Do Dialight's (LON:DIA) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Dialight (LON:DIA), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Dialight Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. It is awe-striking that Dialight's EPS went from UK£0.0031 to UK£0.012 in just one year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for Dialight remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 29% to UK£170m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Dialight isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of UK£70m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Dialight Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

It's nice to see that there have been no reports of any insiders selling shares in Dialight in the previous 12 months. Add in the fact that Fariyal Khanbabi, the Group CEO & Executive Director of the company, paid UK£15k for shares at around UK£3.29 each. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

Should You Add Dialight To Your Watchlist?

Dialight's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Growth-minded people will be intrigued by the incredible movement in EPS growth. And may very well signal a significant inflection point for the business. If this these factors intrigue you, then an addition of Dialight to your watchlist won't go amiss. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Dialight that you need to be mindful of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

