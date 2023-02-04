U.S. markets closed

Diagnostic wearable medical devices market size to increase by USD 7,333.3 million: Evolving Opportunities with AliveCor Inc and Alphabet Inc among others - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio report provides the key offerings of 15+ vendors of the diagnostic wearable medical devices market. For instance, one of the key vendors, AliveCor Inc offers medical wearable devices such as KardiaMobile. Similarly, another vendor, Alphabet Inc provides medical wearable devices such as Fitbit sense 2, Fitbit versa 4, and Fitbit charge 5. To know about all major vendor offerings, Download a PDF Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market 2023-2027

The Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market by Application, Device, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 15.2% and register an incremental growth of  USD 7,333.3 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global diagnostic wearable medical devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increase in the incidence of chronic diseases among people of all ages, the increased prevalence of heart and respiratory disorders, and a rise in the number of premature births are driving the growth of the regional market. For more insights, buy the report!

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for early diagnosis and preventive medicine, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the increased need for cost-effective diagnosis. However, data privacy issues are hindering market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample.

Market segmentation

  • By application, the market is segmented into home healthcare, sports and fitness, and remote patient monitoring. The home healthcare segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2021.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this diagnostic wearable medical devices market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the diagnostic wearable medical devices market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the diagnostic wearable medical devices market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the diagnostic wearable medical devices market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of diagnostic wearable medical devices market vendors

Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

173

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.2%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 7333.3 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

14.54

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Activinsights Ltd., AliveCor Inc., Alphabet Inc., BTS Bioengineering Corp., Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Garmin Ltd, Intelesens Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, OMRON Corp., Polar Electro Oy, ResMed Inc., Smart Solutions Technologies SL, VitalConnect Inc., Wellue Health, and World Global Network

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global diagnostic wearable medical devices market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Device Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Home healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Sports and fitness - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Remote patient monitoring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Device

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Device

  • 7.3 Vital signs monitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Sleep and activity monitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Fetal and obstetric monitoring devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Neuromonitoring devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 ECG monitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Device

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Activinsights Ltd.

  • 12.4 AliveCor Inc.

  • 12.5 Alphabet Inc.

  • 12.6 BTS Bioengineering Corp.

  • 12.7 Cleveland Medical Devices Inc.

  • 12.8 Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

  • 12.9 Garmin Ltd

  • 12.10 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 12.11 Medtronic Plc

  • 12.12 OMRON Corp.

  • 12.13 Polar Electro Oy

  • 12.14 ResMed Inc.

  • 12.15 VitalConnect Inc.

  • 12.16 Wellue Health

  • 12.17 World Global Network

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market 2023-2027
Global Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diagnostic-wearable-medical-devices-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-7-333-3-million-evolving-opportunities-with-alivecor-inc-and-alphabet-inc-among-others---technavio-301737415.html

SOURCE Technavio

