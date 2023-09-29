Diaceutics First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£9.92m (up 32% from 1H 2022).

Net loss: UK£1.49m (loss widened by 94% from 1H 2022).

UK£0.018 loss per share (further deteriorated from UK£0.009 loss in 1H 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Diaceutics EPS Beats Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) surpassed analyst estimates by 24%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 19% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 18% growth forecast for the Life Sciences industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Life Sciences industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that Diaceutics is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis that you should know about...

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.