Diagnostic wearable medical devices market size to increase by USD 7,333.3 million: Evolving Opportunities with AliveCor Inc and Alphabet Inc among others - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio report provides the key offerings of 15+ vendors of the diagnostic wearable medical devices market. For instance, one of the key vendors, AliveCor Inc offers medical wearable devices such as KardiaMobile. Similarly, another vendor, Alphabet Inc provides medical wearable devices such as Fitbit sense 2, Fitbit versa 4, and Fitbit charge 5. To know about all major vendor offerings, Download a PDF Sample Report.
The Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market by Application, Device, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 15.2% and register an incremental growth of USD 7,333.3 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.
Regional Analysis
By region, the global diagnostic wearable medical devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increase in the incidence of chronic diseases among people of all ages, the increased prevalence of heart and respiratory disorders, and a rise in the number of premature births are driving the growth of the regional market. For more insights, buy the report!
Market dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for early diagnosis and preventive medicine, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the increased need for cost-effective diagnosis. However, data privacy issues are hindering market growth.
Competitive analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample.
Market segmentation
By application, the market is segmented into home healthcare, sports and fitness, and remote patient monitoring. The home healthcare segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2021.
What are the key data covered in this diagnostic wearable medical devices market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the diagnostic wearable medical devices market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the diagnostic wearable medical devices market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the diagnostic wearable medical devices market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of diagnostic wearable medical devices market vendors
Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
173
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.2%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 7333.3 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
14.54
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key countries
US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Activinsights Ltd., AliveCor Inc., Alphabet Inc., BTS Bioengineering Corp., Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Garmin Ltd, Intelesens Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, OMRON Corp., Polar Electro Oy, ResMed Inc., Smart Solutions Technologies SL, VitalConnect Inc., Wellue Health, and World Global Network
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global diagnostic wearable medical devices market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Device Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Home healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Sports and fitness - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Remote patient monitoring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by Device
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Device
7.3 Vital signs monitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Sleep and activity monitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Fetal and obstetric monitoring devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Neuromonitoring devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 ECG monitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.8 Market opportunity by Device
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Activinsights Ltd.
12.4 AliveCor Inc.
12.5 Alphabet Inc.
12.6 BTS Bioengineering Corp.
12.7 Cleveland Medical Devices Inc.
12.8 Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA
12.9 Garmin Ltd
12.10 Koninklijke Philips NV
12.11 Medtronic Plc
12.12 OMRON Corp.
12.13 Polar Electro Oy
12.14 ResMed Inc.
12.15 VitalConnect Inc.
12.16 Wellue Health
12.17 World Global Network
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
