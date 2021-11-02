U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,601.50
    -4.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,749.00
    -51.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,884.00
    -10.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,357.40
    +3.10 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.35
    +0.30 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.90
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1616
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    +0.15 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3659
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6100
    -0.3880 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,777.37
    -338.79 (-0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,511.52
    +48.01 (+3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Diageo to build new US$75 million distillery to produce the group's first China-origin, single malt whisky

·4 min read

The distillery in Yunnan Province will be carbon neutral when it opens

ERYUAN, China, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diageo, the global leader in beverage alcohol and owner of Johnnie Walker and Singleton Scotch whiskies, today broke ground on the site of its first malt whisky distillery in China.

Diageo Eryuan Malt Distillery Visitor Centre Reception with view of Copper Stills; the distillery will access natural spring water that is a source for Erhai Lake.
Diageo Eryuan Malt Distillery Visitor Centre Reception with view of Copper Stills; the distillery will access natural spring water that is a source for Erhai Lake.

Located in Eryuan County in Yunnan Province, the Diageo Eryuan Malt Whisky Distillery will produce Diageo's first China-origin, single malt whisky. Details of the US$75 million investment were officially unveiled at a special ceremony today in Eryuan, attended by provincial and local government officials, industry representatives, and the local community.

Aerial view of Diageo Eryuan Malt Whisky Distillery, a site inspired by the harmony of culture, nature and craftsmanship.
Aerial view of Diageo Eryuan Malt Whisky Distillery, a site inspired by the harmony of culture, nature and craftsmanship.

"China is the world's largest beverage alcohol market[1] and the demand for whisky is growing rapidly among middle-class consumers who are keen to further discover and enjoy fine whiskies", said Sam Fischer, President, Diageo Asia Pacific and Global Travel. "Today we celebrate another significant step forward, and one which builds upon our local insights and combines those with Diageo's global whisky expertise in order to delight the next generation of Chinese whisky consumers."

Diageo Eryuan Malt Whisky Distillery Visitor Centre Entrance; at more than 2,100m above sea level, Diageo&#x002019;s first malt whisky distillery in China will be carbon neutral.
Diageo Eryuan Malt Whisky Distillery Visitor Centre Entrance; at more than 2,100m above sea level, Diageo’s first malt whisky distillery in China will be carbon neutral.

At more than 2,100 meters above sea level, the site of the 66,000 square meter distillery was carefully selected for its temperate climate, rich natural biodiversity, and access to natural spring water that is a source of the second largest highland lake, Erhai Lake, in Yunnan. Sam Fischer added, "The natural surroundings and the Eryuan landscape will allow us to craft a world-class, China-origin, single malt whisky that will capture the imagination of premium whisky lovers in China."

Diageo Eryuan Malt Distillery Visitor Centre Whisky Barrels Beacon Tower Skywell; a collection of cask heads from Diageo distilleries all over the world reflect our rich heritage and experience in whisky making.
Diageo Eryuan Malt Distillery Visitor Centre Whisky Barrels Beacon Tower Skywell; a collection of cask heads from Diageo distilleries all over the world reflect our rich heritage and experience in whisky making.

Diageo's 'Society 2030: Spirit of Progress' sustainability action plan will shape the design and development of the distillery. Renewable and clean technologies will be used in the distillery to ensure it is carbon neutral, recycles all the water it uses, and is a zero-waste site.

The site will feature an immersive and interactive visitor centre that will attract whisky enthusiasts and boost the local cultural tourism industry. The sustainable and innovative design of both the distillery and the visitor center will incorporate local cultural elements and embrace the region's natural landscape.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2022.

Notes to Editor:

Diageo's commitment to sustainability: More information on Diageo's Society 2030 Spirit of Progress action plan can be found here.

Diageo's plans for building a low carbon future: Combatting climate change and its associated impacts is at the heart of Diageo's 'Society 2030: Spirit of Progress' action plan. The company has already halved the carbon emissions associated with its operations since 2008 and is now working to reach net-zero carbon across its direct operations by 2030, harnessing 100% renewable energy.

As part of its 2030 action plan, Diageo is developing site-by-site roadmaps and is also working to achieve net-zero carbon across the entire supply chain by 2050 or sooner, with an interim milestone to achieve a 50% reduction by 2030. Building on a long track-record of environmental, social and governance (ESG) progress globally, Diageo is now in the top 1000 companies in the world taking action to address climate change in a science-led and systemic way. The company's goals in this space have been calculated in accordance with the principles of Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) and recently validated as meeting the criteria for the 1.5°C pathway.

Diageo is also part of a pioneering group of organizations that are championing a green recovery and supporting the Sustainable Development Goals, through membership of the United Nations Global Compact, We Mean Business Coalition and other key global advocacy organizations. As a signatory to RE100, Diageo aims to source 100% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030. In addition, Diageo has signed onto the global Race to Zero campaign, a commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 or earlier.

About Diageo: Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Singleton, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. Diageo is a global company whose products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice. Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

[1] International Wines & Spirits Record (IWSR) database, 2020 Report, accessed at https://www.theiwsr.com/


SOURCE Diageo

Recommended Stories

  • Climate change: India pledges net-zero by 2070 but remains mum on coal

    The world’s two largest coal producers cast a big shadow on Day 2 of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, with the stated commitments from India and China falling well below that of climate action needed to keep global warming in line with the Paris Agreement.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Catapulted Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell stocks rocketed on Monday alongside investor interest in clean energy stocks as the two-week COP26 climate summit got underway in Glasgow, Scotland, and President Joe Biden's reconciliation infrastructure bill inches closer to passing. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 3.5%. Fuel cell stocks have been red-hot in recent days, with each of the three stocks blasting double-digits higher in the month of October.

  • Top Automakers Are Investing in Fuel Cells. Should You, Too?

    Hydrogen fuel cells have long been considered a promising energy storage alternative. Let's take a closer look at what these developments may mean for fuel cell companies such as Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL). The adoption of hydrogen fuel cells in the global electric vehicle segment is patchy.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Are Rising

    Shares of several companies in the clean energy space, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) are trading higher as investors weigh US President Biden's speech at the COP26 climate summit, in which he addressed climate change goals. Strength could also be attributed to US infrastructure optimism, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) hitting an all-time high and delivery numbers from NIO (NYSE: NIO), Xpeng (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI). Shares of several companies in the clean energy space were also

  • 10 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $231,250 In 10 Months

    Tesla stock's run to $1 trillion wasn't the only way make big money — fast — in the S&P 500 so far this year. Opportunities abounded, actually.

  • Letters to the Editor: No more mourning doves? Not in these parts of Southern California

    We can still hear the pleasant cooing of mourning doves in this era of climate change, but it takes a little work by humans.

  • U.S. unveils crackdown on methane, starting with oil and gas rules

    The Biden administration on Tuesday will unveil a plan to slash emissions of the greenhouse gas methane across the country, starting with oil and gas wells, pipelines and other infrastructure as part of its broader strategy to crack down on climate change. The announcement of the U.S. Methane Emissions Reduction Plan will coincide with the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, where the United States, the world's second-largest greenhouse gas emitter, is seeking to reclaim leadership on the world stage by demonstrating tangible steps to curb emissions at home. President Joe Biden has set a target to slash greenhouse gas emissions by more than 50% by 2030, but is struggling to pass major pieces of climate legislation through a deeply divided Congress, making policies by federal agencies more crucial.

  • China Urges Food Stockpiling For Winter, Prompting Online Worry

    (Bloomberg) -- A statement from China’s government urging local authorities to ensure there was adequate food supply during the winter and encouraging people to stock up on some essentials prompted concerned talk online, with people linking it with the widening coronavirus outbreak, a forecast cold snap, or even rising tensions with Taiwan. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a

  • Elon Musk Will Sell $6 Billion Worth of Tesla Stock to Solve World Hunger if UN Can Explain How It’ll Spend It

    Elon Musk, the richest man on the planet, said he would sell $6 billion worth of Tesla stock to solve world hunger -- if the United Nations World Food Program can explain how it would spend it. See:...

  • Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

    Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot...

  • Another 40,000 engineers needed to feed heat pump push, says Centrica boss

    The price of the pumps will come down over time, Chris O’Shea said.

  • Exclusive-BlackRock raises $673 million for climate-focused infrastructure fund

    BlackRock Inc told Reuters it has raised a target-beating $673 million for an infrastructure fund with backing from the French, German and Japanese governments to invest in climate-focused projects such as renewable energy in emerging markets. The world's largest money manager hopes the fund, to be announced on Tuesday and dubbed the Climate Finance Partnership, will show how to mobilize private capital in developing countries to tackle climate change, a sticking point at United Nations climate talks cop under way in Glasgow. State-owned development banks from France, Germany and Japan and philanthropic institutions such as the Grantham Environmental Trust and the Quadrivium Foundation are providing 20% of the fund's capital and have agreed to take losses before other investors.

  • Biden urges action at U.N. climate summit but without legislative victory back home

    'Glasgow must be the kickoff of a decade of ambition and innovation to preserve our shared future,' the president says.

  • An Australian Oil Giant Will Be Paid to Bury Its Own Emissions

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian taxpayers will soon be helping to foot the bill for the emissions reduction efforts of one of the nation’s largest fossil fuel companies. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismSantos Ltd. on Monday sanctioned the first carbon

  • Greta Thunberg: Who is the climate campaigner and what are her aims?

    The Swedish teenager started a climate change protest that grew into a global movement.

  • Biden Appears to Doze Off during United Nations Climate Change Conference

    President Biden appeared to doze off while listening to the opening speeches at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26.

  • Equinor makes its 6th Norwegian oil discovery of 2021

    Equinor has made an oil discovery estimated to hold up to 62 million barrels of crude off the coast of Norway, the energy major said on Monday. The discovery, just north of the Tyrihans field and west of the Kristin development in the Norwegian Sea, was the state-controlled firm's sixth find in domestic waters this year, it said. Equinor seeks to map out resources close to oil and gas fields that are already in operation, thus speeding up development time and maximising the value of its investments.

  • Nearly 90 countries join pact to slash planet-warming methane emissions

    Nearly 90 countries have joined a U.S.- and EU-led effort to slash emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane 30% by 2030 from 2020 levels, a pact aimed at tackling one of the main causes of climate change, a senior Biden administration official said. Methane is the main greenhouse gas after carbon dioxide. It has a higher heat-trapping potential than CO2 but breaks down in the atmosphere faster - meaning that cutting methane emissions can have a rapid impact on reining in global warming.

  • Modi Urges $1 Trillion to Help India’s Transition: COP26 Update

    (Bloomberg) -- COP climate talks kicked off with a procession of world leaders setting out their plans for curbing global warming. India set a net-zero target of 2070, although so far the other biggest emitters have brought little new.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying R

  • Argentina, Fortescue unveil $8.4 billion green hydrogen investment plan

    BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Australian mining billionaire Andrew Forrest is planning what could be up to an $8.4 billion "green hydrogen" investment in Argentina, the South American country's government said on Monday after a meeting between the businessman and President Alberto Fernandez. Forrest, whose Fortescue Metals Group Ltd aims to become carbon-neutral by 2030, is a major backer of green hydrogen, a zero-carbon fuel made by electrolysis using renewable power to split water into hydrogen and oxygen.