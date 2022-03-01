U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

DIAGNOS Announces Closing of Private Placement

DIAGNOS Inc.
·4 min read
  DGNOF
DIAGNOS Inc.
DIAGNOS Inc.

BROSSARD, Quebec, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIAGNOS Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (“Private Placement”) of 59 units (each a “Unit”) at a price of $10,000 per Unit for gross proceeds of $590,000. Each Unit consists of:

  1. One unsecured convertible Debenture (each a “Debenture”), and

  2. 2,500 warrants (each a “Warrant”) with an exercise price of $0.33, per Unit (one $10,000 Debenture).

Each Debenture has a term of 36 months and bears interest at the annual rate of 8%. At the option of the holder of the Debenture, the principal amount of the Debenture may be converted at any time during the term into common shares of the Corporation (each a “Share”) at a price of $0.38 per Share. Any accrued interest on the principal, at time of conversion, will be immediately payable in cash.

Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Share at a price of $0.33 per Share, for a period of 18 months from the date of closing. If, at any time following the date that is four months and one day following the closing date, the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Shares is or exceeds $0.50 for 15 consecutive trading days, the Corporation shall have the option to accelerate the expiry of the Warrants. If the Corporation chooses to exercise the acceleration right, the new expiry date of the Warrants will be the 30th day following the notice of such exercise.

The proceeds from the private placement will be used mainly to fund product development, commercialization of AI-based screening services as well as administrative expenses.

One director of the Corporation, Mr. André Larente, subscribed for 2 Units for a cash consideration of $20,000. Assuming the conversion of the Debentures and exercise of all of his outstanding securities, Mr. Larente would own 2,073,116 Shares of the Corporation representing 2.98% of the total issued Shares, on a partially diluted basis.

One insider of the Corporation, Mr. Tristram Coffin, through a personal holding, indirectly subscribed for 7 Units for a cash consideration of $70,000. Assuming conversion of the Debentures and exercise of Warrants, Mr. Coffin would exercise control over, directly and indirectly, 8,204,272 Shares of the Corporation representing 11.79% of the total issued Shares, on a partially diluted basis.

Mr. Larente and Mr. Coffin are considered “related parties” of the Corporation within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). These transactions are exempt from the valuation requirement and the minority approval requirement prescribed in MI 61-101, based on sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), as the fair market value of the related parties’ participation in the private placement does not exceed 25% of the Corporation’s market capitalization.

In connection with the private placement, the Corporation paid a cash commission of $25,000 to one qualified person (“Finder”) and issued 65,789 broker warrants to the Finder. Each broker warrant entitles the Finder to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $0.33 per Share for a period of 18 months ending August 1, 2023.

All securities issued as part of the private placement are subject to a statutory four-month hold period ending July 2nd, 2022.

The private placement remains subject to receipt of all required approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, as well as full receipt of funds and execution of formal documentation.

All monies quoted in this press release shall be stated and paid in lawful money of Canada.


About DIAGNOS
DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients. CARA has been cleared for commercialization by the following regulators: Health Canada, the FDA (USA), CE (Europe), COFEPRIS (Mexico) and Saudi FDA (Saudi Arabia).

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.ca and www.sedar.com.

This press release contains forward-looking information. We cannot guarantee that the forward-looking information mentioned will prove to be accurate, as there may be a significant discrepancy between actual results or future events and those mentioned in this statement. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly covered by this caution.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


CONTACT: For further information, please contact: Mr. André Larente, President DIAGNOS Inc. Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224 alarente@diagnos.ca


