Diagnostic Imaging Market in Europe to record USD 2.94 Bn growth -- Driven by increasing prevalence of chronic conditions

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Diagnostic Imaging Market in Europe by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 2.94 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Attractive Opportunities in Diagnostic Imaging Market in Europe by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Technavio categorizes the diagnostic imaging market in Europe as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent, global healthcare equipment market covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The report identifies Agfa-Gevaert NV, Canon Inc., Esaote Spa, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Onex Corp., Shimadzu Corp., and Siemens AG as major market participants. Although the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions in Europe, technological advancements and upgrades in medical imaging modalities, and the growing importance of tele-imaging will offer immense growth opportunities, high costs associated with diagnostic imaging, stringent regulatory framework, and product recalls will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The diagnostic imaging market in Europe is segmented as below:

Type

The X-rays segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The segment is currently in a high-growth phase and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growing need to diagnose chronic diseases, such as breast cancer and spinal disorders

Geography

The Rest of Europe segment will have the largest share of the market. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the high adoption of technologically advanced diagnostic devices. Also, Sweden, the UK, and Finland will emerge as key markets for diagnostic imaging in Europe. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and the following areas:

Diagnostic Imaging Market in Europe 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the diagnostic imaging market in Europe. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the diagnostic imaging market in Europe is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Diagnostic Imaging Market in Europe 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist diagnostic imaging market growth in Europe during the next five years

Estimation of the diagnostic imaging market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the diagnostic imaging market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of diagnostic imaging market vendors in Europe

Diagnostic Imaging Market in Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.11 Regional analysis Sweden, UK, Finland, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Rest of Europe at 51% Key consumer countries Sweden, UK, and Finland Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agfa-Gevaert NV, Canon Inc., Esaote Spa, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Onex Corp., Shimadzu Corp., and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

2.2.1 Research and development

2.2.2 Inputs

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Distribution

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Post-sales and services

2.2.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

X-rays

Ultrasound

MRI scans

CT scans

Others

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 X-rays - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Ultrasound - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 MRI scans - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 CT scans - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Finland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Agfa-Gevaert NV

10.4 Canon Inc.

10.5 Esaote Spa

10.6 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

10.7 General Electric Co.

10.8 Hologic Inc.

10.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

10.10 Onex Corp.

10.11 Shimadzu Corp.

10.12 Siemens AG

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

