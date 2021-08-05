U.S. markets open in 7 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,400.75
    +6.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,738.00
    +48.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,083.00
    +9.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,197.30
    +5.60 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.24
    +0.09 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.60
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    -0.05 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1843
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.97
    -0.07 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3891
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6600
    +0.1920 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,359.89
    +1,322.89 (+3.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    972.45
    +45.68 (+4.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.86
    +18.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,710.07
    +125.99 (+0.46%)
     

Diagnos A.I. retinal screening technology expands into international markets

·6 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Diagnos (TSXV: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) (FRA: 4D4A) is opening clinics and forming distribution partnerships all over the world, including Canada, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Europe, Costa Rica and the U.S.

Global Stocks News Logo (CNW Group/Global Stocks News)
Global Stocks News Logo (CNW Group/Global Stocks News)

Five years ago, it was predicted that A.I would revolutionise medicine in the near future.

The revolution is happening but the roll-out is slower than anticipated because hospitals and clinics are wary of on-boarding new technologies.

In this positive but cautious environment, the lightening-quick global uptake of ADK's tech is significant.

Diagnos specialises in early detection of health problems based on its FLAIRE artificial intelligence (AI) platform.

The FLAIRE platform is used in applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis).

CARA's artificial intelligence-based image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer, retinal images that can then be analyzed̀ for anomalies.

CARA has been approved by a number of regulators, including Canada (Health Canada), the United States (FDA), Mexico (COFEPRIS), Europe (EC) and the Saudi FDA.

On June 9, 2021 Diagnos signed a multi-year agreement with IRIS The Visual Group, creating a platform launch for the deployment of AI-based tests, screening for vascular changes in the retina for optometry clinics.

Initially, this agreement will cover the province of Quebec in a multi-step approach as per the agreement with the INVEST-AI program (sponsored by the Government of Quebec).

"IRIS continues to be at the forefront of implementing technology driven solutions for clinical optometry and optical retail," stated said Eric Babin, President of IRIS. "Artificial intelligence will raise our standard when it comes to quality of care and we are eager to collaborate with Diagnos."

"The early stages of retinal damage from diabetes are called non-proliferative retinopathy," explains Health Link BC, "First, tiny blood vessels called capillaries in the retina develop weakened areas in their walls called microaneurysms."

"When red blood cells escape through these weakened walls, tiny amounts of bleeding (hemorrhage) become visible when the retina is viewed through an instrument called an ophthalmoscope".

"By using Diagnos' telemedicine solution, we have been able to identify patients needing care early so their vision can be saved," stated ADK.

In addition, DIAGNOS has entered into a 7-year agreement with New Look Vision Group (TSX: BCI), IRIS' parent company.

New Look Vision is a financially strong partner with a large footprint.

The New Look Vision network totals 406 locations operating across North America. About 200 of these stores are in Quebec.

BCI's brands include the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff and Iris in Canada, and the Edward Beiner banner in Florida.

BCI's Q1, 2021 revenues increased 27.3% year-over-year to reach $86.6 million. The company has $57.2 million in cash, coupled with available credit of $49.4 million.

Pending the outcome of the BCI/ADK Quebec initiative, the agreement anticipates the deployment of AI across a broader North American network.

"We are extremely pleased to enter into this major agreement with IRIS and New Look Vision, a market leader in North America with more than 400 optical stores," stated Andre Larente, President of Diagnos, "IRIS and New Look Vision are ideal industry partners for the rapid implementation of DIAGNOS' technologies."

"Though the AI adoption is in the early phase in retinal technologies, rising demand for accuracy, efficiency, and patient safety is anticipated to significantly boost the adoption of DIAGNOS' AI-enabled medical imaging over the next several years," stated ADK.

"Clinics, optical stores, and diagnostic and research centers are expected to emerge as crucial end users of our image analysis solutions, owing to rising demand for our extremely efficient solutions for better patient outcomes," added Larente.

On July 5, 2021, Larente spoke with Equity Guru's Jody Vance about the business objectives of ADK.

"We just announced a 7-year contract with the largest eye care retailer in Canada," confirmed Larente referring to New Look Vision.

"It has three components to it," continued Larente, "One is it's going to they're going to use our existing platform to analyze the back of the eye of all their patients."

"Two, we're going to develop an application to monitor patients that have glaucoma."

"Thirdly, New Look Vision wants access to a new application that we're developing for stroke."

Diagnos' technology can inform a patient that she is at risk for a heart attack or stroke.

"The retina, the back part of the eye, is the only area of the body where doctors can easily see the condition of arteries and veins without invasive procedures," explains AV Press.

"Early detection of atherosclerosis (hardening of arteries) in the retinas of diabetes patients signals a warning that the same problem is occurring in coronary arteries," continues AV Press, "This is why the retina is called, 'the window to the heart'".

Earlier this year, Diagnos announced a three-year partnership agreement with the Center Hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM) on AI projects related to the early detection of various retinal diseases.

"The global diabetes prevalence in 2019 is estimated to be 9.3% (463 million people), rising to 10.2% (578 million) by 2030 and 10.9% (700 million) by 2045," states The International Diabetes Federation, "One in two (50.1%) people living with diabetes do not know that they have diabetes".

"Diabetes is the largest cause of vision loss in the world and accessibility to an eye test such as this is one of the most important factors contributing to early diagnosis and treatment," confirmed Yves-Stéphane Couture, V.P of Sales for DIAGNOS.

With existing partnerships in Canada, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Europe, Costa Rica and the U.S. – ADK technology travels well – and may expand into new territories.

Surging diabetes trends in China make it a natural home for ADK tech.

"China diabetes market reached a value of US$ 4.48 Billion in 2020," confirmed iMARC, "The disease has presently reached epidemic proportions in the adult population. Around three decades ago, less than 1% of the Chinese adult population had diabetes. These levels, however, have increased to around 12% making it the diabetes capital of the world."

There are 200,000 optometrists in the world, and each one of them is capable of collecting the images Diagnos needs to run its AI diagnostics.

Diagnos' stated goal is to be cash flow positive by the end of 2021.

Full Disclaimer

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diagnos-ai-retinal-screening-technology-expands-into-international-markets-301348984.html

SOURCE Global Stocks News

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/05/c9115.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Surged to a New All-Time High Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 8.4% to a record closing high of $419.05 on Wednesday, as investors bid up the biotech's stock price ahead of its upcoming earnings announcement. Moderna said on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for its mRNA vaccine candidate against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in adults older than 60. The Fast Track designation will accelerate the FDA's review of Moderna's drug.

  • Why BeyondSpring Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) soared on Wednesday after the pharmaceutical company released promising clinical trial results for its investigational lung cancer treatment. A phase 3 trial of BeyondSpring's plinabulin treatment in combination with chemotherapy medication docetaxel to treat second and third line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) reached its primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement in overall survival versus docetaxel alone. The combination treatment study also met its secondary endpoints, including significantly improving overall response rate (the proportion of patients whose tumor is reduced by a drug), progression-free survival rate, and 24- and 36-month overall survival rates.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks With Big FDA Decisions in August

    The biotech sector is famously volatile. Medical and pharmaceutical research involved both high overheads and years-long lead times, a combination that requires investors to be patient and to count on time frames that can sometimes reach a decade or more. But once a biotech gets a new medication onto the market, meeting a need for a substantial patient base, it’s all win – a combination of finding the Holy Grail and hitting the Powerball. It doesn’t always happen that way, however – so investors

  • ‘Businesses are sleepwalking into a mental health crisis’: COVID is pushing workers to the brink, new study shows

    Do your colleagues suffer from “pleasanteeism”? What about you?

  • My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

    Dr Fauci and the Biden administration don’t want to order further lockdowns or mandates because it’s politically inconvenient. But as someone with a breakthrough case of the delta variant, I couldn’t disagree more

  • BeyondSpring Stock Nearly Triples As Cancer Drug Tops Chemotherapy

    BeyondSpring said Wednesday a regimen containing its cancer drug outperformed chemo in lung cancer patients, and BYSI stock catapulted.

  • These 2 Soaring Biotech Stocks Are Making the Nasdaq Stronger

    Most people think of tech stocks when they consider the Nasdaq. Below, we'll highlight BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and their contributions to give the overall Nasdaq a boost. The clinical-stage biotech company announced extremely encouraging results in a phase 3 trial that had investors excited about the future of a key pipeline candidate treatment.

  • Why Global Blood Therapeutics Is Rallying Today

    Sales of its sickle cell disease drug Oxbryta shot up 51% year over year to $47.6 million. SCD is a severe hereditary disease that causes distortions in blood hemoglobin. The irregularly shaped red blood cells can then block blood vessels, causing a life-threatening condition called a vaso-occlusive crisis.

  • Teenage girl who suffered two-hour seizures after 'drink was spiked in club' describes ordeal

    The victim's mum released footage of her in hospital as a warning to other women.

  • Why Shares of Moderna Are Up Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are up 9% as of 2:45 p.m. EDT today, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for mRNA-1345, the company's vaccine candidate for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

  • Is Cassava Sciences Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    As if to prove the point that what goes up, must come down, shares of Cassava Sciences (SAVA) took a real beating last week. One of 2021’s star performers, SAVA stock had been on an absolute tear this year, as investors took a shine to the Alzheimer’s disease (AD) focused company following the release of promising data for its prospective AD treatment simufilam. However, in two consecutive sessions, shares shed a combined 56% after the company presented results from an interim analysis for the d

  • With the Delta Variant on the Rise, Experts Explain Why Your Face Mask Is Overdue for an Upgrade

    It may be time to move on from cloth-based face masks altogether.

  • This High-Risk, High-Reward Biotech Could Make COVID Less Deadly -- and Make Investors Money

    Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) recently reported phase 2 results for its oral SARS-CoV-2 treatment, AT-527, and the data look promising: AT-527 may offer a convenient, effective treatment to prevent disease progression both in and out of the hospital. If Atea is able to earn regulatory approval for the therapy, it should prove quite profitable for the company and its investors. It's an opportune moment for Atea to be delivering such news.

  • This Could Be Pfizer's Next COVID Blockbuster -- and It Isn't a Vaccine

    In 2019 and 2020, Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) top-selling product was pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13. The COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), generated sales of $7.8 billion in the first half of 2021 alone. Pfizer expects the vaccine will rake in $33.5 billion over the entire year.

  • If You're Sweating at Night, Get Your Blood Checked, Experts Warn

    If you don't have air conditioning or you just run hot, you probably often find yourself sweating in the middle of the night. And that's to be expected to some degree, especially during the summertime. But night sweats could also be a reason to see your doctor. Experts warn that if you experience excessive sweating at night, you should speak with your doctor as soon as possible and get a blood test. To learn how to discern general night sweating from sweating that could be a sign of something mo

  • This Is How Likely You Are to Catch Delta If You're Fully Vaccinated, Study Says

    Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that the current Delta variant surge—which has seen the national daily case average soar higher than last summer's highest level—is being fueled largely by infections among unvaccinated people. However, a leaked CDC report also stated that breakthrough infections are still affecting those who've received their shots, adding to mounting concerns among some health experts that the virus may be eluding the protection offere

  • Why I'm Psyched About Atai Life Sciences, Even With a Broken Chart

    Will the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) ever find a bottom? Atai recently came public by selling 15 million shares at $15 each, raising $225 million. The company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on using psychedelic compounds and digital therapies to treat mental health issues, a major unmet need around the globe.

  • Fit, healthy 42-year-old father who refused vaccine dies of Covid ‘wishing he had listened’

    Sister urges vaccine hesitant to reconsider after warning brother ‘thought he would be ok’ if he caught virus

  • Why the WHO doesn’t want you to get a booster shot

    It's about equity and ending this pandemic, WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

  • Why Outlook Therapeutics Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OTLK) jumped on Tuesday after the biotech announced positive clinical trial results for its investigational treatment for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Outlook Therapeutics' treatment for wet AMD, which is known as ONS-5010/Lytenava (bevacizumab), reached its primary efficacy endpoint in a phase 3 study. A statistically significant 41% of the patients who were treated with bevacizumab gained at least 15 letters in the best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) at 11 months.