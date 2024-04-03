Diamond Bolsters Post-Chapter 11 Viability With New Charter Deal

As Diamond Sports Group prepares to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the owner of the Bally Sports-branded RSNs has secured a crucial carriage agreement with Charter Communications.

Financial terms were not disclosed, although Diamond has characterized the pact as a “multiyear distribution agreement.”

In its most recent quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Charter said it had closed out 2023 with 13.5 million domestic video subscribers, making it the country’s second-biggest pay-TV operator. Only Comcast, with its 14.1 million video subs, has a more robust customer base. The satellite provider DirecTV is third on the list with an estimated 11.3 million video subs; as it happens, Diamond is currently in renewal talks with both providers.

While DSG’s legacy two-year deal with Charter officially expired at the end of February, both parties agreed on an extension that would allow them to continue to negotiate without any attendant service interruptions.

“Extending our distribution relationship with Charter is a key milestone and an important part of our go-forward plan,” Diamond CEO David Preschlack said in a release. “We expect this agreement to generate value for Diamond, Charter and our team and league partners, and enable us to continue providing high quality broadcasts for passionate local fans.”

Preschlack went on to say that Diamond believes the Charter renewal may serve as a model for the successful resolution of its talks with Comcast and Charter.

Diamond’s portfolio consists of 13 owned-and-operated RSNs and another six channels in which it holds a majority interest. Those RSNs are operated by non-debtor affiliates. Diamond also owns non-majority interests in YES Network and the Chicago-based Marquee Sports Network.

As part of Diamond’s proposed reorganization plan, the company will extricate itself from the legacy naming-rights deal with Bally’s Corp. that its parent company, Sinclair Broadcasting, inked on Nov. 18, 2020. Diamond may continue to use the Bally’s trade name, and at no cost, through the end of the current MLB season.



Judge Christopher Lopez of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division, may sign off on the re-org as soon as April 17. A hearing on the company’s 174-page disclosure statement is scheduled for that same day, with a second hearing set for the 19th.

