Dialog Group Berhad (KLSE:DIALOG) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Dialog Group Berhad (KLSE:DIALOG), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Dialog Group Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.035 = RM272m ÷ (RM9.2b - RM1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Dialog Group Berhad has an ROCE of 3.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Energy Services industry average of 8.6%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Dialog Group Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Dialog Group Berhad here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Dialog Group Berhad Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Dialog Group Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 9.7%, but since then they've fallen to 3.5%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a related note, Dialog Group Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 14% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Dialog Group Berhad is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 34% over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

