Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Insights | Clinical Trials Evaluation Report 2022 by DelveInsight

·10 min read
DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline involves 80+ key companies continuously working towards developing 80+ Diabetic Retinopathy treatment therapies, as per DelveInsight

Las Vegas, USA, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Insights | Clinical Trials Evaluation Report 2022 by DelveInsight 

Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline involves 80+ key companies continuously working towards developing 80+ Diabetic Retinopathy treatment therapies, as per DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Insight 2021 report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Diabetic Retinopathy pipeline domain.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline report:

  • DelveInsight’s Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 80+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline treatment therapies.

  • Some of the key Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline companies working to develop potential drug candidates to improve the Diabetic Retinopathy treatment scenario include Kodiak Sciences, Novartis, Bayer, RemeGen, Aerpio Therapeutics, Hoffman-La-Roche, Regenxbio Inc., Apexian Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ocuphire Pharma, Inc., Adverum Biotechnologies, Oxurion, MingSight Relin Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, NovaGo Therapeutics, RIBOMIC, Retinset SL, PYC Therapeutics, PharmAbcine, Palatin Technologies, LUYE PHARMA, Curacle, BONAC corporation, AptaBio Therapeutics, Ascentage Pharma, EyeGene, Applied Therapeutics, Foresee Pharmaceuticals, Glycadia, Everglades Biopharma, Novelty Nobility Inc, Noveome Biotherapeutics, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and several others.

  • Essential Diabetic Retinopathy therapies such as KSI-301, Brolucizumab, Runcaciguat, RC 28 E, AKB-9778, RG7774, RGX-314, APX3330, ADVM-022, THR-687, OCX 063, BI 764524, MS-553, NG004, RBM-008, BSL01, PYC001, PMC 403, PL8177, PL9654, LY-09004, CU 06, BNC-1601, APX 1004, UBX 1967, EG-Mirotin, AT 003, FP-008, GLY-230, HLX 04, EYP-1901  and many others.

  • In May 2022, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals announced the EYP-1901 license to Betta Pharmaceuticals, to develop and commercialize EYP-1901 in China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. EyePoint retains all rights for EYP-1901 in the rest of the world and expands its exclusive rights to local delivery of vorolanib for the treatment of all ophthalmic diseases, including diabetic macular edema (DME). Phase 2 clinical trial for EYP-1901 in non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR) is expected to initiate in 2H 2022.

  • In April 2022, Ocuphire Pharma presented masked safety data from the ongoing ZETA-1 Phase 2b trial of oral APX3330 for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. The results show a favorable ophthalmic and systemic safety and tolerability profile, consistent with 11 prior safety trials of APX3330 in non-ophthalmic indications. The company expects to report top-line results from the ZETA-1 trial in the second half of 2022.

  • In January 2022, Ocuphire Pharma entered into an agreement with Apexian Pharmaceuticals, Inc., granting Ocuphire an exclusive worldwide sublicense to Apexian’s Ref-1 Inhibitor program, including its lead drug candidate APX3330, for all ophthalmic and diabetic indications.

  • The Therapeutic candidate KSI-301, currently in clinical development being produced by Kodiak Sciences is a novel anti-VEGF biologic designed to have an extended ocular half-life. KSI-301 is being developed in Phase III stage of Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline development towards a once every four to six-month treatment regimen – a possible game changer that may provide the opportunity for real prevention.

  • Brolucizumab (RTH258) is a humanized single-chain antibody fragment (scFv) and the most clinically advanced, humanized single-chain antibody fragment developed by Novartis. Currently, it is in the Phase III stage of development to treat Diabetic Retinopathy.

  • In September 2021, AbbVie and REGENXBIO entered into a strategic partnership combining eye care and gene therapy expertise  to develop and commercialize RGX-314, investigational gene therapy for wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases. REGENXBIO to receive $370 million upfront payment from AbbVie.

  • REGENXBIO announced additional positive interim data from the ongoing Phase II ALTITUDE trial of RGX-314 for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy (DR) without center-involved diabetic macular edema (CI-DME) using in-office suprachoroidal delivery. RGX-314 continues to be well tolerated at six months following a one-time, in-office injection, with nearly 50 percent of patients dosed with RGX-314 in Cohort 1 demonstrating a clinically meaningful improvement from baseline.

Request a sample and discover more about the report offerings @ Diabetic Retinopathy Emerging Therapies

The Diabetic Retinopathy pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Diabetic Retinopathy products, inactive and dormant assets, and a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, as well as the opportunities and risks in the Diabetic Retinopathy pipeline landscape.

Diabetic Retinopathy Overview

Diabetic Retinopathy is a serious sight-threatening complication of Diabetes. Diabetes interferes with the body's ability to use and store sugar (glucose). The disease is characterized by too much sugar in the blood, which can cause damage throughout the body, including the eyes. Diabetic Retinopathy Symptoms include spots or dark strings floating in your vision (floaters), blurred and fluctuating vision, dark or empty areas in your vision as well as vision loss. There are 4 Diabetic Retinopathy Stages including Mild Non Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy, Moderate Non Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy, Severe Non Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy, Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy. Diabetic Retinopathy risk factors include independent aspects such as hypertension, duration of diabetes, diabetic neuropathy, diabetic nephropathy, diabetic foot ulcer, foot amputation, fasting blood glucose, serum total cholesterol, serum triglyceride, and HbA1c. Retinal photography and digital imaging are considered to be effective technique for Diabetic Retinopathy screening. Over time, Diabetes damages small blood vessels throughout the body, including the retina. Diabetic Retinopathy occurs when these tiny blood vessels leak blood and other fluids. Diabetic Retinopathy causes the retinal tissue to swell, resulting in cloudy or blurred vision. Diabetic Retinopathy usually affects both eyes. The longer a person has diabetes, the more likely they will develop Diabetic Retinopathy. If left untreated, Diabetic Retinopathy can even cause blindness.

Understand  more about the very common Diabetic disease @ Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Drugs Assessment 

Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Drugs

Drug

Company

Phase

MoA

RoA

KSI-301

Kodiak Sciences

Phase III

Vascular endothelial growth factors inhibitor

Intravitreal

Brolucizumab

Novartis

Phase III

Vascular endothelial growth factor A inhibitor

Intravitreal

Runcaciguat

Bayer

Phase II

Guanylate cyclase stimulant

Oral

RC 28 E

RemeGen

Phase II

Vascular endothelial growth factors inhibitor

Intravitreal

RG7774

Hoffman-La-Roche

Phase II

Cannabinoid receptor CB2 agonist

Oral

RGX-314

Regenxbio Inc.

Phase II

Vascular endothelial growth factors inhibitor

Suprachoroidal Delivery

APX3330

Apexian Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Phase II

DNA apurinic apyrimidinic site lyase inhibitor

Oral

ADVM-022

Adverum Biotechnologies

Phase II

Vascular endothelial growth factor A inhibitor

Intravitreal

THR-687

Oxurion

Phase II

Integrin inhibitor

Intravitreal

OCX 063

OccuRx

Preclinical

Angiogenesis inhibitor

NA

BI 764524

Boehringer Ingelheim

Phase I/II

NA

Intravitreal

MS-553

MingSight Pharmaceuticals

Phase I

Protein kinase C beta inhibitor

Oral

APX-1004

AptaBio Therapeutics

Phase I

NADPH oxidase inhibitor

NA

EG-Mirotin

EyeGene

Phase II

Platelet derived growth factor stimulant

Intramuscular

AT 003

Applied Therapeutics

Preclinical

Aldehyde reductase inhibitor

Oral

GLY-230

Glycadia

Phase I

Glycosylation inhibitor

Oral

Learn more about the novel and emerging Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy as well as Non Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy drugs @ Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Analysis

Diabetic Retinopathy Therapeutics Assessment

The Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Diabetic Retinopathy emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type,  Molecule Type,  Mechanism of Action, and Route of Administration.

Scope of the Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Report 

  • Coverage: Global

  • Therapeutic Assessment By Diabetic Retinopathy Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

  • Therapeutic Assessment By Diabetic Retinopathy Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration, Inactive candidates

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Diabetic Retinopathy Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravitreal, Subretinal, Topical

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Diabetic Retinopathy Molecule Type: Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Diabetic Retinopathy Mechanism of Action: Vascular endothelial growth factor A inhibitors, Guanylate cyclase stimulant, Angiogenesis inhibitor, Cell adhesion molecule inhibitor, TIE-2 receptor agonist, Melanocortin type 1 receptor agonist, NADPH oxidase inhibitors, Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors, Protein kinase C beta inhibitors, Integrin inhibitors, DNA apurinic apyrimidinic site lyase inhibitors and Vascular endothelial growth factors inhibitor

  • Key Diabetic Retinopathy Companies: Kodiak Sciences, Novartis, Bayer, RemeGen, Aerpio Therapeutics, Hoffman-La-Roche, Regenxbio Inc., Apexian Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ocuphire Pharma, Inc., Adverum Biotechnologies, Oxurion, MingSight Relin Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, NovaGo Therapeutics, RIBOMIC, Retinset SL, PYC Therapeutics, PharmAbcine, Palatin Technologies, LUYE PHARMA, Curacle, BONAC corporation, AptaBio Therapeutics, Ascentage Pharma, EyeGene, Applied Therapeutics, Foresee Pharmaceuticals, Glycadia, Everglades Biopharma, Novelty Nobility Inc, Noveome Biotherapeutics, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and several others.

  • Key Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Therapies: KSI-301, Brolucizumab, Runcaciguat, RC 28 E, AKB-9778, RG7774, RGX-314, APX3330, ADVM-022, THR-687, OCX 063, BI 764524, MS-553, NG004, RBM-008, BSL01, PYC001, PMC 403, PL8177, PL9654, LY-09004, CU 06, BNC-1601, APX 1004, UBX 1967, EG-Mirotin, AT 003, FP-008, GLY-230, HLX 04, EYP-1901, and others.

Dive deep into rich insights for emerging therapies and assessment, visit @ Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Drugs 

Table of Contents 

1

Introduction

2

Executive Summary

3

Diabetic Retinopathy: Overview

4

Pipeline Therapeutics

5

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

5.1

KSI-301: Kodiak Sciences

6

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

6.1

RC28-E: RemeGen

7

Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)

7.1

BI 764524: Boehringer Ingelheim

8

Therapeutic Assessment

9

Inactive Products

10

Collaborations Assessment- Licensing / Partnering / Funding

11

Diabetic Retinopathy- Unmet Needs

12

Diabetic Retinopathy- Market Drivers and Barriers

13

Appendix

14

About DelveInsight

For further information on the Diabetic Retinopathy current pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Diabetic Retinopathy Ongoing Clinical Trials 

Related Reports

Diabetes Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “Diabetes Pipeline Insights, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 200+ companies and 200+ pipeline drugs in the Diabetes pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical, non-clinical stage products and key companies involved such as Janssen Biotech, Zealand Pharma, Provention Bio, BioRestorative Therapies, Elevian, Kamada, Adocia, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, ImCyse, Histogen, Novo Nordisk, Enthera, and many more.

Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy- Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast, 2026’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of Chronic Pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy covering the market trends, market drivers, market barriers and key companies involved such as Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Grunethal, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Shionogi, Ono pharmaceuticals, Fremslife S.r.l,  Helixmith, Aptinyx, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, Novaremed, Nevro Corp, Erchonia Corporation, and others.

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market 

Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market was valued at USD 17.65 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 11.25% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, to reach USD 33.37 billion by 2026. The report delivers an in-depth understanding of Injectable Drug Delivery Devices and the historical and forecasted market trends, market drivers, market barriers and key companies involved such as Eli Lilly and Company, Biocon, Becton, Dickinson & Company, West Pharmaceutical Services, Johnson & Johnson, Antares Pharma, AbbVie Inc, Pfizer Inc, Mylan N.V. and others.

Smart Insulin Pens Market 

DelveInsight’s ‘Smart Insulin Pens Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2026’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of Smart Insulin Pens and the historical and forecasted Smart Insulin Pens market trends, market drivers, market barriers and key companies involved such as Novo Nordisk, DiabNext, InsulCloud, Medtronic, Companion Medical, Biocorp, Bigfoot Medical, Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies, and others.

Insulin Delivery Devices Market

Insulin Delivery Devices Market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR forecast till 2026 due to rising prevalence of diabetes across the globe. The report delivers an in-depth understanding of Insulin Delivery Devices and the historical and forecastedInsulin Delivery Devices  market trends, market drivers, market barriers and key companies involved such as Biocon Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Insulet Corporation, Abbott, Terumo, CeQur, EOFLOW CO., LTD, European Pharma Group BV, Roche, Sanofi, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd, Ocean (Hangzhou) Medical Technology Co Ltd, Owen Mumford, and others.

Interested to know more about the breakthrough happenings? Take a look at the posts below

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.  Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News

CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur  info@delveinsight.com  +1(919)321-6187  www.delveinsight.com


