Diagnostic Imaging Market Size is Projected to Reach $35.0 billion by 2026 Globally - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Increasing Geriatric Population and Subsequent Rise in Associated Diseases is Driving Diagnostic Imaging Market Growth

Chicago, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report "Diagnostic Imaging Market by Product (MRI (Open, Closed), Ultrasound (2D, 4D, Doppler), CT, X-Ray (Digital, Analog), SPECT, Hybrid PET, Mammography), Application (OB/Gyn, Cardiology, Oncology), Enduser (Hospitals, Imaging Centers) - Global Forecast to 2026", the global diagnostic imaging market is projected to reach USD 35.0 billion by 2026 from USD 26.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2026.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Diagnostic Imaging Market"
377 - Tables
61 - Figures
406 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=411

Scope of the Report:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size

USD 35.0 billion by 2026

CAGR

5.7%

Historical Data

2019-2026

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021-2026

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion) / Volume (Units)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Product, By Application, By End User, By Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Carestream Health, Inc. (US), Esaote S.p.A (Italy), Hologic, Inc. (US), Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Mindray Medical International (China), Planmed Oy (Finland), CurveBeam LLC (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Allengers Medical Systems (India), Neusoft Medical Systems (China), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan),&nbsp; NP, JSC Amico (Russia), Konica Minolta (Japan), SternMed (Germany), Allengers (India), Neusoft Medical Systems (China).

Key Market Opportunities

Growth opportunities in emerging countries

Key Market Drivers

Growing geriatric population and the rising prevalence of associated diseases

The growth of this market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for early disease diagnosis, widening the scope of clinical applications, and technological advancements in diagnostic imaging industry

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=411

Based on product, the diagnostic imaging market is segmented into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems, ultrasound systems, CT scanners, X-ray imaging systems, nuclear imaging systems, and mammography systems.  The mammography systems segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2021–2026). The key factors driving the growth of the mammography systems market include the rising demand for minimally invasive diagnostic imaging procedures and early disease detection, particularly in the case of breast cancer.

Based on application, the diagnostic imaging market is segmented into the respective modalities viz., MRI systems, ultrasound systems, X-ray imaging systems, CT scanners, nuclear imaging systems, and mammography systems, and their respective applications. Among the applications, the largest share in 2020 was accounted by cardiology under CT scanners, and brain & neurological MRI under MRI systems; radiology/general imaging under ultrasound systems; General radiography applications under X-ray imaging systems; and oncology under nuclear imaging systems. General radiography applications under X-ray imaging systems application accounted for the largest market share among all application segments of the diagnostic imaging market in 2020.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=411

Geographical Growth Scenario:

North America is estimated to be the largest market for diagnostic imaging during the forecast period. Growth in the North American diagnostic imaging market is mainly due to the rising geriatric population and associated diseases, easy accessibility to diagnostic imaging modalities, and high adoption of technological advancements (owing to the significant per capita annual healthcare expenditure by the US government).

Key Players:

The major players in the diagnostic imaging market are GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Carestream Health, Inc. (US), Esaote S.p.A (Italy), Hologic, Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Mindray Medical International (China), Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium), Planmed Oy (Finland), CurveBeam LLC (US), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), among others.

These players are adopting various strategies to increase their share in the diagnostic imaging market. Collaborations & agreements, new product launches, and expansions have been a widely adopted strategies by the major players in diagnostic imaging industry.

Browse Adjacent MarketsMedical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Diagnostic Imaging Services Market
Neurovascular Devices Market / Interventional Neurology Market
Ultrasound Market
Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market
Intraoperative Imaging Market
BRIC Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market
Breast Imaging Market

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


