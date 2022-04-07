U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

DiaCarta Expands Board Leadership with Industry Veteran

PLEASANTON, Calif. , April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DiaCarta Inc., a precision molecular diagnostics company and leading developer of novel oncology tests using liquid biopsy, today announced the appointment of Jack Kaye, retired Partner with Deloitte LLP, as an independent board member who will serve as the Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee.

Mr. Kaye will provide oversight over the Company's financial reporting process, the audit process, system of internal controls, risk management and compliance with laws and regulations. His experience in diversifying and growing start-ups will be a valuable resource to DiaCarta's management team.

"We welcome Jack to our growing family and look forward to his invaluable advice, curated from years of experience in strengthening young companies and growing them. As the Chairman of the Audit Committee, Jack's inputs to our company's path forward will be essential," said Aiguo (Adam) Zhang, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DiaCarta.

"DiaCarta has a demonstrated leadership position in personalized diagnostics, translational genomics and clinical sample testing services in the United States and China. I am excited to be part of this fast-growing company and apply my expertise and experience to help the Company accomplish its goals and objectives," said Mr. Kaye.

In addition to DiaCarta, Mr. Kaye currently serves as Chairman of the Audit Committees and member of the Compensation Committees of Dyadic International, Inc. and UniQure B. V. His prior board service includes Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc., a position he has held from 2006 to May 2016 and he was also a member of their Nominating and Governance Committee. He also served on the boards of Tongli Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. and Balboa Biosciences, Inc., where he served as Chairman of both Audit Committees. Mr. Kaye was selected to participate on several dissident board slates which included the Astellas, Inc./OSI, Roche Pharmaceuticals, Inc./Illumina, and the Horizon, Inc./Depomed M&A transactions.

Mr. Kaye was a partner at Deloitte LLP from 1978 until May 2006, when he retired. At Deloitte, Mr. Kaye was responsible for serving a diverse client base of public and private, global, and domestic companies in a variety of industries. He has extensive experience consulting with clients on accounting and reporting matters, private and public debt financings, SEC rules and regulations and corporate governance/ Sarbanes-Oxley issues. In addition, he has served as Deloitte's tristate liaison with the banking and finance community and assisted clients with numerous merger and acquisition transactions. Mr. Kaye served as Partner-in-Charge of Deloitte's Tri-State Core Client practice, a position he held for more than twenty years. He earned a B.B.A. from Baruch College of the City University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

About DiaCarta Inc.
DiaCarta is a molecular diagnostics company that has developed innovative technologies that transform patient care by providing effective precision diagnostics using liquid biopsy. In addition to its FDA EUA approved QuantiVirusTM SARS-CoV-2 Tests, DiaCarta offers a range of testing services, from single-gene QClamp® qPCR tests to its OptiSeq™ XNA-NGS panels. The company is well positioned as a leader in the new 'liquid biopsy' In Vitro Diagnostics field with high-precision detection of ctDNA. Its novel XNA technology provides high level of sensitivity as it clamps the wild-type sequence and amplifies the mutant target sequence. Using this technology, the company has developed its highly sensitive, early detection ColoScape™ Colorectal Cancer test using blood. Powered by its SuperbDNA™ technology that provides high level of detection by amplifying the signal and requiring no RNA/DNA extraction or amplification, the company has developed its revolutionary RadTox™ test that personalizes radiation therapy, mitigates adverse events, and enhances patient care. Based in Pleasanton, California the company is ISO certified, GMP-compliant and offers CLIA certified laboratory services to its customers. www.diacarta.com

Contacts:
Corporate
Anne K. Vallerga, Ph.D., M.B.A.
Vice President of External Affairs
333569@email4pr.com
1-650-333-3152

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diacarta-expands-board-leadership-with-industry-veteran-301519808.html

SOURCE DiaCarta Inc.

