Diagnostic Enzymes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, Application, Product Type, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

·3 min read
Diagnostic Enzymes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Taq Polymerase, MMLV RT, HIV RT), Application (Diabetes, Oncology, Cardiology), Product Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Diagnostic Enzymes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, Application, Product Type, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030"

Diagnostic Enzymes Market Growth & Trends

The global diagnostic enzymes market size is expected to reach USD 6.26 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.97% during the forecast period.Growth of the diagnostic enzymes market is attributed to rising demand for the enzymes in diagnostics with wide applications in pathology. Moreover, advancements in diagnostic techniques for viral infection are anticipated to propel the market growth.

Diagnostic enzymes are widely adopted owing to the higher sensitivity and accuracy offered by enzyme activity.The enzyme activities can be earlier than clinical signs and other diagnostic indicators.

Biosensors are becoming a popular potential tool for medical diagnostics, pathogen detection, and monitoring.Biosensors have gained popularity owing to the accuracy, sensitivity, selectivity, and rapid detection strategies that can be used routinely.

Diagnosis of serum levels of the enzymes has been used as an indicator of the cellular damage that results in the release of the intercellular components into the bloodstream.

Viral infections of the respiratory tract are among the most common disorders in humans, and the ones caused due to the outbreak of emerging viruses, such as COVID-19, have posed a threat to public health.Therefore, detection of the viral pathogens is vital to stop the occurrence of such epidemics and prevent the unnecessary use of antibiotics.

Therefore, novel diagnostic strategies have been adopted by the key players. LightMix (Roche Molecular Diagnostics, Switzerland), AccuPower (Bioneer, Korea), PowerChek (Kogene Biotech, Korea), Anyplex (Seegene, Korea), UltraFast kits (Nanobiosys, Korea), and DiaPlexQ (SolGent, Korea) are some of the commercially available RT-PCR kits for MERS-CoV RNA detection with sensitivities as high as 99.03%.

An increase in the number of diagnostic enzyme tests has led to a boost in recommendations and guidelines with a number of publications on their performance.Moreover, reimbursement pathways lack clear guidelines and systematic Health Technology Assessment (HTA).

Various factors influencing payer decisions for diagnostic enzyme tests include FDA clearance, physician support & clinical guidelines, competitor coverage policies, cost/benefit analyses, results of HTAs, and employer or advocacy group demands.

Furthermore, key players operating in the market are focusing on expanding and launching products that can be used for a wide range of applications. For instance, in March 2022, Meridian Bioscience, Inc. launched two master mixes, which can be used in non-invasive liquid biopsy. The launch of such breakthrough technologies enables better analysis of the performance levels as compared to traditional qPCR from the purified nucleic acid.

Diagnostic Enzymes Market Report Highlights
• In 2021, the glucose oxidase/glucose dehydrogenase enzyme segment held a dominant share in the market owing to the presence of an abundance of enzymes in living organisms
• The oncology segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer among the population
• The clinical segment is the highest revenue-generating segment in 2021 owing to the increased focus on R&D
• The diagnostic enzyme market is witnessing change owing to the presence of key market players focusing on product launches and geographic expansion to maintain their position in the market
• Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the improved manufacturing facilities and the presence of the target population
