DiamiR Biosciences Expands Management Team with the Appointment of Fred Knechtel as its Chief Financial Officer

NEW HAVEN, Conn. and MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamiR, a developer of innovative blood-based diagnostic tests for brain health and other diseases, today announced the expansion of its management team by the appointment of Fred Knechtel as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately.

"We are excited to welcome Fred to DiamiR Biosciences" said Alidad Mireskandari, Ph.D., MBA, company's Chief Executive Officer. "Having worked with him in the past, I am confident that Fred's leadership and his fundraising expertise in the life sciences sector will be instrumental in executing our vision of building DiamiR into a premier Brain Health company going forward".

Mr. Knechtel has over 35 years of finance and operations experience in the life sciences, chemical, metals recycling, automotive, and aerospace industries. He is accomplished at preparing private companies for public listings, leading IPO processes, leading mergers and acquisitions, and fundraising, including initial public and rights offerings, private investment, preferred instruments, PIPEs, and debt.

Currently Mr. Knechtel is the co-founder, CFO, and Director of NorthView Acquisition Corp., a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) focused on effecting a merger in the life sciences/healthcare industry. Previously, he served as CFO for Interpace Biosciences; CFO of GENEWIZ Inc., where he prepared GENEWIZ for its sale to Brooks Automation; CFO of Sims Metal management Limited; and CFO of Remy International Inc., where he led the IPO process and Nasdaq listing.

Mr. Knechtel holds his MBA in Finance from Hofstra University and his BE in Mechanical Engineering from Stony Brook University.

About DiamiR Biosciences

DiamiR is a privately held molecular diagnostics company focused on developing minimally invasive tests for detection and monitoring of pathology based on quantitative analysis of organ-enriched microRNA signatures in plasma for screening, patient stratification, as well as disease progression and treatment monitoring. DiamiR collaborates with leading academic centers, disease foundations, and biopharma companies. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.diamirbio.com.

Story continues

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events. These statements are predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially.

Contact:

Alidad Mireskandari, PhD, MBA

203-570-8275

amireskandari@diamirbio.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diamir-biosciences-expands-management-team-with-the-appointment-of-fred-knechtel-as-its-chief-financial-officer-301614233.html

SOURCE DiamiR