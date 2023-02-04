Diagnostic wearable medical devices market size to increase by USD 7,333.3 million: Evolving Opportunities with AliveCor Inc and Alphabet Inc among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio report provides the key offerings of 15+ vendors of the diagnostic wearable medical devices market. For instance, one of the key vendors, AliveCor Inc offers medical wearable devices such as KardiaMobile. Similarly, another vendor, Alphabet Inc provides medical wearable devices such as Fitbit sense 2, Fitbit versa 4, and Fitbit charge 5. To know about all major vendor offerings, Download a PDF Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market 2023-2027

The Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market by Application, Device, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 15.2% and register an incremental growth of USD 7,333.3 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global diagnostic wearable medical devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increase in the incidence of chronic diseases among people of all ages, the increased prevalence of heart and respiratory disorders, and a rise in the number of premature births are driving the growth of the regional market. For more insights, buy the report!

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for early diagnosis and preventive medicine, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the increased need for cost-effective diagnosis. However, data privacy issues are hindering market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample.

Market segmentation

By application , the market is segmented into home healthcare, sports and fitness, and remote patient monitoring . The home healthcare segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2021.

What are the key data covered in this diagnostic wearable medical devices market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the diagnostic wearable medical devices market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the diagnostic wearable medical devices market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the diagnostic wearable medical devices market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of diagnostic wearable medical devices market vendors

Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7333.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Activinsights Ltd., AliveCor Inc., Alphabet Inc., BTS Bioengineering Corp., Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Garmin Ltd, Intelesens Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, OMRON Corp., Polar Electro Oy, ResMed Inc., Smart Solutions Technologies SL, VitalConnect Inc., Wellue Health, and World Global Network Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

