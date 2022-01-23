Diamond Equity Research Initiates Coverage on Arovella Therapeutics Limited(ASX: ALA)

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Equity Research, a leading equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies has initiated coverage of Arovella Therapeutics Limited (ASX: ALA). The in-depth 23-page initiation report includes detailed information on Arovella Therapeutics Limited's business model, services, industry, valuation, management, and risks.



The full research report is available here. Highlights from the report include:

Large Market Opportunity

Evolving from OroMist ® platform to cancer-treating immunotherapies - In the past one-year Arovella Therapeutics has added two novel cancer immunotherapies, indicating its move to a high growth market opportunity. Additionally, the approval of ZolpiMist ® is likely to minimize the company’s cash burn rate. We believe that the company will focus on its high-value immunotherapy pipeline while continuing to advance its existing OroMist ® platform pipeline. The management’s strategy to enter the lucrative market for immunotherapies indicates its expectation of prudent use of investors’ capital for the expansive opportunity and high-value cancer immunotherapy market.

Targeting highly expressed antigens for various blood cancers and solid tumors - The two licensed CAR immunotherapies aim to target highly expressed CD1d, CD19, and DKK1 antigens. In addition, the company’s use of CAR-iNKT therapies allows dual targeting leading to more effective immunotherapy than approved CAR-T therapies. The company’s lead immunotherapy CAR19-iNKT allows dual targeting of CD1d and CD19 thus drastically improving anti-tumor effects. The preclinical trial results to date, albeit early stage, indicated CD19 targeting CAR-iNKT cells may prove effective against lymphoma in the brain.

Minimal competition in CAR-iNKT immunotherapies - The global CAR-T immunotherapy pipeline is flooded with hundreds of clinical trials for various overlapping cancer indications. This is not the case with CAR-iNKT therapies, aside from four companies including Arovella, there are only to our knowledge a few academic trials underway in this segment. Out of these four companies, only one (Athenex Inc.) has reached phase 1 trials, while the other two companies’ CAR-iNKT pipelines are in the preclinical and target discovery phases. The CAR-iNKT therapies landscape is currently in a nascent stage with potential advantages over CAR-T and CAR-NK therapies, thus providing Arovella an opportunity to create a potentially attractive niche and develop a competitive edge over other cancer immunotherapy companies.



Valuation

Valuation Outlook - We have valued the company incorporating the two CAR-iNKT therapies and the potential cash flows from its lead drug candidate ZolpiMist®. Arovella’s initial indication for its immunotherapy include Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL) and Multiple Myeloma (MM) with a plan to expand to various solid tumor as well, indicating a huge market opportunity with unmet needs. Even though the market opportunity in terms of the patient population for ZolpiMist® is huge, the availability of low-cost and less effective generic oral drug poses a major competitive hurdle for the company. We have assumed a 5% probability of success for its immunotherapy pipeline and 70% to 95% for its ZolpiMist® drug across different geographies. Based on our assumptions, we have valued Arovella Therapeutics at A$0.11 per share, contingent on successful execution by the company. We view ALA as a suitable investment for institutional and high-risk-tolerant retail investors given the unique high risk-reward opportunity.



Arovella Therapeutics, Limited

Arovella Therapeutics Limited (ASX: ALA) is an Australia-based, ASX-listed biotechnology company that initially focused on reformulating existing drugs for oro-mucosal administration. Formerly, it was known as SUDA Pharmaceuticals and re-branded to Arovella Therapeutics after its acquisition of the iNKT cell therapy platform for cancer treatment. The company’s current areas of focus include oncology and medical conditions that affect the central nervous system. The company is targeting certain disease areas and developing therapies that help people to live longer and healthier lives.

For more information, visit https://www.arovella.com/

