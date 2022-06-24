Diageo Global Travel launch Lounge 0.0%, a brand-new immersive passenger activation from Tanqueray 0.0% at Heathrow Terminal 5

Test your DrinkiQ and make it #AHolidayToRemember

LONDON, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Passengers flying out of Heathrow Terminal 5 this summer can check in at Lounge 0.0%, a brand-new immersive passenger activation from Tanqueray 0.0% - the new alcohol-free spirit alternative now available in travel retail.

Welcome to Lounge 0.0% at Heathrow Airport, T5

Designed to challenge passengers to test their DrinkiQ, the activation empowers travellers with the knowledge to choose positive drinking choices and make it a holiday to remember.

Located in the World Duty Free store in Heathrow's Terminal 5, Lounge 0.0% passengers are offered a bespoke boarding pass with a QR code directing them to the quiz by a dedicated flight assistant, before being escorted to the interactive pop-up bar to complete the quiz on their mobile devices or dedicated iPads installed on the bar top.

Once completed, visitors can show off their quiz score to enjoy a sample of Tanqueray 0.0% and tonic; offering the same delicious taste of Tanqueray London Dry Gin – yet zero alcohol.

Dafydd Pugh Williams, Marketing and Innovation Director, at Diageo Global Travel said, "We're delighted to welcome passengers to Lounge 0.0%. At Diageo, we want to change the way the world interacts with alcohol for the better by celebrating moderation.

Our iconic brands are best enjoyed responsibly, and this is why we have committed to reaching 1 billion alcohol consumers from across the globe with positive drinking messages by 2030.

Thanks to our collaboration with partners World Duty Free and Heathrow Airport, this activation will help us achieve this goal, engaging with passengers pre-flight, capitalising on their dwell time and driving completion of the DrinkiQ quiz.

Our hope for Lounge 0.0% is that we can inspire and educate travellers as they embark on their journey to choose balanced choices and make it a holiday to remember."

On departure, passengers are gifted a bespoke reusable water bottle, encouraging them to stay hydrated with H20 throughout their travels. The water bottle also features the QR code to the DrinkiQ quiz , so passengers can attempt to beat their best score or challenge family and friends.

Travellers can also capture their experience, by selecting an unforgettable holiday backdrop on the interactive photo wall, snap a selfie before sharing on their socials using #AHolidayToRemember

Paul Martin, World Duty Free's Category Manager for Liquor added; "Diageo is a key partner for us and we are delighted to be able to support their latest campaign activation in our World Duty Free store in Heathrow Terminal 5. As a leading travel retailer, we are committed to helping our customers drink responsibly and with the creation of Lounge 0.0% and an engaging quiz concept, Diageo has introduced an innovative way to remind travellers of the importance of responsible alcohol consumption."

Fraser Brown, Retail & Property Director at Heathrow Airport concluded; "Heathrow takes a proactive approach in promoting responsible drinking and maintaining a safe and enjoyable environment for all as part of our continued commitment through the One Too Many campaign. We're delighted to partner with Diageo and World Duty Free to bring these brand new immersive experiences to the airport, and to remind our passengers of the importance of always remaining fit to fly for a trip to remember."

The activation is live in Heathrow Terminal 5 departures until the end of July 2022.

Notes to Editors

About Tanqueray 0.0%:

The launch of Tanqueray 0.0% in travel retail was announced by Diageo Global Travel in October 2021, providing travellers with a new alcohol-free alternative in duty-free. The exciting new addition is an alternative drink option for those not willing to compromise on taste.

Crafted using the same distinct blend of quality botanicals used in the making of Tanqueray London Dry gin, including piney juniper, peppery coriander, aromatic angelica and sweet liquorice, Tanqueray 0.0% provides all the taste, yet zero alcohol.

About Diageo:

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JεB and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Please drink responsibly. Visit drinkiq.com for the facts.

