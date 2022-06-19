‘Diablo Immortal’ has reportedly earned $24 million since release

Two weeks after release , Blizzard’s Diablo Immortal has earned approximately $24 million for the troubled studio , according to Appmagic . In an estimate it shared with GameDev Reports , the analytics firm said the free-to-play game was downloaded almost 8.5 million times over the same timeframe, with 26 percent of downloads originating in the US. The bulk of Blizzard’s revenue from Diablo Immortal has also come from America. To date, US players contributed about 43 percent of all the game’s earnings.

To put Immortal’s early financial success in context, Hearthstone, the only other mobile game Blizzard has out at the moment , earned about $5 million in May. Despite the vocal backlash to Immortal’s monetization systems, it’s probably safe to say no one expected the game to fail out of the gate. Instead, the worry for many fans was a scenario where Immortal was so successful for Blizzard that it went on to inform how the studio monetizes its future games.