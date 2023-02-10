Dialysis Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker

Major players in the dialysis devices and equipment market are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, Baxter International, Nikkiso Co.Ltd, DaVita Inc, B. Braun Avitum AG, NxStage Medical, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Diaverum Deutschland GmbH, Medivators Inc, and Nipro Corporation.

The global dialysis devices and equipment market will grow from $4.72 billion in 2022 to $5.01 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The dialysis devices and equipment market is expected to grow to $6.12 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1%.



The dialysis devices and equipment market consist of sales of instruments such as dialyzers, dialysis pumping machines, blood pumps, catheters, and tubing kits that are used for dialysis.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Dialysis devices and equipment are used to filter a patient’s blood by removing waste products such as urea, creatinine, and excess water when kidneys fail or are damaged, dysfunctional, or missing.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the dialysis devices and equipment market in 2022.North America was the second largest market in dialysis devices and equipment market.



The regions covered in the dialysis devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main products of dialysis devices and equipment are hemodialysis devices and peritoneal dialysis devices.Hemodialysis is a process where a dialysis machine and a special filter called an artificial kidney, or a dialyzer, are used to clean the blood.



The various applications involved are serum and blood treatment, virus purification, drug binding studies, and others. The various end-users are hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centres, and home care settings.



The increasing prevalence of kidney failure is driving the market for dialysis devices and equipment.The main purpose of dialysis devices and equipment is to artificially filter the blood to get rid of any toxins in the blood and to prevent such waste products from reaching hazardous levels.



Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a condition in which the kidneys are damaged and cannot filter the blood. According to the National kidney Foundation, in 2021, kidney disease affects 37 million people in the US and 90% of the patients are unaware about it. 2 in 5 adults who had serious kidney disease didn’t know that they had it.



Product recalls have been the major restraint in the dialysis devices and equipment market.Product recalls are actions taken by organizations or any regulatory authority like US FDA to remove a product or device from the market.



The dialysis devices and equipment are removed from the market when they fail to perform the functions for which they were manufactured.For example, B.



Braun Medical Inc. recalls Dialog hemodialysis systems due to defective conductivity sensors. This machine is used in the treatment of chronic kidney disease for patients whose kidneys are no longer healthy enough to filter the blood to get rid of the wastes and excess fluid. Similarly, the Dialyzer, a device by the Fresenius Medical Care group was recalled due to the invalid message shown on the equipment when the Sustained low-efficiency Dialysis (SLED) program is used.



The latest trend in the dialysis devices and equipment market is the use of technology to develop innovative products that can enhance functionality.To enhance the quality of the devices, new methods are being developed to speed up the process of filtering the blood and improve the overall filtration process.



As a result of improved technology products like Revaclear High-Flux Dialyzer by Baxter, which enhances the filtration process of the blood by improving the speed at which the blood is filtered are being developed.Revaclear dialyzers are devices that can help detect renal failure by hemodialysis.



With the improvement in technology, innovations in the devices are expected to continue.



In April 2022, Baxter International received FDA clearance for its ST Set in-hospital dialysis machine.The company had filed an emergency use authorization request back in August 2020.



Such approvals by FDA positively impact the global dialysis devices market.



In September 2022, W.L. Gore & Associates, a US-based material science company, acquired InnAVasc Medical for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition strengthens the company’s ambition to improve the patients’ lives and providing innovative treatment to them. InnAVasc is a US-based medical technology company developing treatment to ease the dialysis patients.



The countries covered in the dialysis devices and equipment market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.



