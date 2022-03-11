U.S. markets closed

Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market to grow at a CAGR of 15.09% by 2025 | Growing Demand for Early Diagnosis & Preventive Medicine to Boost Growth | Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The diagnostic wearable medical devices market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Activinsights Ltd., BioTelemetry Inc., Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Fitbit Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Nokia Corp., Omron Healthcare Inc., Polar Electro Oy, VitalConnect Inc., and World Global Network Pte. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The diagnostic wearable medical devices market is set to grow by USD 4.94 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.09% according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market by Device, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.

Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our diagnostic wearable medical devices market report covers the following areas:

Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving growth in the diagnostic wearable medical devices market is the growing demand for early diagnosis and preventive medicine. Diagnostic wearable devices enable individuals to obtain real-time data, thus allowing them to track their health status. These devices include biosensing clothing, vital signs monitors, neuromonitoring devices, sensor-embedded equipment, wristband devices for sports and fitness, and sleep rate monitoring devices. Wearable devices help people monitor and track calorie intake, fitness level, and sleep patterns. Wearable devices also help individuals in the early diagnosis of any chronic diseases.

However, data privacy issues will be a major challenge for the diagnostic wearable medical devices market during the forecast period. The implications of giving up one's health data are huge. These devices share an enormous amount of data associated with personal health and fitness to an unquantifiable audience. Most of the wearable devices are small but they are capable of storing a large amount of data. The small size of these devices implies that the chance of losing or misplacing the data is high. Furthermore, wearable devices use a Global positioning system (GPS)do to retrieve location-based information. In some instances, people have to share their location to obtain certain information. This information can be saved and used by advertisers as well. Besides, the data of a subscriber's location is owned and controlled by the respective network operators, including mobile carriers and mobile content providers. With operators having such information, end-users are concerned about their privacy, despite legal frameworks to safeguard it.

To know more about drivers & challenges - Download a free sample now!

Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Device

  • Application

  • Geography

Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market 2021-2025: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

  • The diagnostic wearable medical devices market share growth by the vital signs monitors segment will be significant for revenue generation. Self-care vital signs monitors are increasingly adopted by individuals to measure blood pressure from the convenience of their homes. The growing geriatric population and an increase in the number of people with obesity and Cerebrovascular disease (CVDs) will drive the market. The growth of the market is also fueled by the increased need to reduce hospital costs. Moreover, new product launches are expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

  • 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for diagnostic wearable medical devices in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European and Asian regions. The increase in the incidence of chronic diseases among people of all ages, the increased prevalence of heart and respiratory disorders, and a rise in the number of premature births will facilitate the diagnostic wearable medical devices market growth in North America over the forecast period.

For more insights on the market share of each segment - Download a free sample now!

Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist diagnostic wearable medical devices market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the diagnostic wearable medical devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the diagnostic wearable medical devices market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of diagnostic wearable medical devices market vendors

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Related Reports:

  • The head and neck cancer diagnostics market size has the potential to grow by USD 3.41 billion during 2020-2024. Download a free sample now!

  • The cancer diagnostic devices market size will grow up to USD 6.05 billion at a CAGR of 7.58% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample now!

Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.09%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 4.94 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.62

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Activinsights Ltd., BioTelemetry Inc., Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Fitbit Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Nokia Corp., Omron Healthcare Inc., Polar Electro Oy, VitalConnect Inc., and World Global Network Pte. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Home healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Sports and fitness - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Remote patient monitoring - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Device

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Device

  • Vital signs monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Sleep and activity monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Fetal and obstetric monitoring devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Neuromonitoring devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ECG monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Device

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Activinsights Ltd.

  • BioTelemetry Inc.

  • Cleveland Medical Devices Inc.

  • Fitbit Inc.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • Nokia Corp.

  • Omron Healthcare Inc.

  • Polar Electro Oy

  • VitalConnect Inc.

  • World Global Network Pte. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diagnostic-wearable-medical-devices-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-15-09-by-2025--growing-demand-for-early-diagnosis--preventive-medicine-to-boost-growth--technavio-301499364.html

SOURCE Technavio

