Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market to grow at a CAGR of 15.09% by 2025 | Growing Demand for Early Diagnosis & Preventive Medicine to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The diagnostic wearable medical devices market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Activinsights Ltd., BioTelemetry Inc., Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Fitbit Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Nokia Corp., Omron Healthcare Inc., Polar Electro Oy, VitalConnect Inc., and World Global Network Pte. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The diagnostic wearable medical devices market is set to grow by USD 4.94 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.09% according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

The key factor driving growth in the diagnostic wearable medical devices market is the growing demand for early diagnosis and preventive medicine. Diagnostic wearable devices enable individuals to obtain real-time data, thus allowing them to track their health status. These devices include biosensing clothing, vital signs monitors, neuromonitoring devices, sensor-embedded equipment, wristband devices for sports and fitness, and sleep rate monitoring devices. Wearable devices help people monitor and track calorie intake, fitness level, and sleep patterns. Wearable devices also help individuals in the early diagnosis of any chronic diseases.

However, data privacy issues will be a major challenge for the diagnostic wearable medical devices market during the forecast period. The implications of giving up one's health data are huge. These devices share an enormous amount of data associated with personal health and fitness to an unquantifiable audience. Most of the wearable devices are small but they are capable of storing a large amount of data. The small size of these devices implies that the chance of losing or misplacing the data is high. Furthermore, wearable devices use a Global positioning system (GPS)do to retrieve location-based information. In some instances, people have to share their location to obtain certain information. This information can be saved and used by advertisers as well. Besides, the data of a subscriber's location is owned and controlled by the respective network operators, including mobile carriers and mobile content providers. With operators having such information, end-users are concerned about their privacy, despite legal frameworks to safeguard it.

The diagnostic wearable medical devices market share growth by the vital signs monitors segment will be significant for revenue generation. Self-care vital signs monitors are increasingly adopted by individuals to measure blood pressure from the convenience of their homes. The growing geriatric population and an increase in the number of people with obesity and Cerebrovascular disease (CVDs) will drive the market. The growth of the market is also fueled by the increased need to reduce hospital costs. Moreover, new product launches are expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for diagnostic wearable medical devices in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European and Asian regions. The increase in the incidence of chronic diseases among people of all ages, the increased prevalence of heart and respiratory disorders, and a rise in the number of premature births will facilitate the diagnostic wearable medical devices market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.09% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.62 Performing market contribution North America at 38% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Activinsights Ltd., BioTelemetry Inc., Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Fitbit Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Nokia Corp., Omron Healthcare Inc., Polar Electro Oy, VitalConnect Inc., and World Global Network Pte. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

