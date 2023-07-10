Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (TSE:CARE): When Will It Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Dialogue Health Technologies Inc.'s (TSE:CARE) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Internationally. The CA$208m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a CA$25m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$20m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Dialogue Health Technologies will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 8 industry analysts covering Dialogue Health Technologies, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of CA$11m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 103% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Dialogue Health Technologies' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 1.0% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

