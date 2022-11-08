U.S. markets open in 6 hours 29 minutes

Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market to grow by USD 4.5 Bn; ACS Diagnostics Inc., Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Ambu AS emerge as key vendors -- Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 4.5 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.93% during the forecast period. The market is already a mature market in terms of revenue growth. The global diagnostic ECG market has the presence of various established players, which hold major revenue shares of the market. The prominent vendors in the global diagnostic ECG market have a strong geographic presence and a comprehensive range of products for diagnostic ECG. Established vendors mainly focus on the development of technologically advanced products. Vendors are also focusing on acquisitions to expand and strengthen their product offerings and widen their customer base. This is helping them increase their market revenue and establish a strong foothold in the global diagnostic ECG market. Download Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market 2022-2026

Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market report covers the following areas:

Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

  • Driver: The increased incidence of cardiac diseases is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The worldwide prevalence of cardiac diseases is increasing at rapid pace. Hypertension is the most common cause of heart failure and is caused due to a rise in blood pressure in the arteries. It is the most dangerous condition causing serious risk of heart disease or stroke. Also, the rising incidence of diabetes is increasing the prevalence of CVDs globally. The rising prevalence of such chronic conditions is necessitating the need for diagnosis and treatment in order to keep track of the patient's daily medical condition's severity and to keep medical records. In addition, the growing hospitalization of the older population for the treatment of cardiac diseases has increased the need for ECG diagnosis, which is driving the market growth.

  • Challenge: Stringent regulatory processes is identified as a major challenge hindering market growth. There is a wide range of regulatory recommendations and testing for diagnostic ECG devices. These include device description, performance testing, in-vitro safety testing, labeling, and other regulatory requirements. Strict product approval processes and safety regulations make it difficult for manufacturers to launch new products in the market.

  • Get detailed insights into the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges on the growth of the global diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market. Buy Report Now!

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

ACS Diagnostics Inc., Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Ambu AS, Bionet America, BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Cardioline SpA, EDAN Instruments Inc., Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., Innomed Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Midmark Corp., NEXUS LIFECARE PVT. LTD., Nihon Kohden Corp, Norav Medical, OSI Systems Inc., SCHILLER AG, Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd., and VectraCor Inc. are some of the major market participants.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Download PDF Sample Report Here

Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

The hospitals, clinics, and cardiac centers segment accounted for the largest share of the global diagnostic ECG systems market. Factors such as the increasing number of cardiovascular disease (CVD) cases, the rising number of heart specialty hospitals, and the business strategies adopted by end-users and vendors are fueling the adoption of diagnostic ECG. The segment is also driven by the growing presence of large multi-specialty hospitals and heart specialty hospitals, the availability of reimbursements, and government initiatives to offer diagnostic ECG fees.

  • Geography

North America accounted for the major share of the global diagnostic ECG market. The growth of the diagnostic ECG market in this North America is driven mainly by technological advances and product launches, rapid growth in the number of cardiac specialty centers, and the favorable reimbursement scenario in the region. The increasing number of diagnostic procedures to detect CVDs in hospitals and clinics in North America is also fueling the adoption of diagnostic ECG.

Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidences highlighted exclusively in this market study. Download Free Sample Report Here

Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market vendors

Related Reports:

The head and neck cancer diagnostics market share is expected to increase to USD 4.22 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.62%. The increasing incidences of head and neck cancers is notably driving the head and neck cancer diagnostics market growth, although factors such as frequent product recalls may impede market growth.

The diagnostic wearable medical devices market share is expected to increase by USD 4.94 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.09%. The growing demand for early diagnosis and preventive medicine is notably driving the diagnostic wearable medical devices market growth, although factors such as data privacy issues may impede the market growth.

Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.93%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 4.5 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.11

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ACS Diagnostics Inc., Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Ambu AS, Bionet America, BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Cardioline SpA, EDAN Instruments Inc., Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., Innomed Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Midmark Corp., NEXUS LIFECARE PVT. LTD., Nihon Kohden Corp, Norav Medical, OSI Systems Inc., SCHILLER AG, Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd., and VectraCor Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Hospitals clinics and cardiac care centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Home setting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ACS Diagnostics Inc.

  • 10.4 Ambu AS

  • 10.5 Bionet America

  • 10.6 BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Cardioline SpA

  • 10.8 General Electric Co.

  • 10.9 HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc.

  • 10.10 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 10.11 Nihon Kohden Corp

  • 10.12 VectraCor Inc.

11 Appendix

About Us

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diagnostic-electrocardiograph-ecg-market-to-grow-by-usd-4-5-bn-acs-diagnostics-inc-allengers-medical-systems-ltd-ambu-as-emerge-as-key-vendors--technavio-301668963.html

SOURCE Technavio

