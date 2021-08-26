U.S. markets open in 6 hours 9 minutes

Dialog Semiconductor's Power Management Selected for the Xilinx Kria K26 Adaptive System-on-Modules

·5 min read
In this article:
Combination of PMICs and GreenPAK(TM) integrated into Kria SOM Vision AI Platform

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA: DLG ), a leading provider of battery management, AC/DC power conversion, Wi-Fi (R) , Bluetooth (R) low energy and Industrial ICs, today announced that it has expanded its collaboration with Xilinx, the leader in adaptive computing. Dialog has been selected to provide the power management for Xilinx's new Kria adaptive system-on-modules (SOMs) targeted for vision AI applications in smart cities and factories.

The Xilinx Kria portfolio of adaptive SOMs are production-ready small form factor embedded boards that enable rapid deployment in edge-based applications. Coupled with a complete software stack and pre-built, production-grade accelerated applications, Kria adaptive SOMs are a new method of bringing adaptive computing to AI and software developers.

While the Kria K26 SOM is at its most efficient at 10W, Dialog's DA9062, DA9130 and DA9131 PMICs can deliver a combined 21.5 amps of current enabling the platform to operate at maximum performance. In addition, the Kria K26 and KV260 Vision AI Starter Kit use Dialog's GreenPAK Configurable Mixed-signal ICs to enable a completely customized power sequencing, supervisory and Power-on reset (PoR) solution. The highly configurable nature of GreenPAK allows for easy implementation of a low cost, small footprint, granular power sequencing scheme that truly maximizes system power efficiency.

"Xilinx's market leading Kria adaptive SOMs take full advantage of Dialog's flexible/scalable power solutions in combination with GreenPAK," said Tom Sandoval, Senior Vice President, GM Automotive Business Segment. "Our close collaboration with Xilinx has enabled a high performance, fully programmable vision AI platform that will greatly benefit customers."

"Dialog Semiconductor's highly integrated PMICs have allowed us to deliver a credit card sized Kria K26 SOM with a highly efficient power system enabling Xilinx customers to fast track their vision AI applications in the retail analytics, security, smart camera and machine vision markets," said Kirk Saban, Vice President, Product and Platform Marketing at Xilinx.

The DA9062 system PMIC, DA9130 sub-PMIC, and DA9131 sub-PMIC, feature significant scalability and flexibility advantages while distributing heat dissipation in elevated temperature environments. The built-in configurability engines provide system designers the ability to easily solve their power sequencing, thermal, and system control challenges. Dialog's intuitive SmartCanvas(TM) GUI simplifies the customization to achieve an "exact fit" power management solution. The result is a highly optimized, cost-effective power management solution that enables the most competitive, differentiated system design. These devices are available in commercial/industrial grade as well as Automotive grade versions.

GreenPAK devices combines analog, digital, and nonvolatile-memory functionality with intuitive software tools for simple and fast design and prototyping. With GreenPAKs, OEMs can deliver cost-effective, customized ICs for high-volume applications to the market faster and with great design flexibility. Dialog offers a broad portfolio of GreenPAK devices in both commercial grades as well AEC-Q100 Grade 1 & 2.

For more information, please visit: https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/pmics

ENDS

NOTES:

Dialog, GreenPAK, SmartCanvas and the Dialog logo are trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2021 Dialog Semiconductor. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:
Mark Tyndall
SVP Corporate Development & Strategy
Dialog Semiconductor
Phone: +1 (408) 845 8520
mark.tyndall@diasemi.com
Web: www.dialog-semiconductor.com
Twitter: @DialogSemi

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of standard and custom integrated circuits (ICs) that power the Internet of Things and Industry 4.0 applications. Dialog's proven expertise propels the next generation of today's devices by providing Battery Management, Bluetooth(R) low energy, Wi-Fi, Flash memory, and Configurable Mixed-signal ICs, improving power efficiency, reducing charge times, while increasing performance and productivity on the go.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment it operates in. With decades of experience and world-class innovation, we help manufacturers get to what's next. Our passion for innovation and entrepreneurial spirit ensures we remain at the forefront of power efficient semiconductor technology for the IoT, mobile, computing and storage, connected medical, and automotive markets. Dialog is headquartered near London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2020, it had $1.376 billion in revenue and is consistently one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 2,300 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006).

For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc. develops highly flexible and adaptive processing platforms that enable rapid innovation across a variety of technologies - from the cloud, to the edge, to the endpoint. Xilinx is the inventor of the FPGA and Adaptive SoCs (including our Adaptive Compute Acceleration Platform, or ACAP), designed to deliver the most dynamic computing technology in the industry. We collaborate with our customers to create scalable, differentiated and intelligent solutions that enables the adaptable, intelligent and connected world of the future. For more information, visit xilinx.com .

Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961

SOURCE: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661457/Dialog-Semiconductors-Power-Management-Selected-for-the-Xilinx-Kria-K26-Adaptive-System-on-Modules

