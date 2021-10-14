Dialogue Health Technologies to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 9, 2021

MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (TSX: CARE) ("Dialogue"), Canada's premier health and wellness virtual healthcare platform, will release financial results for its third quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. ET. Dialogue will subsequently hold a live Zoom video webinar at 9:00 a.m. ET hosted by Cherif Habib, Chief Executive Officer, and Navaid Mansuri, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session with analysts will follow the corporate update.

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_v2JcbXGKQ6a4FEsxRsj0Vw

A link to the live event, as well as an accompanying investor presentation, will be available on the Events and Presentations page of Dialogue's website. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the event to ensure adequate time for any software download of Zoom that may be required to hear the event. Listeners that prefer to dial in by phone may do so by accessing the same web link, and the dial-in details will be provided by email upon registration. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Dialogue

Incorporated in 2016, Dialogue is Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, providing affordable, on-demand access to quality care. Through our team of health professionals, we serve employers and organizations who have an interest in the health and well-being of their employees, members and their families. Our Integrated Health Platform™ is a one-stop healthcare hub that centralizes all of our programs in a single, user-friendly application, providing access to services 24 hours per day, 365 days per year from the convenience of a smartphone, computer or tablet.

