to the increased adoption rate of treatment and highly experienced staff

  • North America grabbed the largest revenue share in 2021 due to the presence of market players and improved treatment cost and reimbursement scenario

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Increasing Number Of Diabetes Patients

  • Rising Geriatric Population

  • Increasing Government Initiatives

Market Restraint

  • High Cost Of Treatment

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market: Disease Primer & Epidemiology

Chapter 5 Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market: Treatment Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market: Ulcer Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Treatment, Ulcer Type, End-use

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • ConvaTec, Inc.

  • Acelity L.P. Inc.

  • 3M Healthcare

  • Coloplast Corp

  • Smith & Nephew Plc

  • B Braun Melsungen AG

  • Medline Industries, Inc.

  • Organogenesis, Inc.

  • Molnlycke Health Care AB

  • Medtronic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3lrpa9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diabetic-foot-ulcer-treatment-global-market-to-reach-7-77-billion-by-2030-at-a-cagr-of-5-9-301657238.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

