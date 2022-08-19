U.S. markets closed

Diagnostic Imaging Market in Europe to record USD 2.94 Bn growth -- Driven by increasing prevalence of chronic conditions

·10 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diagnostic Imaging Market in Europe by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 2.94 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Attractive Opportunities in Diagnostic Imaging Market in Europe by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Diagnostic Imaging Market in Europe by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Technavio categorizes the diagnostic imaging market in Europe as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent, global healthcare equipment market covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The report identifies Agfa-Gevaert NV, Canon Inc., Esaote Spa, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Onex Corp., Shimadzu Corp., and Siemens AG as major market participants. Although the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions in Europe, technological advancements and upgrades in medical imaging modalities, and the growing importance of tele-imaging will offer immense growth opportunities, high costs associated with diagnostic imaging, stringent regulatory framework, and product recalls will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The diagnostic imaging market in Europe is segmented as below:

  • Type

The X-rays segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The segment is currently in a high-growth phase and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growing need to diagnose chronic diseases, such as breast cancer and spinal disorders

  • Geography

The Rest of Europe segment will have the largest share of the market. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the high adoption of technologically advanced diagnostic devices. Also, Sweden, the UK, and Finland will emerge as key markets for diagnostic imaging in Europe. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and the following areas:

Diagnostic Imaging Market in Europe 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the diagnostic imaging market in Europe. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the diagnostic imaging market in Europe is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Diagnostic Imaging Market in Europe 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist diagnostic imaging market growth in Europe during the next five years

  • Estimation of the diagnostic imaging market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the diagnostic imaging market in Europe

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of diagnostic imaging market vendors in Europe

Related Reports:

Diagnostic Imaging Market in Europe Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.94 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.11

Regional analysis

Sweden, UK, Finland, and Rest of Europe

Performing market contribution

Rest of Europe at 51%

Key consumer countries

Sweden, UK, and Finland

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agfa-Gevaert NV, Canon Inc., Esaote Spa, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Onex Corp., Shimadzu Corp., and Siemens AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1. Executive Summary 

2. Market Landscape 

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2: Market Characteristics

  • 2.3 Value chain analysis

  • 2.2.1 Research and development

  • 2.2.2 Inputs

  • 2.2.3 Operations

  • 2.2.4 Distribution

  • 2.2.5 Marketing and sales

  • 2.2.6 Post-sales and services

  • 2.2.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing 

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

  • 3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

  • 3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

4. Five Forces Analysis 

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type 

  • 5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • X-rays

  • Ultrasound

  • MRI scans

  • CT scans

  • Others

  •  

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 X-rays - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Ultrasound - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 MRI scans - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 CT scans - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape 

  • 6.1 Overview

7 Geographic Landscape 

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Finland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends 

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape 

  • 9.1 Competitive scenario

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10.  Vendor Analysis 

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Agfa-Gevaert NV

  • 10.4 Canon Inc.

  • 10.5 Esaote Spa

  • 10.6 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

  • 10.7 General Electric Co.

  • 10.8 Hologic Inc.

  • 10.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 10.10 Onex Corp.

  • 10.11 Shimadzu Corp.

  • 10.12 Siemens AG

11. Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research Methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/diagnostic-imagingmarket

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diagnostic-imaging-market-in-europe-to-record-usd-2-94-bn-growth--driven-by--increasing-prevalence-of-chronic-conditions-301607708.html

SOURCE Technavio

SOURCE Technavio

