U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,021.60
    +18.02 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,189.48
    +91.38 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,268.34
    +93.93 (+0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,862.31
    +1.87 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.74
    -3.21 (-3.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.10
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.30
    +0.25 (+1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0354
    +0.0047 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7280
    -0.0300 (-0.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2022
    +0.0133 (+1.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.2030
    -0.9740 (-0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,458.93
    +263.81 (+1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    381.99
    -0.59 (-0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.54
    +18.70 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

Diagnostic Imaging Market Size is projected to reach USD 48 billion by 2029, with growth at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029

DataM Intelligence
·10 min read

Diagnostic Imaging Market is segmented By Type (X-Ray, (By Portability (Mobile, Stationary), By Technology (Analog Imaging, Digital Imaging)), MRI (By Structure (Closed MRI, Open MRI), By Resolution (Low- Field MRI Scanners, High-Field MRI Scanners, Mid-Field MRI Scanners), Nuclear Medicine (Scintigraphy, PET Imaging, SPECT Imaging), Ultrasound (2D Ultrasound, 3D/4D Ultrasound, Doppler Imaging), Tomography (High End Slice CT Scanners, Mid End Slice CT Scanners, Low End Slice CT Scanners), Tactile Imaging, Functional near Infrared Spectroscopy), By Application (Orthopedic, Neurology, Oncology, Cardiology), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Share, Size, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2029

ENTERPRISE, Nevada, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnostic Imaging Market Size Share Growth Insights:

  • According to the research report published by DataM Intelligence, the global Diagnostic Imaging market size was valued at USD 32 billion in 2021, it is projected to reach USD 48 billion by 2029, with growth at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

  • Medical imaging allows medical examiners to observe the inside of a body to establish a medical condition using techniques and machines such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), X-ray, and Computed Tomography (CT) scan. This imaging allows radiologists and other health professionals to picture the structures and activities occurring inside the body.

  • Medical imaging is the process in which imaging modalities and processes are utilized to obtain pictures of the human body, which helps diagnose and treat patients. There are different medical imaging procedures, all of which use different machinery to produce images for health-screening-related purposes. The growing technological advancements, increasing chronic disease cases, growing geriatric population and new product introductions are boosting the global market growth.

Diagnostic Imaging Market Drivers:

  • As per WHO's latest report, about 3.6 billion diagnostic procedures are performed yearly. The increasing need for early and cost-effective diagnosis of chronic diseases, along with growing aging populations, is predicted to boost the demand for medical imaging equipment globally. For instance, according to the WHO in geriatric population was 1 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach 1.4 billion by 2030. Thus, promoting the global market growth.

Diagnostic Imaging Market Restraints:

  • However, imaging devices' high cost and maintenance will restrain the global market growth in the forecast period. For instance, according to the diagnostics and international cardiology publication article, a 64-slice scanner costs a little more than $1 million, while a 256-slice scanner runs about $2 million, and a 320-slice system costs about $2.5 million.

Diagnostic Imaging Market Opportunities

  • The utilization of 3D and 4D technologies, multi-modality imaging systems, and integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in imaging modalities are some of the emerging trends in the diagnostic imaging field, which presents the market will excellent growth opportunities in the forecast period (2022-2029).

Download the Sample Brochure to understand our research methodology, regional analysis, and competitive insights @ @ https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/diagnostic-imaging-market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis of the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market:

  • The COVID-19 pandemic had a great impact on the medical imaging market. The medical imaging industry has witnessed significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic owing to the usefulness of medical imaging in the diagnosis and treatment guidance of severe COVID-19 infections.

  • Medical imaging procedures are also used in the management of patients post-COVID-19. Chest X-rays, ultrasound and CT are commonly used to gauge the severity of COVID-19 infections and detect the spread of the disease in the lungs. These factors help to surge the global market demand.

Recent Developments in the Industry:

  1. In March 2022, Canon Medical Systems acquired Nordisk Rontgen Teknik. Nordisk Rontgen Teknik is a leading manufacturer of diagnostic X-ray systems. This acquisition has helped the company establish its global presence in the X-ray business.

  2. In April 2021, NANO-X Imaging acquired FDA approval for its Nanox.ARC digital X-Ray Technology.

Diagnostic Imaging Market Segmentation Analysis:

As per the research analysis, the global Diagnostic Imaging market is segmented by Type into X-Ray, (By Portability (Mobile, Stationary), By Technology (Analog Imaging, Digital Imaging)), MRI (By Structure (Closed MRI, Open MRI), By Resolution (Low- Field MRI Scanners, High-Field MRI Scanners, Mid-Field MRI Scanners), Nuclear Medicine (Scintigraphy, PET Imaging, SPECT Imaging), Ultrasound (2D Ultrasound, 3D/4D Ultrasound, Doppler Imaging), Tomography (High End Slice CT Scanners, Mid End Slice CT Scanners, Low End Slice CT Scanners), Tactile Imaging, Functional near Infrared Spectroscopy). By Application Orthopedic, Neurology, Oncology, Cardiology.

  1. Based on type, Tomography is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of YY% during the forecast period (2022-2029). The Tomography segment accounted for the largest market share of YY% of the global Diagnostic Imaging market in 2020. Owing to the large number of product introductions in this segment. For instance, in March 2022,  Siemens Healthineers revealed its new product MAGNETOM Free. Star and NAEOTOM Alpha in MRI and CT pipeline at 74th National Conference, IRIA 2022, Bengaluru. Also, in May 2021, Koninklijke Philips N.V. unveiled Spectral CT 7500, a novel flagship CT scanner planned to achieve spectral imaging for regular daily utilization. Moreover, in august 2021, Siemens Healthineers Announced FDA Clearance of the Biograph Vision Quadra Extended Axial FoV PET/CT Scanner.

  2. Based on the Application, Cardiology accounted for the largest market share of around YY% in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period (2022-2029). Owing to the increased cases of cardiovascular diseases globally. For instance, according to the America Heart Association, approximately 19.1 million deaths were attributed to CVD globally in 2020.

Make an Inquire before purchasing the full report @ https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/diagnostic-imaging-market

Geographical Classification:

The global Diagnostic Imaging market is segmented into regions including North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America Diagnostic Imaging Market:

The North American region holds the dominant share of about YY% in 2020. This region's dominance is due to the large spending by the government on healthcare is fueling the market growth in this region; for instance, according to the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services, National Healthcare Expenditure grew 9.7% to $4.1 trillion in 2020, or $12,530 per person, and accounted for 19.7% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and is estimated to reach $6.2 trillion by 2028.

Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Market:

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow by showcasing a significant CAGR owing to the rising population in this region. For instance, according to the United Nations Census, Asia-Pacific holds 60% of the global population and has the two most Populus countries, India and China.

Europe Diagnostic Imaging Market:

The European market is expected to grow by showcasing a high CAGR owing to the rising investments in this region. For instance, the National Health Service focuses on addressing unmet needs through cost-effective ways to help the government's economic growth in the UK. For example, in February 2020, a new advanced imaging center received £81 million in funding from the UK government to support housing super-bright lasers to produce state-of-the-art 3D X-rays in just 40 seconds.

Competitive Analysis:

The Diagnostic Imaging market is highly competitive with the presence of major players and small emerging players. In the Diagnostic Imaging market, companies, healthcare insurance providers, and hospitals all are emerging at a steady pace with competitive Diagnostic Imaging. Key players compete on the basis of aggressive pricing, features, convenient use, technology upgrades, and marketing strategies. The market players are adopting various key strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, acquisitions, and product launches to expand their presence.

Download the Sample Brochure to understand our research methodology, regional analysis, and competitive insights @ @ https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/diagnostic-imaging-market

Diagnostic Imaging Market Major Companies:

  • GE Healthcare

  • Siemens Healthcare

  • Carestream Health Inc

  • Hitachi Medical Corporation

  • Canon Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

  • Hologic Corporation

  • Philips Healthcare

  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

  • Shimadzu Corporation

Related Reports:

Diagnostic Catheter Market is segmented By Technological type (Imaging (Angiography catheters, MRI guided catheters, Intravascular ultrasonic catheters (IVUS), Ep mapping devices, Cardiac output catheters), Non-imaging (Pressure monitoring catheters, Flow monitoring catheters, Oximetry catheters, Temperature monitoring catheters, Critical care monitoring systems)), By Product Type (Fixed curve Catheters, Steerable Catheters, Advanced mapping Catheters), By Application (Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Urology, Neurology), By End Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic centers, Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Share, Size, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2029

Cardiac Catheters Market is segmented By Product Type (Electrophysiology Catheters, PTCA Balloons Catheters, IVUS Catheters, PTA Balloons Catheters, Others), By Application (Coronary angioplasty, Balloon septostomy, Catheter ablation, Bipolar pacing, left/right heart catheterization, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Share, Size, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2029.

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market is segmented By Product Type (X-ray Imaging Systems, Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners, Ultrasound Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems, Nuclear Imaging Systems), By Application (Orthopedic, Neurology, Obstetrics/Gynecology, Oncology, Cardiology, Dental, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Share, Size, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis 2022-2029

HIV Diagnostics Testing Market is Segmented By Product(Consumables, Assays and Kits & Reagents, Other Consumables, Instruments, Software & Services), By Test Type(Antibody Tests, Viral Load Tests, CD4 Tests, Other), By Application(Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Other), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Share, Size, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2029

Additional Benefits Post Purchase:

1) Unlimited Analyst support for a period of 1 year.

2) Any query with regards to the scope offered will be addressed within 24- 48 hours.

3) An excel sheet with market numbers will be provided separately.

The Full Report has the below insights:

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market in terms of Market Value (US$) and Y-o-Y Growth Rates (%). It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data (2020-2021), and verifiable projections about market size during the forecast period (2022-2029).

  • Visualize the composition of the global Diagnostic Imaging market segmentation by product, application and region, highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

    • By Product: X-Ray, (By Portability (Mobile, Stationary), By Technology (Analog Imaging, Digital Imaging)), MRI (By Structure (Closed MRI, Open MRI), By Resolution (Low- Field MRI Scanners, High-Field MRI Scanners, Mid-Field MRI Scanners), Nuclear Medicine (Scintigraphy, PET Imaging, SPECT Imaging), Ultrasound (2D Ultrasound, 3D/4D Ultrasound, Doppler Imaging), Tomography (High End Slice CT Scanners, Mid End Slice CT Scanners, Low End Slice CT Scanners), Tactile Imaging, Functional near Infrared Spectroscopy.

    • By Application: Orthopedic, Neurology, Oncology, Cardiology

    • By Region: North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa

  • Identify commercial opportunities in the Diagnostic Imaging market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

  • The report also covers data insights on various industry forces such as porter’s five forces, regulations in each country, reimbursement scenario, technological advancements, PEST analysis, and pricing analysis.

  • Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of Diagnostic Imaging Market -level 4/5 segmentation.

  • PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.

  • Product mapping in excel for the key product of all major market players

  • The report will provide access to approximately 50+ market data tables, 40+ figures, and close to 180 pages.

About Us:

DataM Intelligence 4Market Research is a market intelligence platform that gives access to syndicated, customized reports and consulting to its clients in one place. As a firm with rich experience in research and consulting across multiple domains, we are a one-stop solution that will cater to the needs of clients in key business areas. DataM Intelligence has an online platform whose coverage includes industries such as chemicals and materials, agriculture, health care services, animal feed, and food & beverages among others. Our platform has Insights on markets that uncover the latest market research data that are distinct from the competition. With coverage across 10 major industries in the marketplace research, DataM Intelligence benefits thousands of companies by helping them take their innovations early to the market by providing a complete view of the market with statistical forecasts. Our strategy-centric framework and value-added services will let individuals and corporates ease of access and custom personalization to research and markets.

CONTACT: Contact DataM Intelligence Vikram Pathari vikram.pathari@datamintelligence.com info@datamintelligence.com Tel: +1 877 441 4866 Website: https://www.datamintelligence.com/ Blog: https://www.datamintelligence.com/blog


Recommended Stories

  • Teva Pharmaceuticals Is Bottoming: Here's My Strategy

    Many seniors are all too familiar with the name Teva Pharmaceuticals when they look at their medications as they refill their pill containers each week. Teva is known primarily as a manufacturer of generic drugs.

  • Amazon's Got a $104 Billion Secret

    Hidden in Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) financial statements is a $104 billion secret source of revenue. Amazon stock investors will not want to miss news about this lucrative source of revenue for the e-commerce giant.

  • Looming Oil-Supply Shock Launches Debate in OPEC

    The prospect of a European embargo and a price cap on Russian oil, along with rising winter demand, are weighing on the production group.

  • ‘My elderly relative determined she could no longer care for herself’: Are her assisted-living facility costs tax deductible?

    Monthly living costs include room/board, cost for diabetic care and fees for a package of moderate nursing assistance (which can increase or decrease according to the amount of assistance they deem necessary for her). Are any of these monthly charges tax deductible as medical expenses? Making the medical expense deduction work for your relative may entail some extra effort — but it could definitely pay off.

  • Disney’s issues are ‘more structural than who’s running the company’: Analyst

    Doug Creutz, Cowen Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst covering media and entertainment, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to assess what Bob Iger's return to Disney as CEO may mean for the media company and the outlook for Disney's other subsidiary networks and streaming platforms.

  • See Why Gilead's Cancer Business Is Driving The Stock To A Fever Pitch

    Gilead Sciences' first-in-class cancer drug and GILD stock are finally hitting their stride. The oncology business is growing bullishly.

  • 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    This year, energy companies raked in big profits, allowing those in the sector to pay down debt and reward shareholders with fat dividends. Although energy stocks are up significantly, supply-related events could push oil prices even higher. Additionally, further European sanctions on Russian oil will go into effect on Dec. 5, and the U.S. and other G7 members are looking to put a price cap on Russian oil -- all of which could disrupt supplies.

  • Bankman-Fried Apologizes to FTX Employees, Details Amount of Leverage in Internal Letter

    Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried did not address concerns about customer funds being misappropriated or other recent revelations about the company.

  • Cancer Drugmaker Mirati Draws Fresh Takeover Interest

    (Bloomberg) -- Cancer drugmaker Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is attracting fresh takeover interest from large pharmaceutical companies ahead of updates on its drug pipeline, people with knowledge of the matter said. The stock rose as much as 16% on the news. Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Tu

  • ORMP: Data from NASH Phase 2 Study – Positive Takeaways

    By M. Marin NASDAQ:ORMP READ THE FULL ORMP RESEARCH REPORT Data supports moving ahead with NASH clinical studies… Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) has multiple clinical development programs underway. ORMD-0801, ORMP’s lead development candidate, is being tested in diabetes in dual concurrent Phase 3 studies of ORMD-0801 for the treatment of T2D and in NASH. We believe Oramed’s multiple

  • Deere Grows Sales 37% as Shipments Rise

    The farm equipment supplier forecasts higher sales in the year ahead, lifted by price increases and infrastructure investments.

  • My 3 Top Biotech Stock Picks for 2023

    Biotech stocks, on balance, had a year to forget in 2022. An unsavory mix of profit-taking, clinical setbacks, a stricter Food and Drug Administration (FDA), geopolitcal unrest, rising interest rates, and good old fashioned risk aversion sent key indicators like the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF spiraling downward this year. Hammering this point home, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF plummeted by a staggering 53% -- from its prior three-year high -- through the first 11 months of 2022.

  • ‘Stealth workers’ lying to their bosses about where they work are costing companies tons of money

    Workers are lying about being digital nomads, and it's coming at a cost: One boss estimated his loss at $500,000.

  • This Social Security move 'can alleviate, if not eliminate' the retirement crisis

    Almost all Americans should wait beyond the age of 65 to claim their full Social Security benefits.

  • Why ‘work longer’ isn’t great retirement advice

    Financial planners typically advise you to work for as long as you can, so you can juice up your retirement savings while holding out for a fatter Social Security check. Here’s the truth: Retiring early—or even at full retirement age—is little more than a joke for those tens of millions. It’s flaws like this—the refusal of increasingly more companies to shift the finances of retirement off their balance sheets and onto the backs of their workers—that mean millions have to keep working whether they’d like to or not.

  • Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

    There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting. If the WSJ report had been true, it would have been a pivot to the 2-million-barrel per day cut that OPEC+ had announced for November.

  • ConocoPhillips to Take Stake in Sempra LNG US Export Terminal

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips, one of the largest US oil and gas producers, agreed to take a a 30% stake in the first phase of Sempra Energy’s proposed Port Arthur liquefied natural gas terminal in Texas.Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison Camp, Family VisitsTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest:

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought 8 Stocks -- Here Are the Best of the Bunch

    Two of these three Buffett buys might be surprising. But they all appear to be smart long-term picks.

  • TikTok Exposes a Major Roth IRA Mistake You May Be Making

    TikTok is hit or miss for accurate advice on finance topics. Although the "#finance" hashtag has amassed over 989 million views, there is just as much bad advice as there is good. But one user shared a tip that went … Continue reading → The post TikTok Exposed a Major Mistake You May be Making in Your Roth IRA appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights NetEase, RingCentral and Verisign

    NetEase, RingCentral and Verisign are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.