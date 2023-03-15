U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

Dialysis Market Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $148.8 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.1%

·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dialysis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global dialysis market size reached US$ 110.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 148.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

  • Asahi Kasei Corporation

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Baxter International Inc.

  • Becton Dickinson and Company

  • DaVita Inc.

  • Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

  • JMS Co. Ltd.

  • Medtronic plc

  • Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

  • NIPRO Corporation

  • Satellite Healthcare Inc.

  • Toray Industries Inc.

Dialysis refers to a renal replacement therapy that assists in eliminating toxins, salts, excess water, and solutes from the patient's blood whose kidneys do not function naturally. It is a procedure for cleansing the blood and restoring its electrolyte balance. Dialysis is of two major types, hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis.

Hemodialysis involves extra-corporeal blood purification, whereas peritoneal dialysis is the process of purifying the blood by using the peritoneum in the patient's abdomen as the dialysis medium. They are extensively used in the treatment of acute renal injury and chronic kidney diseases, kidney transplants, or as a permanent measure where a transplant is not advisable.

The growing number of diabetic and hypertension patients along with the increasing incidences of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) are primarily driving the global dialysis market. In line with this, the rising cases of chronic kidney disease (CKD), which has impelled patients to opt for hemodialysis to enhance their health while reducing the chances of developing nerve damage, are also propelling the market growth.

Furthermore, the shifting patient preferences from kidney transplantation towards dialysis to reduce health complications and improve quality care are positively influencing the global market. Besides this, the elevating inclination towards home dialysis, especially among the geriatric population suffering from chronic kidney dysfunctions, is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, various initiatives undertaken by public healthcare organizations to spread awareness regarding the significance of maintaining kidney health and easy accessibility to multiple renal treatment options are further catalyzing the market growth. In line with this, the increasing government investments in upgrading healthcare infrastructures coupled with extensive R&D activities and clinical trials for treating CKD are also bolstering the global market.

Furthermore, the elevating prevalence of acute kidney injuries in COVID-19 infected patients is augmenting the demand for renal replacement therapy, including dialysis. Additionally, the introduction of sorbent-based regenerative technology that enables the delivery of high-dose dialysis with a low volume of dialysis solution while removing toxins is expected to drive the global dialysis market in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered in This Report
1. What was the size of the global dialysis market in 2022?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global dialysis market during 2023-2028?
3. What are the key factors driving the global dialysis market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global dialysis market?
5. What is the breakup of the global dialysis market based on type?
6. What is the breakup of the global dialysis market based on the product and services?
7. What is the breakup of the global dialysis market based on the end user?
8. What are the key regions in the global dialysis market?
9. Who are the key players/companies in the global dialysis market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Dialysis Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Hemodialysis
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Key Segments
6.1.2.1 Conventional Hemodialysis
6.1.2.2 Short Daily Hemodialysis
6.1.2.3 Nocturnal Hemodialysis
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Peritoneal Dialysis
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Key Segments
6.2.2.1 Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)
6.2.2.2 Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)
6.2.3 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Product and Services
7.1 Services
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Equipment
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Key Segments
7.2.2.1 Dialysis Machines
7.2.2.2 Water Treatment Systems
7.2.2.3 Others
7.2.3 Market Forecast
7.3 Consumables
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Key Segments
7.3.2.1 Dialyzers
7.3.2.2 Catheters
7.3.2.3 Others
7.3.3 Market Forecast
7.4 Dialysis Drugs
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 In-center Dialysis
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Home Dialysis
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nwebv3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dialysis-market-global-market-report-2023-sector-to-reach-148-8-billion-by-2028-at-a-cagr-of-5-1-301772779.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

