Diamond Coatings Market size to increase by $ 765 Mn between 2021-2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The diamond coatings market is poised to grow by USD 765 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
The report on the diamond coatings market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the cost advantages of diamond coatings.
Technavio analyzes the market by end-user (electronics, mechanical, industrial, medical, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America). The increasing penetration of smart devices is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the diamond coatings market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
The diamond coatings market covers the following areas:
Diamond Coatings Market Sizing
Diamond Coatings Market Forecast
Diamond Coatings Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Anglo American Plc
Blue Wave Semiconductors Inc.
Crystallume
Diamond Materials GmbH
Endura Coatings
NeoCoat SA
OC Oerlikon Corp. AG
Sandvik AB
Smiths Group Plc
SP3 Inc.
Global Scratch-resistant Glass and Coating Market for Consumer Electronics - Global scratch-resistant glass and coating market for consumer electronics is segmented by product (chemically strengthened and sapphire) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Global Conformal Coating in Electronics Market - Global conformal coating in electronics market is segmented by type (acrylic, silicone, urethane, epoxy, and others), application (automotive electronics, aerospace and defense electronics, consumer electronics, medical electronics, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Medical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
