U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,534.20
    +18.65 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,320.36
    +188.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,283.51
    +43.63 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,042.75
    +14.30 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.19
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.70
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    +0.20 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1268
    +0.0032 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    +0.0180 (+1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    +0.0080 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7260
    -0.3980 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,527.42
    +180.89 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    895.49
    +2.49 (+0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.78
    +71.41 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

DialCare Announces Launch of a New Virtual Veterinary Program

·3 min read

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DialCare is excited to announce the launch of an innovative new virtual veterinary program that grants members immediate access to licensed veterinary professionals via video or phone chat for advice and guidance on their pets 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. DialCare Virtual Vet's licensed veterinary professionals can provide information on general pet health care.

Virtual veterinary services are booming in popularity, as they allow pet owners to receive around-the-clock guidance for their pets without the inconvenience, stress and expense of visiting a veterinary office. Virtual visits through DialCare Virtual Vet provide members with real-time advice and recommendations on their pets' health to alleviate their concerns from the comfort and convenience of their own homes.

"As the demand for virtual health solutions continues to increase, we are thrilled that DialCare's virtual veterinary program is now available for pet owners throughout the nation," DialCare President Jeremy Hedrick said. "Pet adoption and sales soared during the pandemic which has increased demand for veterinary care in the U.S. We are excited DialCare is able to offer a much-needed resource for immediate virtual visits with qualified, licensed veterinary professionals any time our members need assistance for their pets' health."

Dr. Blake Watson, DVM, serves as the Chief Veterinary Medical Officer for the veterinary program at DialCare. In this role, Dr. Watson provides oversight, expertise and guidance for DialCare Virtual Vet. Dr. Watson has experience in General Small Animal Practice, General Large Animal Practice and Emergency Medicine, and he currently practices as a Primary Care Practitioner.

Beyond the virtual veterinary program, DialCare also offers several comprehensive telehealth solutions, including a Physician Access program, a Mental Wellness program available to individuals of all ages, which includes a student-focused program for middle and high school students called Dialogue, and a Teledentistry program. DialCare's telehealth programs are available to organizations of any size or industry, employees of any status and individual consumers nationwide.

About DialCare
DialCare offers a telemedicine solution that provides 24/7/365 access to non-emergency care from a national network of U.S.-based, fully credentialed physicians, a mental wellness program for virtual counseling sessions with mental health professionals, a teledentistry program for 24/7/365 access to consultations with licensed dentists video or phone chat and a virtual veterinary solution that provides 24/7/365 access to information from licensed veterinary professionals. DialCare is available nationally to individual consumers and to groups of any size. DialCare Physician Access, Mental Wellness, Teledentistry and Virtual Vet programs are available as standalone products or as part of a bundled offering. For more information on DialCare, please visit www.dialcare.com.

Contacts:

Jeremy Hedrick
President
jeremyh@dialcare.com
(833) 640-3425 ext. 5000

Jamie Saunders
Vice President of Marketing & Communications
jamies@dialcare.com
(833) 640-3425 ext. 2902

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dialcare-announces-launch-of-a-new-virtual-veterinary-program-301473155.html

SOURCE DialCare

Recommended Stories

  • Anavex Life Sciences Crashes As Last-Minute Testing Edits Cloud Drug's Impact

    Anavex Life Sciences touted the "very large" impact its treatment had on patients with Rett syndrome on Tuesday, but AVXL stock crashed.

  • Why BioNTech Stock Is Climbing Higher Today

    What happened Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) had climbed 4.3% as of 11:54 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The gain came after multiple news organizations reported that BioNTech and its big partner, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), are expected to soon file for U.

  • Anavex Life Sciences Says Rett Syndrome Trial Meets Primary & Secondary Goals

    Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: AVXL) reported topline data from the Phase 3 AVATAR trial of ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) in adult female patients with Rett syndrome. The data demonstrated a statistically significant improvement over placebo for the primary efficacy endpoint and all the secondary efficacy endpoints. Convenient once-daily oral liquid doses of up to 30mg ANAVEX 2-73 were well tolerated. STAT News' Adam Feuerstein Tweets '...Anavex changed the primary and secondary endpoints of thi

  • COVID-19 vaccines: FDA gives Moderna's vaccine full approval, Novavax seeks authorization

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani gives an update on FDA authorization for COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Novavax.

  • N.Y. Cases Drop 92% From Peak; WHO Warns on Easing: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. hospital admissions for Covid-19 are receding in 34 states and the nation’s capital, easing the health-care staffing crises that were widespread at the start of the year. The World Health Organization warned countries not to ease restrictions prematurely.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsIndia Finally Warms to Crypto With Tax, Digital CurrencyAn Army

  • Here's Why Moderna Is Rising Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were rising 2.3% as of 10:59 a.m. ET on Tuesday after jumping as much as 4.5% earlier in the day, based on data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The gain came following the company's announcement on Monday that the U.

  • What This FDA News Could Mean for Pfizer

    In 2021, the COVID-19 vaccine marketed by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) was one of the leaders in this new but highly lucrative market. In December, the company earned Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an oral COVID-19 therapy called Paxlovid.

  • Why Provention Bio Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) were skyrocketing 30.8% higher as of 3:41 p.m. ET on Monday. The big jump continued the momentum that began on Friday after the drugmaker announced that it intends to refile for approval of teplizumab for delaying type 1 diabetes. As a result, Provention plans to resubmit its Biologic License Application (BLA) for the experimental therapy within the next couple of months.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell As Shares Spiral On Ionis Deal, Moderna Rivalry?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company backed out of a deal with Ionis Pharma? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • COVID-19 pill: ‘The demand is really, really out there and the supply isn’t,' doctor explains

    Dr. Manish Garg, an emergency medicine physician & Co-Founder of World Academic Council of Emergency Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss COVID-19 cases, flu and booster shots, and vaccines for children under age 4.

  • Walmart Wants to Sell You At-Home Medical Tests

    Customers can order tests for COVID-19, heart health and many other issues, and get their results online.

  • 'A huge unmet need': Takeda-owned startup focuses on premature babies

    The new biotech startup has launched with drugs licensed from Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., which also has an ownership stake in the company.

  • Biotech startup picked up rebounded CEO. Here's why they think it's a good match.

    The new company's approach, which is expected to enter an early-stage clinical trial this year, could both activate and suppress the immune system's response to solid tumors.

  • Madrigal Pharma's Kidney Disease Candidate Improves Liver, Cardiovascular Health

    Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL) has announced topline data from Phase 3 MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 safety study of resmetirom. The 52-week study demonstrated that resmetirom was safe and well-tolerated at 80 and 100 mg once a day dosing. Additionally, resmetirom helped patients with presumed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) achieve significant, clinically relevant reductions in liver fat and atherogenic lipids. A total of 972 patients were randomized in the double-blind arms of the MAESTRO-

  • Novavax could offer unvaccinated Americans a new option, if FDA agrees

    Novavax's shots are based on a kind of "protein subunit" technology that has been used for decades in other routine vaccinations.

  • Pfizer to seek FDA nod for vaccine for children as young as 6 months, and latest studies find omicron may not protect against future infection

    Federal regulators are expected to be asked as soon as Tuesday to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 6 months old, and the first shots could come by the end of February, according to news reports Monday night.

  • Ivermectin shows ‘antiviral effect’ against COVID, Japanese company says

    Japanese trading and pharmaceuticals company Kowa Co Ltd on Monday said that anti-parasite drug ivermectin showed an "antiviral effect" against Omicron and other coronavirus variants in joint non-clinical research. The company, which has been working with Tokyo's Kitasato University on testing the drug as a potential treatment for COVID-19, did not provide further details. The original Reuters story misstated that ivermectin was "effective" against Omicron in Phase III clinical trials, which are conducted in humans.

  • Omicron may not provide the mass immunity we’re hoping for

    The Omicron variant of covid-19 is less severe than other variants, and as result is less likely to provide immunity.

  • Cardinal Health to pay $13 million to resolve U.S. kickback case

    BOSTON (Reuters) -Drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc has agreed to pay more than $13 million to resolve allegations it gave doctors kickbacks to buy pharmaceutical products paid for by federal healthcare programs, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins in Boston said the Ohio-based drug distributor violated the False Claims Act by paying kickbacks to physician practices in the form of "upfront discounts." Cardinal Health acknowledged certain facts as part of the $13.125 million settlement, Rollins' office said, though the company in a statement noted that it did not admit liability as part of the deal.

  • Cytokinetics Posts Cohort 3 Data From Aficamten Trial In Heart Disease Patients

    Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) has announced topline results from Cohort 3 of REDWOOD-HCM Phase 2 trial of aficamten for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) in which the heart muscle (myocardium) becomes abnormally thick. Cohort 3 data showed substantial reductions in the average resting left ventricular outflow tract gradient (LVOT-G), and the post-Valsalva LVOT-G were achieved. These clinically relevant decreases in pressure gradients were achieved with only modest reductions in averag