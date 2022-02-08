U.S. markets open in 6 hours 35 minutes

Diaccurate Appoints Laurence Riot Lamotte as Chief Financial Officer

·2 min read

Laurence Riot Lamotte brings a solid financial experience, including 16 years in the life science industry

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / February 08, 2022 / Diaccurate, a French biotech company that develops sole-in-class drug candidates in oncology and immunotherapy, today announced the appointment of Laurence Riot Lamotte as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective January 3, 2022. In this position, she leads the financial team and is responsible for corporate financial actions and strategic growth initiatives as well as investors relations. Laurence succeeds José Da Gloria, who left the company, effective December 31, 2021 to pursue a new opportunity.

"We are excited to welcome Laurence as our new CFO. She brings a wealth of experience, including leading various financial transactions as well as operational and financial management and investor relations. She also shares our passion for radical innovation in oncology and our commitment in this field," saidDominique Bridon, Ph.D., CEO of Diaccurate."Laurence joins Diaccurate at a turning point as we are preparing to bring the company to the next level of growth."

"I am delighted to be joining the Diaccurate team at this exciting stage in their journey," saidLaurence Riot Lamotte, newly appointed CFO of Diaccurate. "I strongly believe that my experience will help to build a strong financial base for the company to develop highly innovative precision therapies and immunotherapies. It is a pleasure working with such a highly committed team to execute on the company's strategy, drive growth and meet shareholder expectations."

Laurence Riot Lamotte comes to Diaccurate with more than 25 years of financial experience, including 16 years of financial leadership in the life s ciences industry. Prior to joining Diaccurate, she was CFO of IntegraGen since 2011, a listed company specialized in genomic services and genomic data interpretation softwares, for which she notably led several fundraisings, including its IPO on Euronext Growth Paris. She started her career in the audit department of Deloitte, then held positions in industry (Thomson) and telecommunications (Deutsche Telekom) before joining the healthcare sector as CFO, first at Aureus Sciences and then at LBMA.

***

DIACCURATE
Pancreatic cancers, stomach cancers, triple-negative breast tumors, aggressive blood cancers, brain metastases, HIV... to beat incurable diseases, Diaccurate is exploring new frontiers of oncology and immunology in search of daring novel therapeutic approaches able to save lives. Now in the clinic, the French biotech is currently developing three sole-in-class drug candidates: the first dual targeted therapy that reaches brain metastases (the two-in-one PAM inhibitor DIACC3010), the first targeted chemotherapy (the KIF20A inhibitor DIACC2010), and the first CD4 immunotherapy (the anti-PLA2G1B antibody DIACC1010).

Co-founded by Truffle Capital, the company has forged alliances with leaders in academia and industry, including Institut Pasteur, Institut Paoli-Calmettes and Merck. It relies on a high-level management team led by Dominique Bridon, Ph.D., and a world-class Scientific Advisory Board chaired by Prof. Tasuku Honjo, recipient of the 2018 Nobel Prize in Medicine.

For more information, visit www.diaccurate.com and follow @DiaccurateTx

Contacts

DIACCURATE

Dominique Bridon, CEO
+33 (0)1 78 95 80 17
contact@diaccurate.com

MC Services AG (ROW)

Anne Hennecke +49 211 529252 22
Simone Neeten +49 211 52925217
diaccurate@mc-services.eu

ATCG PARTNERS (France)

Jérôme Marino & Marie Puvieux
+33 (0)9 52 78 85 08
diaccurate@atcg-partners.com

SOURCE: DIACCURATE SAS



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687762/Diaccurate-Appoints-Laurence-Riot-Lamotte-as-Chief-Financial-Officer

