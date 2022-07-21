Dialyzer Market Size to Grow by USD 3.36 billion at Accelerated Growth Momentum at 6.8% - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Dialyzer Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been recently Technavio's catalog. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global dialyzer market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The market growth will be driven due to factors including the growing prevalence of renal disorder and advances in technology and design of dialyzers. However, the growing demand for PD will hinder the growth prospects of the market. Our analysis report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the dialyzer market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The dialyzer market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The dialyzer market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on production, sustainability, and prospects.
Major Five Dialyzer Companies:
Asahi Kasei Corp.: The company offers dialyzers under the product line APS series, REXEED series, VIE series, and LEOCEED series.
B. Braun Melsungen AG: The company offers dialyzers under the name Diacap Pro and xevonta
Baxter International Inc.: The company offers various dialyzers such as Polyflux 2H and 6H dialyzers, Nephral ST dialyzer series, Evodial dialyzer series, Revaclear dialyzer series, Polyflux H dialyzer series, and Theralite dialyzer series.
Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA: The company offers a wide range of dialyzers under the product category FX Dialyzers
JMS Co.Ltd.: The company offers a comprehensive range of products for both hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis
Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.
Medtronic Plc
Nikkiso Co. Ltd.
Nipro Corp.
Toray Industries Inc.
Dialyzer Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
high-flux dialyzer - size and forecast 2020-2025
low-flux dialyzer - size and forecast 2020-2025
High-flux dialyzer product segment held the largest dialyzer market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the owing to its first-mover advantage. The advantages associated with the use of high-flux dialyzers will drive market growth. For instance, high-flux dialyzers act quickly by removing the fluids during dialysis. Further, a higher amount of blood and dialysate flows are used in this technique. With high-flux dialyzers, substantial improvements in dialysis efficiency can be achieved when the blood flow increases.
Dialyzer Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - size , and forecast 2020-2025
Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025
ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025
35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the dialyzer market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of established medical facilities and the increasing healthcare spending by individuals will facilitate the dialyzer market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Dialyzer Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
in-center dialysis - size and forecast 2020-2025
home dialysis - size and forecast 2020-2025
