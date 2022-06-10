U.S. markets close in 1 hour 32 minutes

Diamond Braces Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Anil Ardeshna Receives Grant from Align Technology to Conduct Invisalign Study

·2 min read

HACKENSACK, N.J., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We have exciting news to report on the scientific front – Diamond Braces' very own Dr. Anil Ardeshna received a research grant from Align Technology! Dr. Ardeshna currently serves as Diamond Braces' Chief Scientific Officer and will serve as the Primary Investigator for his study, "A clinical study on biofilm development and progression on Invisalign tray and Vivera retainer materials." Dr. Ardeshna's study was only one of three US-based studies to be funded.

Diamond Braces Logo
Diamond Braces Logo

The funded research studies cover a wide range of topics for projects seeking to better understand orthodontic and dental treatments, including, but not limited to: distalization, stability in retention, pre-surgical treatment of cleft palate, maintenance of space in mixed dentition with aligners, consideration of periodontal conditions in treatment, and the demand for education regarding treatment with aligners.

"As evidenced by the number of first-time applicants, more and more universities are engaging in advanced research to further the capabilities of digital and clear aligner treatment in all types of malocclusion and segments of the population. Align Technology is honored to be able to continue providing funding that enables universities around the globe to better understand the science involved in the field of dentistry and orthodontic treatment," said Dr. Mitra Derakhshan, Align senior vice president, global clinical in a statement.

"Dr. Ardeshna brings a high level of experience, value, and credibility to our company," said Dr. Oleg Drut, Chief Dental Officer of Diamond Braces. "I am thrilled for Dr. Ardeshna and look forward to reading his findings once the study is complete."

The study will be conducted at Rutgers University, where Dr. Ardeshna also serves as an associate professor and Postgraduate program director in the Department of Orthodontics.

About Diamond Braces

Diamond Braces, a Diamond Plus Invisalign Provider, is a leader in high-quality orthodontic care on the East Coast. For over 20 years, Diamond Braces has been guided by its principles of affordability, accessibility, and amazing service. For more information, visit www.diamondbraces.com

Contact: Jeff Kotuby, jeffk@diamondbraces.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diamond-braces-chief-scientific-officer-dr-anil-ardeshna-receives-grant-from-align-technology-to-conduct-invisalign-study-301565871.html

SOURCE Diamond Braces

