Dialog Group Berhad (KLSE:DIALOG) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of MYR0.013

The board of Dialog Group Berhad (KLSE:DIALOG) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.013 per share on the 27th of June. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 1.6%, which is around the industry average.

View our latest analysis for Dialog Group Berhad

Dialog Group Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, Dialog Group Berhad's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 26.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 31% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.0155 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.034. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.2% per annum over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

Dialog Group Berhad May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. However, Dialog Group Berhad's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

Our Thoughts On Dialog Group Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We don't think Dialog Group Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Story continues

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Dialog Group Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. Is Dialog Group Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here