Diamond Banc Shows Its Clients that Jewelry Equity Loans Can Be Fast and Easy

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Diamond Banc has become the nation's premier jewelry buyer and lender. Owned by Mills Menser, it's where clients find financial solutions to their problems by turning to their fine jewelry, watches and precious metals. A down payment on a second car is now much easier to make. A child's college tuition payment can easily be covered. The unexpected trip to the emergency room is no longer an emergency of a different type. At Diamond Banc, your fine jewelry can be quickly sold at market leading prices or used to secure a simple short-term loan, with the funds then used to make your own life much easier.

As expected, parting with your fine jewelry, even temporarily, can cause anyone anxiety, so Diamond Banc focuses on building trust with clients from the beginning. All transactions are transparent and have been streamlined for the sake of simplicity.

The company's website first explains how to calculate the value of your diamond or luxury watch. The goal is for clients to be as informed about the value of their fine jewelry as Diamond Banc's team of experts are.

From there, Diamond Banc explains its two main services: buying jewelry and making loans secured by fine jewelry. The company's signature product is its Jewelry Equity Loans, and Diamond Banc is the best in the nation at doing this. Most of the company's transactions fall between $5,000-$500,000.

Diamond Banc focuses on the client selling to them, not the other way around. With this in mind, employees collaborate with each client to decide on the right option for them. One possibility is the Immediate Payment option. Diamond Banc will make an industry-leading purchase offer for a client's diamonds, luxury watches, or fine jewelry. These transactions are funded on the spot, and each one is simple, confidential, and fast.

Effective Consignment is for clients who value a higher return over immediate funding. Their items are marketed to over 20,000 jewelry dealers, wholesalers, and retailers. Clients are paid a preferred return once their items sell. Items that will yield $10,000+ are eligible.

Story continues

Diamond Banc's Seller's Agent Service is excellent for those who simply wish to maximize their return. Diamond Banc will market a client's piece nationwide through a variety of platforms. The client is charged a transparent percentage commission based on the ultimate selling price of the item.

They also offer a unique and innovative option which is the Interest-Free Sale Advance. Clients can receive up to 25% of their estimated proceeds interest-free. Partial sale proceeds are advanced for a defined period of time. If the item does not sell, Diamond Banc will fund the remaining balance of its purchase offer or the client can repay the advance proceeds and retrieve their item.

The result is an extensive menu of selling options that is unmatched by any other company in the industry. Because Diamond Banc offers clients with so many selling options tailored to fit every situation and has streamlined the process, clients can sell fine jewelry of all types and be funded in as little as 24 hours.

Diamond Banc is best known for having the ideal solution for clients who would like to maintain ownership of their jewelry. It's their Jewelry Equity Loan, which magnifies the fiscal power of the client's jewelry by borrowing against it. Clients receive the same amount of proceeds as they would if they sold it.

Once a loan is funded, a client's assets are handled as if they belonged to the company. All pieces are stored onsite in one of their alarm protected, state-of-the-art vaults which are under around-the-clock security monitoring. Most importantly, all items are fully insured for their replacement value while they are in Diamond Banc's custody.

Diamond Banc's 30-day loans can be extended for as many 30-day periods as needed by the client. What is especially convenient for the client is that there is no minimum or maximum loan period. Clients can pay them off in full at any time without penalty. This is different from many of Diamond Banc's competitors in that clients can pay the loan down in increments as opposed to one lump sum payment. They are free to structure their monthly payments in any way that best fits their needs and financial situation.

Mills Menser started his career in the jewelry industry when he began running his family's successful jewelry business, Buchroeders. The industry was suffering from an archaic way of doing business, which resulted in high retail prices. Client's needed better pricing but still wanted a luxury shopping experience. Mills saw a lot of potential to grow the company into one that would focus on both jewelry and short-term capital for private individuals, entrepreneurs and investors. In 2008 during the financial crisis, Diamond Banc was formed as the intersection of these two interests and was the first company to offer financial liquidity options for clients who wanted to leverage their jewelry. Ten years later, Diamond Banc and Diamond Cellar Holdings partnered to accelerate the nationwide expansion of the company's brand and offices. Diamond Banc is now first in national SEO rankings in search terms related to obtaining jewelry equity loans.

That success has not affected Diamond Banc's commitment to its clients' interests. Mills believes that Diamond Banc will always be an oasis in the loan industry because of its dedication to operating with the same professionalism and confidentiality as a traditional bank, in a more customer-focused, prompt and streamlined fashion. Every step of their process is designed to operate with security, transparency and transactional integrity so client's have the peace of mind that comes from knowing they are working with a company that truly values them.

CONTACT:

Diamond Banc

Kyle Cook, Vice President

kyle@diamondbanc.com

SOURCE: Diamond Banc





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/649107/Diamond-Banc-Shows-Its-Clients-that-Jewelry-Equity-Loans-Can-Be-Fast-and-Easy



