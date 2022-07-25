Dialysis Equipment Market valuation of US$ 23.62 Mn by 2028, at a 4.8% CAGR from 2022-2028 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Increasing government-backed investments towards the expansion of the healthcare sector in emerging economies also will continue pushing sales of dialysis equipment. Due to high incidence of kidney disorders in countries such as India, Japan, China and Brazil, demand for technologically advanced medical equipment is high, resulting in positive sales outlook

NEWARK, Del, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dialysis equipment market is projected to reach a value of US$23.62 Bn in 2028. It is estimated to grow to US$17.87 Bn in 2022, with sales growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The growing need for advanced dialysis equipment is highlighted due to the rising incidences of diabetes and hypertension. This has fostered an atmosphere of market growth and expansion for dialysis equipment.



Accelerated demand for portable and easy-to-access medical equipment for kidney diseases is fueling the sales of dialysis equipment in the market. Further contributing to dialysis equipment market expansion are growing cases of end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Increasing cases of diabetes and blood pressure also elevate the risk of kidney diseases. The growing geriatric population also raises the prevalence of renal diseases. All these factors contribute to the market growth of dialysis equipment.

Additionally, a rise in government initiatives and investments in the healthcare sector, especially in developing economies, is expected to boost the sales of dialysis equipment. Countries like India, China, Japan, and Brazil report heightened incidences of kidney disorders, and the demand for advanced dialysis equipment is high in these regions. This bodes well for the global dialysis equipment market.

“Increasing investments in R&D activities to release dialysis equipment that facilitate optimal treatment for all age groups will likely augment the sales of dialysis devices in the global market,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Rising geriatric population coupled with growing incidences of diabetes and hypertension drive market growth.

Demand is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% in the China dialysis equipment market.

North America will account for 29.8% of the market share over the forecast period.

The U.S. market is expected to grow at a 3.6% CAGR during 2022-2028.

India is predicted to exhibit a 5.1% CAGR in the market.

By product type, Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) is expected to dominate market growth.

As per diseases condition, the chronic category will lead market growth over the assessment period.

By end-use, hospitals segment will continue to dominate the market.

Competitive Landscape

Baxter , Asahi Kasei Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Cantel Medical, Rockwell Medical, JMS Co.Ltd., Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, NIPRO, HEMOCLEAN CO., LTD., Quanta, Outset Medical, Inc, and others are some of the key organizations in the dialysis equipment market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

The global dialysis equipment market is a fairly competitive market with key players focusing on research and development activities to enhance the efficiency of the existing product base as well as to expand their product portfolio. These players are engaged in employing mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisition strategies to improve their global market penetration.

More Insights into the Dialysis Equipment Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the dialysis equipment market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-to 2028. To understand the global market prospect, growth, and coverage, the market is segmented based on product type (hemodialysis devices (hemodialysis machines, dialyzers and filters, vascular access devices), peritoneal dialysis devices (automated peritoneal dialysis machines (dialyzers and filters, vascular access devices)), continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), consumables), disease condition (chronic, acute), end use (hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, home care settings), and region.

Dialysis Equipment Market Regional Analysis

According to recent FMI reports, North America will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. Due to its vast diabetic population along with increasing cases of obesity, hypertension, and other lifestyle diseases, the U.S. is leading the regional market growth. Overall, North America is expected to account for 29.8% of the total market share and the U.S. is expected to exhibit a 3.6% CAGR over the forecast period. The elevated presence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD) is also a contributing factor to the positive market growth of this region.

The Asia Pacific region will dominate the dialysis equipment market in terms of growth potential for the forecast period. Emerging economies with dense populations will account for the region’s market growth and expansion. China is anticipated to depict a 6.6% CAGR in terms of market demand and will account for the ownership of a major market share in the East Asia region. This is owing to the growing need for technologically advanced medical equipment for the rising number of patients dealing with kidney diseases in the region.

The dialysis equipment market in India, too, is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.1%. Growing investments in the healthcare sector by the government is accountable for this boost in market growth.

Dialysis Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis

By product type, Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) is expected to gain traction in the market over the assessment period. The shorter time period required for the suturing process contributes to the market growth of this segment. The process is gentle on the body and executes optimal fluid removal than the standard dialysis technique. This is primarily why CRRT is gaining popularity.

Based on disease conditions, the chronic segment is expected to dominate the market. Owing to the rising incidences of chronic kidney disease, especially in the geriatric population, this segment is likely to continue to grow in the forthcoming years.

By end use, the hospital segment will occupy the dominant share of the market share. The availability of advanced dialysis equipment coupled with the presence of trained healthcare practitioners fuels the growth of this segment.

Dialysis Equipment Market by Category

Product Type:

Hemodialysis Devices Hemodialysis Machines Dialyzers and Filters Vascular Access Devices

Peritoneal Dialysis Devices Automated Peritoneal Dialysis Machine Dialyzers and Filters Vascular Access Devices

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT)

Consumables

Disease Condition:

Chronic

Acute

End-Use:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Healthcare

