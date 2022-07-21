Dialyzer Market Size to Grow by USD 3.36 billion at Accelerated Growth Momentum at 6.8% - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Dialyzer Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been recently Technavio's catalog. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global dialyzer market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The market growth will be driven due to factors including the growing prevalence of renal disorder and advances in technology and design of dialyzers. However, the growing demand for PD will hinder the growth prospects of the market. Our analysis report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the dialyzer market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dialyzer Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Competitive Landscape

The dialyzer market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The dialyzer market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on production, sustainability, and prospects.

Major Five Dialyzer Companies:

Asahi Kasei Corp.: The company offers dialyzers under the product line APS series, REXEED series, VIE series, and LEOCEED series.

B. Braun Melsungen AG: The company offers dialyzers under the name Diacap Pro and xevonta

Baxter International Inc.: The company offers various dialyzers such as Polyflux 2H and 6H dialyzers, Nephral ST dialyzer series, Evodial dialyzer series, Revaclear dialyzer series, Polyflux H dialyzer series, and Theralite dialyzer series.

Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA: The company offers a wide range of dialyzers under the product category FX Dialyzers

JMS Co.Ltd.: The company offers a comprehensive range of products for both hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis

Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

Nipro Corp.

Toray Industries Inc.

Dialyzer Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

high-flux dialyzer - size and forecast 2020-2025

low-flux dialyzer - size and forecast 2020-2025

High-flux dialyzer product segment held the largest dialyzer market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the owing to its first-mover advantage. The advantages associated with the use of high-flux dialyzers will drive market growth. For instance, high-flux dialyzers act quickly by removing the fluids during dialysis. Further, a higher amount of blood and dialysate flows are used in this technique. With high-flux dialyzers, substantial improvements in dialysis efficiency can be achieved when the blood flow increases.

Dialyzer Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size , and forecast 2020-2025

Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the dialyzer market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of established medical facilities and the increasing healthcare spending by individuals will facilitate the dialyzer market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Dialyzer Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

in-center dialysis - size and forecast 2020-2025

home dialysis - size and forecast 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 High-flux dialyzer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Low-flux dialyzer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 In-center dialysis

7.2 Home dialysis

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 Key leading countries

8.8 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Asahi Kasei Corp.

11.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG

11.5 Baxter International Inc.

11.6 Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA

11.7 JMS Co.Ltd.

11.8 Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

11.9 Medtronic Plc

11.10 Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

11.11 Nipro Corp.

11.12 Toray Industries Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

