Dialysis Machines Market Projected to Reach US$24.5 Billion by 2033: Growing Prevalence of Kidney Diseases to Drive Demand | Persistence Market Research

A Surge in End Stage Renal Disease and subsequent demand for dialysis machines will Propel Market Growth

New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dialysis Machines Market is predicted to grow from an estimated USD 18.1 billion in 2022 to USD 24.5 billion between 2022 and 2033, at a CAGR of 2.8%. The increasing prevalence of kidney diseases and the rising aging population are the primary factors driving the growth of the market. The growing adoption of home dialysis machines and the increasing demand for portable dialysis machines are also contributing to the growth of the market.

The Dialysis Machines Market is a rapidly growing industry that is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. Dialysis machines are medical devices that are used to filter waste products and excess fluids from the blood of patients with kidney failure. The increasing prevalence of kidney diseases, such as chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease, is driving the demand for dialysis machines.

The Dialysis Machines Market refers to the production and sales of machines used for dialysis treatment. The market has been growing steadily due to the increasing prevalence of kidney diseases and the rising aging population. This report aims to provide an overview of the current state of the Dialysis Machines Market and the factors driving its growth.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing prevalence of kidney diseases: The growing incidence of kidney diseases such as chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease is a significant driver of the dialysis machines market. The increasing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, which are major risk factors for kidney disease, is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Technological advancements: The dialysis machines market is seeing significant advancements in technology, such as the development of wearable and portable dialysis machines, and the incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning. These technological advancements are driving the growth of the market by improving the efficiency and effectiveness of dialysis treatments.

Growing preference for home dialysis: There is a growing preference for home dialysis treatments among patients, as they offer more flexibility and convenience. The availability of user-friendly dialysis machines that are suitable for home use is driving the growth of the market in this segment.

Increasing healthcare expenditure: The increasing healthcare expenditure by governments and private organizations is driving the demand for advanced medical equipment, including dialysis machines. The availability of health insurance coverage for dialysis treatments is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Segmentation:

The product type segment includes haemodialysis machines and peritoneal dialysis machines. The haemodialysis machines segment holds the largest market share due to the increasing demand for in-center haemodialysis treatment. The dialysis type segment includes haemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Haemodialysis is the most commonly used type of dialysis.

The end-user segment includes hospitals, clinics, and home care settings. Hospitals hold the largest market share due to the availability of skilled healthcare professionals and advanced medical equipment. The home care settings segment is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing preference for home dialysis treatments and the availability of user-friendly dialysis machines.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the Dialysis Machines Market during the forecast period, due to the presence of major dialysis machine manufacturers and a high prevalence of kidney diseases in the region. Europe is also expected to witness significant growth, due to the increasing adoption of home dialysis machines and the rising aging population. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, due to the increasing demand for dialysis machines in countries such as China and India.

Competitive landscape:

The dialysis machines market is highly competitive, with several key players operating globally. These companies are investing heavily in research and development to create new and innovative dialysis machines that offer improved performance and patient outcomes. This competition is driving the growth of the market by encouraging innovation and driving down costs.

The key players in the Dialysis Machines Market include Medtronic Plc, Teleflex, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, C. R. Bard (Becton, Dickinson & Company), Asahi Kasei Corporation, Baxter International, Inc., Fresenius Medical Care (Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA), Nipro Corporation, Toray Medical Co. Ltd. [Toray Industries, Inc.], Allmed Medical Care, AngioDynamics, AWAK Technologies, Dialife S.A., ESCO Medicon, Quanta Dialysis Technologies, Hemoclean Co., Ltd., Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Outset Medical, Inc.

Recent News:

In February 2021, Baxter International Inc. announced the launch of its new home hemodialysis machine, the "Amia System with ShareSource." The machine is designed to provide patients with more flexibility and convenience in their dialysis treatments, with remote monitoring capabilities that allow healthcare professionals to adjust treatment settings in real-time.

In January 2021, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA announced that it had completed the acquisition of 60% of the shares of Guangzhou KangNiDaiSi Medical Investment Co., Ltd., a Chinese provider of dialysis services. The acquisition is part of Fresenius' strategy to expand its presence in the growing Chinese market.

In December 2020, B. Braun Melsungen AG announced the launch of its new Dialog+ hemodialysis machine in the United States. The machine is designed to provide advanced monitoring and treatment options for patients with kidney failure, including the ability to perform online monitoring of blood pressure and fluid balance.

