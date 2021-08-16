U.S. markets closed

Diamond Coatings Market size to increase by $ 765 Mn between 2021-2025 | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The diamond coatings market is poised to grow by USD 765 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Diamond Coatings Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.

The report on the diamond coatings market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the cost advantages of diamond coatings.

Technavio analyzes the market by end-user (electronics, mechanical, industrial, medical, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America). The increasing penetration of smart devices is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the diamond coatings market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The diamond coatings market covers the following areas:

Diamond Coatings Market Sizing
Diamond Coatings Market Forecast
Diamond Coatings Market Analysis

Download the free sample report here:

www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45891

Companies Mentioned

  • Anglo American Plc

  • Blue Wave Semiconductors Inc.

  • Crystallume

  • Diamond Materials GmbH

  • Endura Coatings

  • NeoCoat SA

  • OC Oerlikon Corp. AG

  • Sandvik AB

  • Smiths Group Plc

  • SP3 Inc.

Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Scratch-resistant Glass and Coating Market for Consumer Electronics - Global scratch-resistant glass and coating market for consumer electronics is segmented by product (chemically strengthened and sapphire) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Conformal Coating in Electronics Market - Global conformal coating in electronics market is segmented by type (acrylic, silicone, urethane, epoxy, and others), application (automotive electronics, aerospace and defense electronics, consumer electronics, medical electronics, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Medical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Anglo American Plc

  • Blue Wave Semiconductors Inc.

  • Crystallume

  • Diamond Materials GmbH

  • Endura Coatings

  • NeoCoat SA

  • OC Oerlikon Corp. AG

  • Sandvik AB

  • Smiths Group Plc

  • SP3 Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/diamond-coatings-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/diamond-coatingsmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diamond-coatings-market-size-to-increase-by--765-mn-between-2021-2025--technavio-301355385.html

SOURCE Technavio

