Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market to grow at a CAGR of 15.09% by 2025 | Growing Demand for Early Diagnosis & Preventive Medicine to Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The diagnostic wearable medical devices market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Activinsights Ltd., BioTelemetry Inc., Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Fitbit Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Nokia Corp., Omron Healthcare Inc., Polar Electro Oy, VitalConnect Inc., and World Global Network Pte. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The diagnostic wearable medical devices market is set to grow by USD 4.94 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.09% according to the latest market research report by Technavio.
Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market 2021-2025: Scope
Our diagnostic wearable medical devices market report covers the following areas:
Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market industry analysis
Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges
The key factor driving growth in the diagnostic wearable medical devices market is the growing demand for early diagnosis and preventive medicine. Diagnostic wearable devices enable individuals to obtain real-time data, thus allowing them to track their health status. These devices include biosensing clothing, vital signs monitors, neuromonitoring devices, sensor-embedded equipment, wristband devices for sports and fitness, and sleep rate monitoring devices. Wearable devices help people monitor and track calorie intake, fitness level, and sleep patterns. Wearable devices also help individuals in the early diagnosis of any chronic diseases.
However, data privacy issues will be a major challenge for the diagnostic wearable medical devices market during the forecast period. The implications of giving up one's health data are huge. These devices share an enormous amount of data associated with personal health and fitness to an unquantifiable audience. Most of the wearable devices are small but they are capable of storing a large amount of data. The small size of these devices implies that the chance of losing or misplacing the data is high. Furthermore, wearable devices use a Global positioning system (GPS)do to retrieve location-based information. In some instances, people have to share their location to obtain certain information. This information can be saved and used by advertisers as well. Besides, the data of a subscriber's location is owned and controlled by the respective network operators, including mobile carriers and mobile content providers. With operators having such information, end-users are concerned about their privacy, despite legal frameworks to safeguard it.
Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Device
Application
Geography
Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market 2021-2025: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis
The diagnostic wearable medical devices market share growth by the vital signs monitors segment will be significant for revenue generation. Self-care vital signs monitors are increasingly adopted by individuals to measure blood pressure from the convenience of their homes. The growing geriatric population and an increase in the number of people with obesity and Cerebrovascular disease (CVDs) will drive the market. The growth of the market is also fueled by the increased need to reduce hospital costs. Moreover, new product launches are expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for diagnostic wearable medical devices in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European and Asian regions. The increase in the incidence of chronic diseases among people of all ages, the increased prevalence of heart and respiratory disorders, and a rise in the number of premature births will facilitate the diagnostic wearable medical devices market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist diagnostic wearable medical devices market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the diagnostic wearable medical devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the diagnostic wearable medical devices market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of diagnostic wearable medical devices market vendors
Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.09%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 4.94 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
14.62
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Activinsights Ltd., BioTelemetry Inc., Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Fitbit Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Nokia Corp., Omron Healthcare Inc., Polar Electro Oy, VitalConnect Inc., and World Global Network Pte. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Home healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Sports and fitness - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Remote patient monitoring - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Device
Market segments
Comparison by Device
Vital signs monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Sleep and activity monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Fetal and obstetric monitoring devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Neuromonitoring devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
ECG monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Device
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Activinsights Ltd.
BioTelemetry Inc.
Cleveland Medical Devices Inc.
Fitbit Inc.
Koninklijke Philips NV
Nokia Corp.
Omron Healthcare Inc.
Polar Electro Oy
VitalConnect Inc.
World Global Network Pte. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
