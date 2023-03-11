Diagu Launches Revolutionary GetLabTest.com, the First AI-Driven Medical Laboratory e-commerce Solution that Aims to Ensure the Right Laboratory Tests are Ordered for the Right Patient at the Right Time

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2023 / In a move set to revolutionize laboratory test ordering, Diagu, a leading healthcare company, has announced the launch of its ground-breaking e-commerce platform, GetLabTest.com. The platform aims to ensure that the right laboratory tests are ordered for the right patient at the right time. Diagu's initial focus is on the business-to-consumer market, promising to offer patients and health care providers an innovative, accurate and personalized AI-driven diagnostic testing solution.

Diagu's AI first uses the input data to detect patterns of disease and prepares an analysis that assists in guiding its recommended laboratory test selections. After completion of the tests, the AI will analyze the test results and recommend an appropriate doctor, whose task is to confirm the diagnosis, analyze the recommendations, and provide the patient with test results and a report on the state of their health and suggestions for further tests or treatment.

"We are excited to bring this unique and innovative healthcare solution to the market," said Paul Fasi, General Manager of Diagu. "We believe that with our AI system, patients will benefit from personalized diagnostic testing that is specifically tailored to their condition. This will help them to receive the right treatment faster, leading to overall improved health outcomes."

GetLabTest.com will be available in the summer of 2023 to customers in the US and the UK, with plans to expand its operation to the European market. Diagu is currently seeking partners to collaborate with in bringing this innovative platform to healthcare providers and patients alike. Medical laboratories, health systems, and physician groups can use the GetLabTest solution as a new and vastly improved channel for ordering, managing, and analyzing laboratory testing results.

"By partnering with medical laboratories, physician networks, health systems, and doctors, we aim to create a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders," added Paul. "Our platform will enable patients to access accurate and timely diagnostic tests while providing laboratories and physicians with new business opportunities. This will ultimately lead to better healthcare outcomes for everyone."

GetLabTest.com offers a user-friendly interface, which empowers patients to easily order tests, access results via their personal dashboard and elect to have their test results sent to their health care providers and EHR. The platform provides patients with the flexibility to choose the tests they need and the ability to pay securely online.

The AI system behind GetLabTest.com is constantly evolving, learning from the results of all the tests that it processes to improve its accuracy and provide patients with the most accurate and up-to-date information.

With its innovative approach to laboratory testing and personalized healthcare solutions, GetLabTest.com is poised to transform the healthcare industry and improve patient outcomes.

Diagu is a leading healthcare company dedicated to providing patients with the best healthcare services available. With its innovative technology and exceptional healthcare professionals, Diagu is committed to transforming the healthcare industry and improving patient outcomes.

The company has developed a powerful AI-based solution available at GetLabTest.com to help doctors diagnose patients more accurately and efficiently. The system can evaluate diseases, suggest orders for further tests to ascertain diagnoses, and present optional treatment plans by analyzing vast amounts of data within a patient's medical history, including laboratory test results, previous diagnoses, and medications. The use of AI in medical diagnosis enables doctors to make more informed decisions, leading to improved patient outcomes.

One of the most significant benefits of Diagu's AI-based solution is its ability to help doctors identify potential health issues at an early stage, which can ultimately save lives. In addition to improving the accuracy of diagnoses, Diagu's AI-based solution can also reduce the time and cost to reach a diagnosis, making health care more accessible, particularly in areas where medical resources are limited. Furthermore, the solution can help doctors keep up with the latest medical research and best practices, improving the quality of care they provide to their patients.

However, it is essential to recognize that while AI can supplement doctors, it cannot replace the essential role they play in medical decision-making. Doctors are accountable for the outcomes of their patients' treatments and can be held responsible for any adverse consequences. In contrast, AI lacks the nuance and interpretation skills that only human doctors can provide. Therefore, while Diagu's AI-based solution can supplement doctors, it cannot replace the critical human element fundamental to patient care.

