U.S. markets open in 9 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,956.50
    -6.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,816.00
    -37.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,432.00
    -33.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,823.70
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.61
    +0.35 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,689.30
    -10.90 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    18.47
    -0.20 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0212
    +0.0031 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0360
    -3.0190 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.88
    -24.50 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1985
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1570
    -0.0830 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,787.80
    -597.74 (-2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.21
    -20.49 (-3.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.31
    -31.97 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,733.16
    +52.90 (+0.19%)
     

Dialyzer Market Size to Grow by USD 3.36 billion at Accelerated Growth Momentum at 6.8% - Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Dialyzer Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been recently Technavio's catalog. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global dialyzer market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market.  The market growth will be driven due to factors including the growing prevalence of renal disorder and advances in technology and design of dialyzers. However, the growing demand for PD will hinder the growth prospects of the market. Our analysis report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the dialyzer market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dialyzer Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dialyzer Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For further impact analysis on key market dynamics, View PDF Sample

Competitive Landscape

The dialyzer market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The dialyzer market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on production, sustainability, and prospects.

Major Five Dialyzer Companies:

  • Asahi Kasei Corp.: The company offers dialyzers under the product line APS series, REXEED series, VIE series, and LEOCEED series.

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG: The company offers dialyzers under the name Diacap Pro and xevonta

  • Baxter International Inc.: The company offers various dialyzers such as Polyflux 2H and 6H dialyzers, Nephral ST dialyzer series, Evodial dialyzer series, Revaclear dialyzer series, Polyflux H dialyzer series, and Theralite dialyzer series.

  • Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA: The company offers a wide range of dialyzers under the product category FX Dialyzers

  • JMS Co.Ltd.: The company offers a comprehensive range of products for both hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis

  • Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

  • Nipro Corp.

  • Toray Industries Inc.

Want to know more about the key offerings and strategic initiatives from contributing vendors, Request for Sample

Dialyzer Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • high-flux dialyzer - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • low-flux dialyzer - size and forecast 2020-2025

High-flux dialyzer product segment held the largest dialyzer market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the owing to its first-mover advantage. The advantages associated with the use of high-flux dialyzers will drive market growth. For instance, high-flux dialyzers act quickly by removing the fluids during dialysis. Further, a higher amount of blood and dialysate flows are used in this technique. With high-flux dialyzers, substantial improvements in dialysis efficiency can be achieved when the blood flow increases.

Dialyzer Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size , and forecast 2020-2025

  • Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the dialyzer market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of established medical facilities and the increasing healthcare spending by individuals will facilitate the dialyzer market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Dialyzer Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • in-center dialysis - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • home dialysis - size and forecast 2020-2025

Get Segment-based Market Share Contribution and Regional Opportunities in this exclusive PDF sample report

Related Reports:

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Dialysis Catheters Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Renal Dialysis Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Hemodialysis Equipment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 High-flux dialyzer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Low-flux dialyzer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 In-center dialysis

  • 7.2 Home dialysis

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 Key leading countries

  • 8.8 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Asahi Kasei Corp.

  • 11.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • 11.5 Baxter International Inc.

  • 11.6 Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA

  • 11.7 JMS Co.Ltd.

  • 11.8 Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

  • 11.9 Medtronic Plc

  • 11.10 Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

  • 11.11 Nipro Corp.

  • 11.12 Toray Industries Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dialyzer-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-36-billion-at-accelerated-growth-momentum-at-6-8---technavio-301589085.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • UK To Regulate Stablecoins As the Treasury Introduces New Financial Bill

    The Financial Services and Markets Bill focuses on multiple different fronts, including providing the government with new powers over regulators.

  • Stocks bounce runs out of gas ahead of ECB

    Asian stocks inched lower while the dollar held firm on Thursday as a looming interest rate hike in Europe and uncertainty over the westward supply of Russian gas kept traders on edge. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3% and Japan's Nikkei fell 0.1%. Market focus is on the resumption of gas flows along the biggest pipeline from Russia to Germany.

  • Coal’s Dominance in China Will Endure for a Decade or More

    (Bloomberg) -- For those dismayed at the searing heat afflicting much of the planet, some sobering news from the world’s biggest coal industry: the dirtiest fossil fuel will remain China’s mainstay source of energy for a decade or more.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV Inve

  • S.Korea targets localising 50% of chip materials supply by 2030

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea said on Thursday it aimed at local sourcing for half of its materials, components and equipment in semiconductor manufacturing by 2030, up from 30% currently. South Korea, home to top memory chip makers Samsung and SK Hynix, is seeking to bolster supply chain stability and resources to become a superpower in the field. The country's chip industry estimated that about 20% of its equipment and 50% of materials came from local suppliers, the industry ministry said in a joint statement with other ministries.

  • Tesla reports a second-quarter earnings beat, 50% annual growth in vehicle deliveries

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla's second-quarter earnings results, which were a beat on both the top and bottom lines.

  • Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 9 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 9 tech stocks that Cathie Wood is giving up on. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 5 Tech Stocks. Despite the tech selloff hammering her flagship ARK Innovation ETF, investors seem to be steadfast in their conviction that […]

  • Tesla and United Airlines stock after reporting second-quarter earnings today

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo looks at Tesla and United Airlines' stock after reporting second-quarter earnings today

  • ‘Our long-term outlook for the stock market remains bullish’: Here are 2 stocks that Oppenheimer likes

    By now, we all know the litany of market woes and headwinds: inflation, which has been grabbing all the headlines; the Fed’s turn to rate hikes and monetary tightening in response to inflation; the continued list of interconnected issues, including supply chain tangles, the Russia-Ukraine war, high oil prices. Recent news and market stats have only reinforced the short-term gloom. Q1 showed a GDP decline of 1.6%, and preliminary data shows a similar decline for Q2, which would put the US into a

  • China is the 'hearts and lungs' of the Tesla story: Analyst

    Dan Ives, Wedbush Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst, examines Tesla's second-quarter earnings, the importance of Chinese manufacturing for the EV developer, and Tesla's purchase of bitcoin.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • Buying stocks now could bring you pain over the next few weeks. But you’ll be thanking yourself a year from now, these analysts say.

    Our call of the day from Bernstein analysts sees things looking up down the road for stocks, but more capitulation in this market will be needed.

  • Tesla sells $936 million worth of bitcoin in the second quarter, still holds Dogecoin

    Electric car maker Tesla sold $936 million in bitcoin during the second quarter, the company revealed in a letter to shareholders on Wednesday.

  • Banks Are Flooding the US Market With Bonds Many Hadn’t Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street banks were supposed to be done with much of their borrowing in bond markets for the year. Then this week, they sold another $27.5 billion of notes. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks

  • Verizon Q2 Preview: EPS Beat in Store?

    Verizon shares have been one of the safer places for investors to park their cash in 2022, decreasing a marginal 1.6% in value.

  • This Crucial Part of IBM Grew by 77%

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) reported generally positive second-quarter results. Both revenue and adjusted earnings came in ahead of expectations, with double-digit constant currency sales growth in the software, consulting, and infrastructure segments. Changes in currency exchange rates will knock off around 6 percentage points of revenue growth for the full year, and the company trimmed its free cash flow outlook a bit to approximately $10 billion.

  • Tech stocks are 'nearly at a discount right now', analyst say

    Jefferies Senior Technology Analyst Brent Thill joins Yahoo Finance Live to explain why investors can reap the rewards of betting on the tech sector and the likes of Amazon, and also weighs in on the ongoing Twitter-Elon Musk saga.

  • United Airlines, Peloton, and Netflix shares slip in after-hours trading

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith examines several stocks in after-hours trading, including Tesla.

  • Here's What's Concerning About Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Returns On Capital

    If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for...

  • Top Energy Stocks for July 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry’s biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Why GameStop Is Beating the Market Yet Again Today

    Some meme-stock traders are hoping to use the retailer's looming stock split to trigger a short squeeze.