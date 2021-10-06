U.S. markets open in 6 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,314.25
    -19.75 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,076.00
    -107.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,573.25
    -82.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,210.60
    -12.90 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.34
    +0.41 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.90
    -7.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    -0.14 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1583
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.30
    -1.66 (-7.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3610
    -0.0016 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.6910
    +0.2190 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,652.32
    +2,244.08 (+4.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,267.94
    +50.57 (+4.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Diadem Presents Data at 22nd International Conference on Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Highlighting Its Blood-Based Biomarker Test Is 84% Concordant with Amyloid Brain Imaging

·6 min read

--Further Analysis of Clinical Validation Data Shows Diadem's AlzoSure® Predict Is Highly Concordant with Amyloid Brain Imaging--the Current Gold Standard for Diagnosing Alzheimer's Disease--in All Individuals Tested--

--AlzoSure® Predict Identifies Individuals Who Will Progress to Alzheimer's Disease Using Simple Blood Draw with High Accuracy Up to Six Years Before Diagnosis--

MILAN, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diadem srl, a company developing the first blood-based test for the early prediction of Alzheimer's disease (AD), presented data showing that its AlzoSure® prognostic biomarker test is 84% concordant with amyloid brain imaging, the current gold standard for diagnosing AD. The new study results were presented at the 22nd International Conference on Alzheimer's Drug Discovery. The Diadem assay uses a proprietary antibody to measure blood levels of a conformational variant of the p53 protein (U-p53AZ) that has been implicated in the pathogenesis of AD.

The presentation highlights clinical validation study data showing that a high concentration of U-p53AZ is already detectable at the preclinical stage, years in advance of symptom onset in study individuals who progress to AD. It discusses the multiple factors that impact U-p53AZ and make AlzoSure an effective integrative biomarker. These include the many downstream interactions of p53 with p-tau and 1-40/1-42 amyloid, as documented in over 400 papers that have investigated the scientific rationale for these biomarkers. The presentation included these new findings and recaps clinical validation study data showing that:

  • AlzoSure® Predict has an 84% concordance with amyloid brain imaging levels in all individuals tested (those individuals with uncertain status were counted as unconcordant)

  • AlzoSure® Predict is able to identify individuals in both the preclinical and early stages of the onset of Alzheimer's with over 95% AUC (a measure of accuracy) up to six years in advance of diagnosis

  • AlzoSure® Predict clearly distinguishes between Alzheimer's progressor and non-progressor individuals, and between those who have mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and those who have AD. In this study, amyloid brain imaging was not able to clearly discriminate between progressors and non-progressors or between individuals who are at preclinical stage or have MCI and those who have AD.

The data was presented on October 5, 2021, at the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation's 2021 International Conference on Alzheimer's Drug Discovery by Simona Piccirella, PhD, Diadem's Vice President of Product Development and Operations. Dr. Piccirella noted, "We have presented data from multiple studies showing that AlzoSure® Predict can accurately identify individuals at high risk of progressing to AD early in the disease process. This new data further confirms the accuracy of AlzoSure®, showing that it is highly concordant with amyloid brain imaging, the current gold standard for diagnosing AD. Unlike brain imaging, which is expensive and primarily available in specialized facilities, AlzoSure® Predict requires only a simple blood draw and analysis in a clinical laboratory, making it potentially widely accessible for screening and early diagnosis of AD."

The presentation discussed selected results and new interpretations from the large retrospective longitudinal study of AlzoSure® Predict recently published by Diadem researchers as a Medrxiv preprint. It confirms that AlzoSure® Predict accurately identifies individuals with no or only minor cognitive impairments who will progress to fully symptomatic Alzheimer's disease up to six years before dementia symptoms are evident, achieving AUC values of around 99% over the years of study follow-up. The data also confirmed the test's capability to discriminate between patients at different stages of cognitive decline, from asymptomatic to mild impairment to full AD dementia. AlzoSure Predict® also demonstrated superior predictive performance to PET brain imaging measures of amyloid b load (P<0.001), as well as AD-related genetic biomarkers.

Separately, Diadem announced that it is presenting a scientific poster at the World Federation of Neurology's XXV World Congress of Neurology, taking place October 3-7, 2021. The poster presentation, Prognosis of early onset of Alzheimer's disease up to 6 years in advance by a conformational variant of p53 (U-p53AZ), includes key results from Diadem's longitudinal Discovery cohort study of 225 individuals that provided an early confirmation of the prognostic value of AlzoSure® Predict for Alzheimer's disease, as well as its utility in charting AD prognosis pathways.

Diadem is developing the AlzoSure® Predict assay as a simple, non-invasive plasma-based biomarker test to accurately predict the probability that a patient with asymptomatic mild cognitive impairment will progress to Alzheimer's dementia. The company's technology uses an analytical method that includes a proprietary antibody developed by Diadem designed to bind to the conformational variant U-p53AZ protein and its target sequences.

The company is conducting a follow-up study using additional longitudinal data from different cohorts and centers in Europe and the U.S. to validate these findings and compare and correlate the potential of U-p53AZ as a blood-based biomarker with traditionally studied markers of AD pathology. Results are expected in the coming months.

About Alzheimer's Disease
There are about 50 million people suffering from dementia worldwide. Alzheimer's disease is the most common form and accounts for 60-70% of cases. At present there are no disease modifying treatments for Alzheimer's, and therapies to treat symptoms are limited. There are about 10 million new cases per year, and the incidence is rising rapidly as the population ages. The current total cost of care is enormous--estimated at $1 trillion in the U.S. annually and expected to double by 2030. Currently, diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease is slow, inconclusive, invasive and expensive. Development of effective therapies for Alzheimer's has been hindered by the lack of accurate and cost-effective prognostic and diagnostic methods.

About Diadem
Diadem was founded as a spin-off of the University of Brescia (Italy). The company is developing the first blood-based prognostic test for the early detection of dementia, with a focus on Alzheimer's disease. The lack of accurate, accessible and affordable diagnostic tools is a major contributor to the absence of effective treatments for this devastating condition. As a result, patients are not diagnosed until late in the illness, when effective treatment is no longer possible. Diadem's rapid, accurate and cost-effective blood-based prognostic test makes it possible for the first time to identify patients early in the disease process, when effective interventions and better outcomes are far more feasible. The utility of the approach has been demonstrated in early clinical studies. Additional retrospective and prospective clinical trials are ongoing and planned to further validate clinical claims and support widespread adoption and use. Diadem's founding lead investor is Milan-based Panakes Partners, a venture capital firm that finances promising high potential biomedical companies in Europe and Israel. Diadem is preparing for rapid commercialization of its initial Alzheimer's prognostic via a global launch in collaboration with strategic partners. For more information, visit www.diademdx.com/.

Contacts:




Corporate:

Media:

Diadem

Barbara Lindheim

Paul Kinnon

BLL Partners for Diadem

CEO

blindheim@bllbiopartners.com

ExecAdmin@Diademdx.com

+1 (917) 355-9234

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diadem-presents-data-at-22nd-international-conference-on-alzheimers-drug-discovery-highlighting-its-blood-based-biomarker-test-is-84-concordant-with-amyloid-brain-imaging-301393728.html

SOURCE Diadem srl

Recommended Stories

  • NanoViricides Leaps Forward in its Quest to Defeat COVID-19

    Photo by Louis Reed on Unsplash Since the coronavirus pandemic started, scientists have worked to develop a vaccine to inoculate the population and stop the spread of COVID-19. The good news is they succeeded in producing multiple vaccines — in the U.S. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) — that create antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 in humans to prevent infection. The bad news is that no vaccine is 100% effective, and breakthrough cases do happen, especial

  • If You Got Moderna or J&J, the CDC Director Has a New Booster Update

    Hundreds of thousands of people across the U.S. are lining up for additional COVID vaccine shots. By Sept. 24, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had authorized a booster for certain groups of people who had gotten a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior. More than 400,000 people got this additional shot the weekend after, and nearly a million people have already scheduled their Pfizer booster shot appointme

  • Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine Loses Effectiveness Against Infection Over Time. What To Know.

    The efficacy of Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine against infection dropped over the course of five months, but protection against hospitalizations remained consistent, according to a real-world study.

  • Thermo Fisher sued over use of Henrietta Lacks' 'immortal' cells

    A local life sciences giant has found itself at the center of a battle over profits from "HeLa" cells, a cell line unethically taken from a Black woman named Henrietta Lacks in the 1950s.

  • AstraZeneca seeks emergency US approval for COVID antibody drug

    The drug could protect those who may not develop a robust immune response to vaccines.

  • This Growth Hormone Drug Could Be a Boost For Pfizer

    Pfizer and OPKO Health's human growth hormone drug, somatrogon, could be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration next January.

  • Is Xenon Stock Still a Buy After Doubling in One Session? Analyst Weighs In

    The week’s first session was painted a deep red, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) investor concerned with Monday’s bloodbath. XENE shares more than doubled after the biotech released highly positive results from a mid-stage clinical trial. Specifically, in the Phase 2b X-TOLE study, Xenon’s potential treatment for adult patients with focal epilepsy, XEN1101, met its primary efficacy endpoint, showing a statistically meaningful and dose-dependent reduction in the f

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Surged in September

    Here's what you need to know about three of the biggest biotech stock run-ups that happened in September. Leap Therapeutics stock shot higher in response to positive data for its cancer drug candidate, DKN-01.

  • Merck says deal signed with Singapore on COVID-19 antiviral pill

    Merck announced on Wednesday a supply and purchase agreement that will provide Singapore with access to its experimental oral COVID-19 antiviral drug, the latest Asian country to try to snap up supplies. Molnupiravir is designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of the virus and would be the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19. Merck is seeking approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration for the pill.

  • Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

    At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine r

  • Abbott is first health care company to keynote at CES

    Abbott clinches keynote at CES, marking the first time a health care company headlines the major tech conference.

  • AstraZeneca seeks FDA approval for COVID-19 antibody treatment

    AstraZeneca has asked the Food and Drug Administration to approve its COVID-19 antibody treatment that would act as a long-acting drug mainly for those with compromised immune systems. The drugmaker — which was among the first to create a COVID-19 vaccine — said its antibody treatment, AZD7442, is a first of its kind therapy that utilizes long-acting antibody protection. “First and foremost we ...

  • Exclusive: Eli Lilly’s recalled emergency diabetes drug came from plant cited by FDA

    A recently recalled batch of Glucagon Emergency Kits, Eli Lilly and Co’s therapy for diabetic patients in crisis, was manufactured at an Indiana factory cited by U.S. health regulators this year for quality-control violations, including several involving that product, according to the company and a Reuters review of federal inspection records. The Indianapolis-based company on Sept. 24 issued a voluntary U.S. recall of one lot of the kits whose key ingredient is Glucagon, a drug used to treat dangerously low blood sugar in diabetes patients. The company issued a voluntary recall in Canada the following day.

  • If You Have This Popular Seasoning at Home, Throw It Away Now, FDA Says

    Mexican food is the most popular type of ethnic food in the U.S.—tied with Chinese food—according to a 2020 review of Google Trends data. And in a recent Harris Poll asking participants what food they'd choose if they could only eat one food for the rest of their lives found that one in 10 Americans would choose tacos above all other options. Unfortunately, if you were planning on making some tacos for dinner tonight, beware that one company's popular taco seasoning has just been recalled, the U

  • If You Got Moderna or J&J, Here's When Your Boosters May Come

    CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky joined SiriusXM Doctor Radio's "Doctor Radio Reports" and spoke with show host Dr. Marc Siegel about COVID-vaccine booster shots and the possibility of people getting a second J&J shot, or even mixing vaccines and said "we anticipate we will have our next steps in our booster vaccination campaign for those people in a few short weeks." Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already H

  • Could a New COVID Pill Crush Vaccine Sales?

    Merck (NYSE: MRK) and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics soon may bring a game-changing product to market. The companies last week announced positive results from a clinical trial testing their investigational pill to treat coronavirus. This is great news for the companies and for the general public.

  • 3 Cal Berkeley dropouts take Nobel Prize findings to next level

    They're addressing a shortage of bioinformaticians, specialists who analyze data generated by biologists as they manipulate genes in search of which ones might cause cancer, heart disease, aging or other conditions.

  • Booster Shot For J&J Vaccine? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your COVID Questions

    Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Annovis Bio's Parkinson's Candidate Improves Speed, Motor Function Vs Placebo

    Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE: ANVS) has announced efficacy data from the Phase 2 trial evaluating ANVS401 in Parkinson's disease (PD). Data from 54 patients found that once-daily ANVS401 was superior to placebo in improving motor function. ANVS401 was well-tolerated and safe, with no adverse effects related to treatment observed. Related: Annovis Bio's Stock Trading Higher As Alzheimer's / Parkinson's Candidate Shows Cognitive Improvement. Compared to the placebo group, statistically significant improv

  • Chrissy Teigen Had Buccal Fat Removal: A Celebrity Plastic Surgeon Breaks Down the Procedure

    Plastic surgeon Dr. Steven M. Levine explains buccal fat removal and what to know if you're considering it