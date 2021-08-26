Dialog Semiconductor's Power Management Selected for the Xilinx Kria K26 Adaptive System-on-Modules

Combination of PMICs and GreenPAK(TM) integrated into Kria SOM Vision AI Platform

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA: DLG ), a leading provider of battery management, AC/DC power conversion, Wi-Fi (R) , Bluetooth (R) low energy and Industrial ICs, today announced that it has expanded its collaboration with Xilinx, the leader in adaptive computing. Dialog has been selected to provide the power management for Xilinx's new Kria adaptive system-on-modules (SOMs) targeted for vision AI applications in smart cities and factories.

The Xilinx Kria portfolio of adaptive SOMs are production-ready small form factor embedded boards that enable rapid deployment in edge-based applications. Coupled with a complete software stack and pre-built, production-grade accelerated applications, Kria adaptive SOMs are a new method of bringing adaptive computing to AI and software developers.

While the Kria K26 SOM is at its most efficient at 10W, Dialog's DA9062, DA9130 and DA9131 PMICs can deliver a combined 21.5 amps of current enabling the platform to operate at maximum performance. In addition, the Kria K26 and KV260 Vision AI Starter Kit use Dialog's GreenPAK Configurable Mixed-signal ICs to enable a completely customized power sequencing, supervisory and Power-on reset (PoR) solution. The highly configurable nature of GreenPAK allows for easy implementation of a low cost, small footprint, granular power sequencing scheme that truly maximizes system power efficiency.

"Xilinx's market leading Kria adaptive SOMs take full advantage of Dialog's flexible/scalable power solutions in combination with GreenPAK," said Tom Sandoval, Senior Vice President, GM Automotive Business Segment. "Our close collaboration with Xilinx has enabled a high performance, fully programmable vision AI platform that will greatly benefit customers."

"Dialog Semiconductor's highly integrated PMICs have allowed us to deliver a credit card sized Kria K26 SOM with a highly efficient power system enabling Xilinx customers to fast track their vision AI applications in the retail analytics, security, smart camera and machine vision markets," said Kirk Saban, Vice President, Product and Platform Marketing at Xilinx.

The DA9062 system PMIC, DA9130 sub-PMIC, and DA9131 sub-PMIC, feature significant scalability and flexibility advantages while distributing heat dissipation in elevated temperature environments. The built-in configurability engines provide system designers the ability to easily solve their power sequencing, thermal, and system control challenges. Dialog's intuitive SmartCanvas(TM) GUI simplifies the customization to achieve an "exact fit" power management solution. The result is a highly optimized, cost-effective power management solution that enables the most competitive, differentiated system design. These devices are available in commercial/industrial grade as well as Automotive grade versions.

GreenPAK devices combines analog, digital, and nonvolatile-memory functionality with intuitive software tools for simple and fast design and prototyping. With GreenPAKs, OEMs can deliver cost-effective, customized ICs for high-volume applications to the market faster and with great design flexibility. Dialog offers a broad portfolio of GreenPAK devices in both commercial grades as well AEC-Q100 Grade 1 & 2.

For more information, please visit: https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/pmics

Dialog, GreenPAK, SmartCanvas and the Dialog logo are trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2021 Dialog Semiconductor. All rights reserved.

