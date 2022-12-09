'Diablo IV' arrives June 6th, 2023

After more than a decade, the next desktop Diablo game is close at hand. Blizzard has confirmed that Diablo IV will be available on June 6th, 2023. That's not completely surprising when the public beta is due early next year, but it's worth noting if you've been looking forward to the click-fest action RPG for years.

Diablo IV promises to be a revival of a franchise that some say went awry with the third game. You can expect the usual round of new classes and some familiar game mechanics (such as D2's skill trees), but the open world title now has more tactical depth, more experimentation and, crucially, a narrative that has a proper chance to unfold. The new story centers around fighting the banished Lilith, Daughter of Hatred, as she returns to Sanctuary.

And yes, Blizzard has promised that there won't be pay-to-win microtransactions. You'll only pay for cosmetics and season passes that help you earn those visual upgrades faster. If you hated the D3 auction house, you'll be glad to know it isn't here. Equipment upgrades will come through gameplay, not spending real money.